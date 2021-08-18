Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is in the United Arab Emirates

Afghans gather near the Kabul airport on August 18. Aykut Karadag/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

As chaos continues outside the Kabul airport, the Taliban is in charge of crowd control. They are trying to disperse the crowds, sometimes by firing gunshots in the air, CNN's Clarissa Ward reports.

The crowd has moved further away from the airport. Still, hundreds of people are trying to get inside.

A man standing in the crowd showed CNN his green card and said he was denied entry by the Taliban.

"I already filled out the application for the US Embassy, and this is the emails that I got from the US Embassy," he said. "The Taliban said, 'we don't know. Just go. We don't want to try to let you in.' And they say, 'we don't have flights.' But they do have flights," he told Ward.

Another man in the crowd claimed he had all the paperwork and yet could not go inside.

"The Taliban [don't] let you go in," he told Ward, adding that he was told to stay in the city, and the Americans told him he would need an American passport or a green card.

"They tell us 'you have to bring an HR letter for 2021.' That's impossible," he said.

His message to America: "We help the American people, so that's their jobs to help us now here. There's a very bad situation [here.]"