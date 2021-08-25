World
Follow CNN
live news

Live

US Afghanistan withdrawal nears

live news

Live

What's moving markets today

Live Updates

There's less than a week until the US's Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Mike Hayes, Fernando Alfonso III and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 12:08 p.m. ET, August 25, 2021
21 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
6 min ago

SOON: Secretary of state provides update on US evacuations in Afghanistan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will speak soon about US efforts to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan.

President Biden said in remarks Tuesday evening that he had asked Blinken to give the public “an update and a detailed report on exactly how many Americans are still in Afghanistan, how many we got out and what our projection is.”

White House officials have repeatedly said they do not know exactly how many Americans are in Afghanistan.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday that the US doesn’t know the exact figure because some Americans entered the country without registering with the US Embassy in Kabul and others left the country without deregistering.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said at least 4,400 Americans had been evacuated but did not provide a total number of Americans who are still in need of evacuation, during the Pentagon briefing on Wednesday morning.

Earlier today, the Pentagon announced that a total of 19,000 evacuees left Afghanistan in the last 24 hours, with 42 US military aircraft carrying 11,200 and another 7,800 evacuated by coalition partners.

The Pentagon said there are more than 10,000 people waiting at the airport to leave but that the number would change as more people arrive at the airport and as flights depart.

CNN's Jason Hoffman, Nicole Gaouette and Jennifer Hansler contributed reporting to this post.

6 min ago

Afghan evacuees continue to arrive in New Jersey 

From CNN's Kiely Westhoff

Task Force McGuire-Dix Airmen prepare personal protective equipment to aid in the arrival of Afghans in support of the Department of State-led Operation Allies Refuge on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 21.
Task Force McGuire-Dix Airmen prepare personal protective equipment to aid in the arrival of Afghans in support of the Department of State-led Operation Allies Refuge on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 21. (Airman 1st Class Joseph Morales/U.S. Air Force)

Afghan evacuees are continuing to arrive at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, according to base media relations officials. 

Chief of Media Relations Derek VanHorn said in a statement that arrivals began overnight on Tuesday and are expected to continue through the coming days. 

VanHorn said the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is one of four military installations to temporarily house Afghan evacuees including bases in Wisconsin, Texas and Virginia.  

The military installations are providing evacuees with temporary lodging, basic needs, transportation and medical screening services in a secure environment. The Department of Defense is working to build capacity at the existing military installations and potentially other locations, according to VanHorn. 

34 min ago

All Polish citizens who asked to leave Afghanistan have returned to Poland

From CNN's Robert Iddiols and Sharon Braithwaite

All Polish citizens who requested help to leave Afghanistan have arrived in Poland, the Polish ministry of foreign affairs said Wednesday. 

“As part of the evacuation operation from Afghanistan, 12 planes have so far departed, with more than 850 people on board,” the ministry announced via Twitter. 

Poland joined the international efforts to relocate personnel from partner nations and vulnerable Afghans. “The evacuation of Afghans and people of other nationalities is currently underway,” the ministry added. 

The ministry also posted three photos to Twitter depicting the various stages of transit for those making the journey, accompanied with the hashtag #SolidarityPL. 

8 min ago

Blinken's speech today will focus on unprecedented effort to send Americans back to US, state official says

From CNN's Kylie Atwood

Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the military’s ongoing evacuation efforts in Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House on August 20 in Washington, DC. 
Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the military’s ongoing evacuation efforts in Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House on August 20 in Washington, DC.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Secretary of State Tony Blinken will speak about the historically unprecedented effort to repatriate Americans from Afghanistan and focus on what the department has done to provide tailored assistance to the Americans as an effort to get them out of the country, according to a senior State Department official.

President Biden said yesterday that Blinken will also give specific numbers on how many Americans are still in the country and want to get out.  

“Tomorrow, I’ve asked Secretary Blinken to give you an update and a detailed report on exactly how many Americans are still in Afghanistan and how many we got out and what our projection is,” President Biden said yesterday. 

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said that 4,400 Americans had been evacuated but did not provide a total number of Americans that are still in need of evacuation, during the pentagon briefing on Wednesday morning. 

Blinken will also speak about the enduring US commitment to Afghans. But when the US leaves the airport it will be incredibly challenging for Afghans to get out of the country, as the Taliban have said they will not allow them to leave the country and it is unclear if the Kabul airport will remain open. 

The Biden administration is in touch with US allies about securing the Kabul airport and efforts to keep it up and running, the State Department official said. It is unclear if there will be any agreement to keep the airport open by the time the US military leaves. 

