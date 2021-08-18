World
Live Updates

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

By Joshua Berlinger, Brad Lendon, Aditi Sangal and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Updated 11:18 a.m. ET, August 18, 2021
2 hr 31 min ago

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls"

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite

The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement."

"We call on those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan to guarantee their protection," Albania, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, European Union, Honduras, Guatemala, North Macedonia, New Zealand, Norway, Paraguay, Senegal, Switzerland and the United States of America said in the joint statement.

"Afghan women and girls, as all Afghan people, deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. Any form of discrimination and abuse should be prevented. We in the international community stand ready to assist them with humanitarian aid and support, to ensure that their voices can be heard."

"We will monitor closely how any future government ensures rights and freedoms that have become an integral part of the life of women and girls in Afghanistan during the last twenty years," the statement added.

1 hr 1 min ago

A man with a green card says the Taliban did not let him inside the airport to fly out of Afghanistan

Afghans gather near the Kabul airport on August 18.
Afghans gather near the Kabul airport on August 18.  Aykut Karadag/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

As chaos continues outside the Kabul airport, the Taliban is in charge of crowd control. They are trying to disperse the crowds, sometimes by firing gunshots in the air, CNN's Clarissa Ward reports.

The crowd has moved further away from the airport. Still, hundreds of people are trying to get inside.

A man standing in the crowd showed CNN his green card and said he was denied entry by the Taliban.

"I already filled out the application for the US Embassy, and this is the emails that I got from the US Embassy," he said. "The Taliban said, 'we don't know. Just go. We don't want to try to let you in.' And they say, 'we don't have flights.' But they do have flights," he told Ward.

Another man in the crowd claimed he had all the paperwork and yet could not go inside.

"The Taliban [don't] let you go in," he told Ward, adding that he was told to stay in the city, and the Americans told him he would need an American passport or a green card.

"They tell us 'you have to bring an HR letter for 2021.' That's impossible," he said.

His message to America: "We help the American people, so that's their jobs to help us now here. There's a very bad situation [here.]"

2 hr 45 min ago

Gunshots ring near Kabul airport as the Taliban tries to disperse crowds

Gunshots rang as the Taliban tried to disperse big crowds outside the Kabul airport, trying to get in and flee Afghanistan, CNN's Clarissa Ward reports.

"It's bumper to bumper, cars are barely moving. There are Taliban fighters all around. We actually did see them physically trying to get people back. We have seen them and heard them a lot as well firing on the crowds to disperse the crowds," Ward reported after she drove by the airport and stood about 200 yards from its entrance.

From what can be seen, the Taliban are not trying to fire these shots at people.

"They're not targeting people. They're not trying to kill people. But of course the minute you're firing willy-nilly when you have a bunch of civilians all over the road and civilian vehicles, people get hurt," Ward said.

The CNN journalist said outside of the airport's entrance, a pretty large crowd was still waiting to get in.

"So all along the road side over there, there's just hundreds of people who are basically waiting, desperately trying to get out of the country. It's not clear if they have their paperwork in order, if they've been declined and told that they can't enter the gates, or if they simply don't have the wherewithal to get inside," Ward reported, noting that the situation is "definitely chaotic. It's definitely dangerous."   

1 hr 14 min ago

Dutch evacuation plane forced to leave Kabul without any passengers

From CNN's Amy Cassidy

A military aircraft sent to Kabul from The Netherlands to evacuate Dutch citizens was forced to take off without any passengers on board amid chaotic scenes at the airport on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag said.

“There was too little time,” she told Dutch news agency ANP on Tuesday. 

“There were many people at the gates of the airport, with their children and with their families. It’s awful. We are back in contact with the Dutch citizens there. In this case, we are only talking about Dutch evacuees and hopefully, the situation will be better tomorrow. We, and other European countries, are focused on getting clarity on how the process in and around the airport is managed," the minister said.

The plane had been on the ground for half an hour before it took off without any passengers, she said. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday there are Dutch citizens on board other evacuation flights that have departed from Kabul, in a statement to CNN. 

It continued: “The Netherlands and its allies are working hard to organize additional evacuation flights. New information will be provided as soon as the ministry is able to confirm the contents of it.”

The initial plane sent by the Netherlands on Monday to evacuate people from Afghanistan was unable to land in Kabul and had to turn around due to dangerous scenes which unfolded at Hamid Karzai International Airport, the Ministry said. 

2 hr 5 min ago

In photos: Solidarity protests for Afghans pop up around the world

A group of former interpreters for the British and allied forces in Afghanistan protest at Parliament Square in London, on Wednesday, August 18.
A group of former interpreters for the British and allied forces in Afghanistan protest at Parliament Square in London, on Wednesday, August 18. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Demonstrations to show support for Afghan civilians following the Taliban takeover have emerged in numerous cities around the globe.

On Wednesday, activists in Kolkata, India, shouted slogans and carried placards reading "STAND IN SOLIDARITY WITH THE AFGHAN WOMEN'S STRUGGLE."

Members of the group 'All Indian Students Association' demonstrate in Kolkata, India, on Wednesday.
Members of the group 'All Indian Students Association' demonstrate in Kolkata, India, on Wednesday. Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto/Getty Images

In London, members of the Afghan community, including former interpreters for the British Army in Afghanistan, staged a protest in Parliament Square, Westminster, as lawmakers held a debate on the crisis in Afghanistan in the House of Commons.

