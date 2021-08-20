The Taliban's hunt for the former regime's partners and allies is intensifying, report says

M.A., a photojournalist in Kabul, has locked herself at home since the Taliban took the capital. "I may be in danger just because of who I am," she said. "If you, as a woman, take photos, it's forbidden."

But she has continued taking photos of life in Taliban-occupied Kabul even while in hiding, capturing snapshots out her window and when she occasionally ventures outside.

CNN is identifying M.A. by her initials for her safety.

A street view of Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 19. M.A.

Her photos show military vehicles and armed men on the street, as well as crowds of people -- including women and children -- near the airport, where people have been unable to enter due to Taliban fighters stationed outside.

She and other women are now living in fear, dreading the loss of rights that they had worked hard to gain over the past 20 years.

"Most women here that used to work in offices, in the government offices, on social media they are all worrying about the situation," she said. "They all say that they didn’t think they would have to deal with this anymore."

Though the Taliban have promised to be more inclusive and allow women to go to school, M.A. says she and others have little faith in that assurance, after still-fresh memories of their oppressive regime between 1996 and 2001.

“I spent 20 years investing in myself and my education and career, and now I can see I won’t have anything," M.A. said. "Tomorrow I may not be able to work or go out, and people are afraid of this."

There is widespread anger among her friends and colleagues over the US withdrawal, and a sense that they have been abandoned, she said. "How is it possible that the US comes to my country and starts to fight with the Taliban and kicks them out of my country -- and now they just leave us and it creates a situation that is so unbelievable?" she said.

Crowds of Afghan civilians and their families in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 19. M.A.

And across the city, people are desperate to flee. M.A. tried to go to the airport with her mother and brother, who has a mental illness and is married with two children -- but they weren't able to get out.

Earlier in the week, videos and photos went viral showing desperate people clinging to US evacuation planes as they took off and falling to their deaths. The horrific images "tell me how tired of war my people are," M.A. said. "The young generation want to just go somewhere better than this country, they don’t see a future for themselves here in this country.”