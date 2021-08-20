World
The latest on Afghanistan as the Taliban take charge

By Brad Lendon, Jessie Yeung, Kara Fox, Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 11:20 a.m. ET, August 20, 2021
1 hr 6 min ago

Tents needed for thousands of Afghans standing in the blazing sun for hours at Kabul airport

From CNN's Clarissa Ward

CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward is on the ground in Kabul airport where Afghans continue to wait patiently in hope of an imminent escape. 

She says tents are needed for the thousands of Afghans standing out in the blazing sun for hours at Kabul airport. Mothers of children are particularly struggling in the sweltering heat, continuing to line up in their droves throughout the airfield, Ward reported.

CNN has met people at the airport who have been waiting there for two days. And those waiting must navigate risks at every turn, be it the violent screening of the Taliban forces at the first perimeter or the crushes of people trying to push through.

One British soldier who has completed two tours in Helmand told CNN that the trauma of this experience in Kabul far outweighs that of his previous tours. 

Watch Clarissa Ward's report below:

45 min ago

There were 823 evacuees aboard the US military aircraft flying out of Afghanistan shown in viral photo

(Capt. Chris Herbert/US Air Force/AP)
Earlier this week, a photo of a US military aircraft packed with evacuees flying out of Afghanistan went viral. There were at least 823 evacuees on board, the crew that carried out this flight told CNN.

That is a bigger number than the earlier reported estimate of 640 evacuees.

"We have women and children and people's lives at stake. It's not about capacity or rules and regulations. It's about the training and directives that we were able to handle to make sure we can safely and effectively get that many people out and max perform those efforts," said Lt. Col. Eric Kut, who ultimately authorized that packed flight, and spoke to CNN from Joint Base Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.

The evacuees "were definitely anxious to get out of the area, and we were happy to accommodate them. And they were definitely excited once we were airborne," Technical Sgt. Justin Triola added. "Everybody was very thrilled to actually leave."

Watch:

1 hr 44 min ago

US government will not require people on evacuation flights to pay for them

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

This satellite photo from Maxar Technologies shows swarms of people on the tarmac at Kabul International Airport, Monday August 16.
The US government will not require those fleeing Afghanistan on US government evacuation flights to pay for them, State Department spokesperson Ned Price confirmed to CNN Friday.

“In these unique circumstances, we have no intention of seeking any reimbursement from those fleeing Afghanistan,” he said in a statement. 

Typically, the US government requires people to sign a promissory note pledging to pay back the cost of the flights.

2 hr 9 min ago

"Is that what the reward is that I receive?" says an interpreter whose family is stranded in Afghanistan

A former Afghan interpreter, who worked with US troops in Afghanistan for several years, says his family is stranded in Afghanistan and cannot get help despite now being American citizens.

CNN is not identifying this interpreter out of safety concerns.

The interpreter said he has worked with US troops through many life-threatening situations.

"Now, do you think I deserve this? Do my family deserve to go through that kind of situation? Is that what the reward is that I receive? Is that what an American moral is? I take this very, very personally," he said Friday.

His family went to the airport on Thursday and spent up to eight hours trying to find a way in, but they were unsuccessful and felt that their lives were put in danger, he said.

"This is not the way to evacuate Americans or American allies. We are watched by the world. We are spitting on our own faces. They are American. I am an American. That's my family," he added. "I have put 20-plus family members at risk. I have no face to tell them that we are working to rescue you."

The interpreter said he became a US citizen because "America is dignity. America is generosity. This is not what America is."

His message to Afghan allies:

"Know that you were the ears, the eyes and the heart of American troops in Afghanistan. American troops would have been deaf, blind if you were not there. American troops left their ears, their eyes and their hearts in Afghanistan."

The lack of full-throated commitment from the Biden administration to rescue all Afghans who worked with the US troops feels like a disrespect, he said.

"This is a disrespect for me, my service, for thousands and thousands of American soldiers ... It's a shame. I and alongside me all my military families are taking this very, very personally. It's very painful," he added.

Watch the full interview:

1 min ago

Taliban show off captured US weapons

From CNN’s Tim Lister

Taliban fighters armed with US assault weapons are pictured at an Independence Day parade in the city of Qalat, Afghanistan, on Thursday, August 19.
The Taliban have published a series of photographs of their fighters at an Independence Day parade brandishing US assault weapons.

