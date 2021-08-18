Former Afghan president: My overall objective was "to avoid bloodshed" in the country 

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks in a video statement released on Wednesday from the United Arab Emirates. From Ashraf Ghani/Facebook

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani released a video statement on Wednesday from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), telling Afghan citizens that his “overall objective” for Afghanistan was to maintain peace and to avoid bloodshed.

“My commitment to all my countrymen and women was to avoid bloodshed and to ensure peace, stability and development for Afghanistan, that was my overall objective,” Ghani said in a video message shared on his Facebook page.

“I hope in these coming days and nights that we will get over this and Afghanistan will experience peace and stability,” he added.

On Wednesday, the UAE ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation confirmed that Ghani and his family were welcomed to the United Arab Emirates on humanitarian grounds. News of his whereabouts came days after he fled Kabul as the Taliban closed in on the city.

In his message, Ghani said events had unfolded “in a hasty way” and said he had been working to ensure a peaceful transition of power with the Taliban.

“Before I left the country, I was working with the Taliban to ascertain a delegation to have negotiations to set the conditions for a peaceful transition of power, to keep Kabul safe,” Ghani said.

Some more context: Ghani's departure was precipitated by the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan, which opened a clear path for the Taliban to take on and defeat the Afghan security forces. Last week, major cities and provinces fell to Taliban fighters with little to no resistance.

US intelligence analysts had predicted it would take several weeks before the civilian government in Kabul fell to the Taliban. But on Sunday, the Taliban took control of the presidential palace in the capital while Ghani quietly made his exit. Ghani was criticized for leaving Afghans to an uncertain fate under the Taliban.

CNN's Mostafa Salem, Tara John and Tim Lister contributed reporting to this post.