Kirby said that how the airport is managed when the US leaves will be the responsibility of the Taliban. He noted that the Turks still have a presence at the airport, but said he did not want to speak to their intention going forward.  

45 min ago

Pentagon says US lawmakers' Afghanistan visit "took time away" from missions in Kabul

From CNN's Michael Conte

The Pentagon said that they were “unaware” of the decision by Rep. Seth Moulton, a Democrat from Massachusetts, and Rep. Peter Meijer, a Republican from Michigan, to visit Afghanistan and that their visit “took time away” from the missions US military forces were planning to conduct on the day of the visit.

“We are obviously not encouraging VIP visits to a very tense, dangerous and dynamic situation at that airport and inside Kabul generally,” said Pentagon press secretary John Kirby, adding that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin “would have appreciated the opportunity” to speak with them before the visit.

Kirby added that they needed military protection while they were there, but that he didn’t know if they were taking seats that would’ve otherwise gone to evacuees when they left Kabul.

“They got a chance to talk to commanders, as I understand,” said Kirby. “They got a chance to talk to troops.”

Moulton and Meijer have been criticized by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top House Democrats for their unauthorized trip.

46 min ago

Pentagon: No American troops and no known American citizens killed during evacuation in Kabul

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman

There have been no American troops killed during the non-combatant evacuation in Kabul of Americans and at-risk Afghans, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said during a briefing on Wednesday. Only one US troop service member has been injured during the evacuation effort, Kirby added.

No American citizens have been killed since the evacuation mission began on Aug. 14, Kirby said, but he also clarified the US military does not have “perfect visibility” into everything going on in Kabul.

“I know of no American citizens who have been killed on this, so I don’t know of any, now we don’t have perfect visibility into everything going on in Kabul, but we know of no American causalities,” Kirby said.
53 min ago

US used helicopters to bring people to Kabul airport Tuesday night, Pentagon says

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman

The US military conducted a third extraction operation by helicopter in Kabul on Tuesday night to bring a group of people from outside of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to the airport for evacuation, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby and Gen. Hank Taylor, Joint Staff deputy director for regional operations, told reporters during a briefing on Wednesday. 

“Last night during the period of darkness, there was an operation to be able to go out and safely evacuate evacuees back into Kabul, they were at HKIA, and they are safely there preparing to be evacuated,” Taylor said.

Kirby said it was a group of about 20 people who were brought to the airport by helicopter, but would not provide further details about the operation.

This is the third instance that the Pentagon has confirmed of US troops using helicopters to bring people in Kabul outside of the airport gates to the airport for evacuation. 

46 min ago

"Lives will always be the priority" throughout evacuation process, Pentagon says

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby. (Source: Pool)

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby made clear that lives would always take priority over any military equipment or artillery as the US hurries to meet next week's Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline.

"Lives are always going to be the priority," Kirby told reporters at a Pentagon briefing Wednesday. 

"As we get closer to the end, there will be some equipment and systems that we will probably take with us as we leave ... but lives will always be the chief priority throughout this entire process," he continued. 

Asked by a reporter if that referred to lives of all nationalities, Kirby said: "Lives will always be the priority throughout this process."

 

55 min ago

Pentagon outlines how US evacuation efforts in Afghanistan will unfold during final days of mission 

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby. (Source: Pool)

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby described how the US plans to carry out evacuation efforts as the country prepares to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in less than a week.

"We will continue to evacuate needed populations all the way to the end if we have to and we need to. If you're an evacuee that we can get out, we're going to continue to get you out right up until the end," Kirby said.

He noted that in the "last couple of days" the US will try to preserve "as much capability as we can at the airport" and begin to shift priorities to get US military assets out.

"We will begin to prioritize military capabilities and military resources to move out. That doesn't mean that if you're an evacuee and you need to get out, that we're not going to try to get you out, but we will have to reserve some capacity in those last couple of days to prioritize the military footprint leaving because we want to be able to keep it there as long as possible to do the job that it's intended to do," Kirby added.

Kirby made clear that lives would always take priority over any military equipment or artillery as the US hurries to meet the withdrawal deadline.

President Biden said Tuesday the US is on track to complete its airlift in Afghanistan by Aug. 31. Biden recognized the success of the mission will depend largely on cooperation from the Taliban.

He said he's asked military leaders to be ready with contingency options to "adjust that timetable" if it becomes necessary.