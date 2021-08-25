SOON: Secretary of state provides update on US evacuations in Afghanistan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will speak soon about US efforts to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan.

President Biden said in remarks Tuesday evening that he had asked Blinken to give the public “an update and a detailed report on exactly how many Americans are still in Afghanistan, how many we got out and what our projection is.”

White House officials have repeatedly said they do not know exactly how many Americans are in Afghanistan.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday that the US doesn’t know the exact figure because some Americans entered the country without registering with the US Embassy in Kabul and others left the country without deregistering.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said at least 4,400 Americans had been evacuated but did not provide a total number of Americans who are still in need of evacuation, during the Pentagon briefing on Wednesday morning.

Earlier today, the Pentagon announced that a total of 19,000 evacuees left Afghanistan in the last 24 hours, with 42 US military aircraft carrying 11,200 and another 7,800 evacuated by coalition partners.

The Pentagon said there are more than 10,000 people waiting at the airport to leave but that the number would change as more people arrive at the airport and as flights depart.

