Josep Borrell arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, on May 24. (Olivier Hoslet/Pool/SFP/Getty Images)

The European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell has said that the bloc cannot rescue all Afghans from the country, as thousands continue to scramble to get on flights out of the capital's airport.

Borrell said the EU has been able to evacuate 106 EU staff from Afghanistan, but that “there are still 300 more Afghan staff from European Union delegations blocked on the streets of Kabul, trying to reach the airport and trying to have a seat on some of the European Union member states flights.”

“These people have loyally promoted and defended EU interests in Afghanistan over many years, it’s our moral duty to protect them and to help to save as many people as possible,” he said, while conceding the EU won’t be able to rescue everyone.

We cannot take all Afghan people out of the country."

Borrell added that the situation on the ground was a “catastrophe.”

“We have been facing a new and painful reality on the ground on Afghanistan,” he said. “This is a catastrophe for the Afghan people, for western values and credibility, and for the developing of international relations," he said.

“Was it foreseeable, was it preventable? In any case, it is a nightmare,” Borrell said.