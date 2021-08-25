US embassy warns Americans at certain gates in Kabul to "leave immediately"

U.S soldiers stand guard at the airport tower near an evacuation control checkpoint during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, August 25. (AP Photo)

The US Embassy in Kabul advised US citizens at a number of gates at the airport to “leave immediately,” noting “security threats outside the gates.”

CNN reported earlier of “very specific threat stream" from ISIS-K against crowds.

Some context: The US believes ISIS-K, which is a sworn enemy of the Taliban, wants to create mayhem at the airport and has intelligence streams suggesting it is capable and planning to carry out multiple attacks, according to the official.

On Tuesday, as he confirmed his decision not to extend the evacuation deadline beyond Aug. 31, President Biden acknowledged the growing threat the group poses to the airport.