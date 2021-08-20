The Taliban's hunt for the former regime's partners and allies is intensifying, report says

The "Taliban are intensifying the hunt-down of all individuals and collaborators with the former regime," according to a threat assessment report prepared for the UN by a Norwegian organization.
The Norwegian Center for Global Analyses report, published on August 18 said:
"If unsuccessful, [they] target and arrest the families and punish them according to their own interpretation of Sharia law. Particularly at risk are individuals in central positions in military, police and investigative units."
CNN has obtained a copy of the brief report which details mounting concerns for the former regime's partners. It said:
"There are multiple reports that the Taliban have been and are extending lists of individuals, phone numbers and family members of individuals believed to have been collaborating with allied forces," it adds. "They are conducting targeted door-to-door visits of individual or family members on lists to arrest targets."
The report also includes a document that appears to be written by the Taliban's Military Commission to a senior security official in the former government who, it said, had "excellent relations with the Americans and the British."
The alleged Taliban document, dated August 16, said the senior security official in the former government must report to the Taliban's Military Commission. Failure to do so would mean that "your family members will be arrested instead, and you are responsible for this," the document said.
CNN has been unable to independently establish the extent of the Taliban's search for members of the former government's security services, nor how many may have been arrested.