3 hr 28 min ago

NATO head: It was “politically impossible" for European allies to continue in Afghanistan after US withdrawal

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg CNN

After the United States decided to withdraw all of its troops from Afghanistan, it was "politically impossible for European allies to continue," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told CNN.

"It was actually politically impossible for European allies to continue in Afghanistan given the fact that United States has decided to end its military mission. We went in together and we adjust our presence together, and now we leave together," he said Wednesday.

The US decision "created the conditions" for NATO's decision, he said.

"If we stayed, they would start to attack us and we would have been enforced to engage more in combat with Taliban again," he added.

While the US decision to withdraw has received criticism from around the world Stoltenberg said the NATO members must stand together.

"It is in our national security interest to work together, especially in light of shifting global balance of power with the likes of China and more assertive Russia," he said.

As Afghans try to flee the country amid the crisis, countries and organizations, including NATO, have been working to evacuate people from Afghanistan.

In the process, NATO has told the Taliban "that we expect them to provide safe passage to enable people to get to the airport," Stoltenberg said.

"There are around 800 civilian NATO personnel at the airport providing critical services such as air traffic control, communications, and other essential services to make sure that the airport can function," he told CNN, adding that NATO diplomats and other tactical contacts on the ground are working hard to help people get to the airport.

3 hr 40 min ago

Here's what life in Kabul looks like on Wednesday under the Taliban's control

It's been just days since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. And the picture of what life is like in the capital Kabul is still evolving. Here's what we know.

Chaos continues around the airport:

People have been thronging the airport in a bid to flee as countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, try to evacuate their own citizens and some Afghan nationals looking for protection. The Taliban is outside the airport, in charge of crowd control, CNN's Clarissa Ward reports.

"They've been whipping people ... firing shots in the air, firing shots at people," she said. "Inside the airport, it appears less chaotic because it is having some effect ... But, on the perimeter, it is, of course, incredibly intimidating for people who desperately want to leave this country. And they're fearful that the Taliban won't even let them pass those checkpoints."

Many are scared for their life and want to flee the country:

A member of former president Ashraf Ghani's security detail says he has been receiving threatening messages from the Taliban and believes he and his family will be killed.

He is desperate to flee the country but says, "I don't even know how to begin doing my paperwork. I don't have an internet connection. I'm moving house every night. I'm sleeping on floors. I'm trying to keep my children alive," Ward reported. 

There are "far fewer Taliban checkpoints on the streets" of Kabul today:

"It's definitely a smaller footprint than what we had seen previously," she said, adding that there is a steady stream of traffic on the roads, basic services are running.

People can get food, fuel and a number of other things on the streets.

All this points to the fact that "the Taliban understood how important it was to keep this city running, to keep things functioning, to show that they can govern," Ward explained.

"They know the world is watching, and they want to show that they can pull this off. And I think that's why they're a lot savvier than they were before ... They're trying to provide some law and order. They're even lightening their footprint a little bit on the ground today, trying to get people to feel more at ease, that their presence isn't threatening. But as I said before 100 times now, that is not enough to assuage the fears of people who worked with the Americans, and who now believe that their lives are in very real danger."

Watch Ward report from Kabul here:

3 hr 31 min ago

Pakistan reopens crucial border crossing with Afghanistan to pedestrians

From CNN’s Sophia Saifi

Afghan nationals cross the border into Chaman, Pakistan on August 18, 2021.
Afghan nationals cross the border into Chaman, Pakistan on August 18, 2021. AFP/Getty Images

Pakistan has opened both its major border crossings to Afghan nationals holding Pakistani visas according to Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, the country's interior minister.

During a press briefing Ahmed said that Torkham border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Chaman border in the province of Balochistan are open for people to go through.

The Torkham border crossing is the busiest commercial point of entry between Pakistan and Afghanistan, but has been closed to pedestrians traffic since the weekend.

Since Saturday, 413 Afghan nationals have entered Pakistan, according to Ahmed, though he added that “no refugees have entered Pakistan yet” and that Pakistan has not had to make any “arrangements for refugees.”

He said that there is “no surge of people” at the border crossings and that the situation there is “peaceful and calm.”

4 hr 7 min ago

Violence erupts in Jalalabad as Taliban fire on protesters for replacing group's flag

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio in Lisbon and Tim Lister in Spain

Taliban fighters have clashed with protesters in the city of Jalalabad after they removed the group’s flag from the main square and replaced it with the Afghan flag, three witnesses have told CNN.

According to the witnesses the protest was met with a violent response by the Taliban, who fired into the crowd and beat up some of the protesters.

Video and stills posted on social media also show crowds climbing on top of a monument with the flag. Other angles show protesters waving it on Jalalabad’s busy streets -- in some of the videos gunshots are heard as the Taliban try to dissipate the crowd. 

I wanted to support the Afghan flag and stop the Taliban from desecrating the Afghan flag,” one protester said. “Then the shooting started and the Taliban surrounded me and threatened and beat me.”

Another protester said that despite the violent response, they will protest again “to prevent the Taliban from desecrating the Afghan flag.” 

CNN has not been able to independently verify if there were any casualties. CNN was also unable to reach local officials to confirm any causalities. 

The Taliban have not commented on the incident. 

The protest, which was led by youths, included people of all ages.