The parade took place in the city of Qalat, the capital of Zabul province, on Thursday.

The photographs show a Taliban unit carrying M4 carbines, which were supplied by the US to Afghan forces in recent years.

A similar parade was held in Kandahar in the south. 

In seizing military bases across Afghanistan, the Taliban captured huge stocks of weapons and vehicles, including modern mine-resistant vehicles (MRAPs) and Humvees.

In recent days, Taliban fighters have also been seen patrolling with US M16 rifles. 

1 hr 51 min ago

White House says administration doesn't have precise number of Americans still in Afghanistan

From CNN's Allie Malloy

A general view shows a market area in Kabul on August 17.
White House communications director Kate Bedingfield told CNN’s Briana Keilar that the White House does not have a precise number of Americans who are still in Afghanistan.

She said the administration is still trying to account for Americans who may have left the country prior to Aug. 14 without notifying the US embassy.

Bedingfield was short on answers when repeatedly pressed by Keilar on what concrete steps the administration was taking to reduce the chaos, referring logistics questions to the Defense Department.  

“Those are on the ground logistical questions that the Department of Defense is better equipped to handle but what I can tell you is the President is driving his team towards this. We are working every day to do everything we can to ensure that we’re able to get more people into the airport in an orderly manner. Of course the images that we’re seeing are heartbreaking.”

President Biden is set to deliver remarks at 1 p.m. ET today on the evacuation of Americans, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and "vulnerable Afghans," according to the White House schedule.

2 hr 54 min ago

The US has evacuated about 9,000 people since Kabul fell, White House official says

As the crisis continues in Afghanistan, the United States has evacuated 9,000 people since Kabul fell, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield told CNN.

"The President is laser-focused" on getting Americans and Afghans out of the country, she said Friday. "This is an incredibly violent and chaotic scene on the ground. It's dangerous for our troops who are there working to get people out. So we are trying to move quickly. As the Pentagon would say, speed is safety. And we're working to get people out as quickly as possible."

In the meantime, the US is talking to the Taliban to "facilitate safe passage to the airport" but it remains unclear how many Americans still remain in Afghanistan, Bedingfield said.

President Biden "does feel a moral obligation" toward Afghan allies looking to flee the country in fear of persecution, she added.

"The President has committed, we will get every American who wants to get out, out of Afghanistan and we are working to move as many of our allies who helped us, who stood by us, who helped our servicemen and women get out as soon as possible," she told CNN.

Watch:

2 hr 35 min ago

US embassy warns of continuing uncertainty of safety getting to Kabul airport

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

The US Embassy in Afghanistan on Friday said that gates to the Kabul airport “may open or close without notice” in a security alert advising US citizens, legal permanent residents, and their family members to “consider travelling to Hamid Karzai International Airport when you judge it is safe to do so.”

“We are processing people at multiple gates. Due to large crowds and security concerns, gates may open or close without notice. Please use your best judgment and attempt to enter the airport at any gate that is open,” the security alert said.

The alert also reiterated that “the US government cannot ensure safe passage to the airport.”

Defense and State Department officials have said they do not have the capacity to retrieve US citizens from Kabul and bring them to the airport for evacuation flights, and that the US mission remains securing the airport.

Friday’s security alert also advises, “Be aware of the potential for violence and security threats associated with large crowds.”

Brianna Keilar: Telling Americans 'good luck' isn't really helping

3 hr 7 min ago

An Oklahoma woman helped evacuate 10 girls from Afghanistan's all-girls robotics team

In 2019, Allyson Reneau, a director on the board of NASA's "Explore Mars" program, flew Afghanistan's all-girls robotics team to Washington, DC, to encourage them to pursue their dreams in the engineering and space field. With the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan, she decided to help that team evacuate.

Reneau has been able to help evacuate 10 team members, while 25 more remain.

"I knew if they needed help and they needed to be evacuated, it would require some pretty powerful people, which is a little above my pay grade and my network. But, you know, I just couldn't sit on my hands and do nothing," she told CNN.

The Oklahoma resident did not get too far after being in contact with a senator, so she "kept knocking on doors, and trying and trying" before she had a breakthrough.

While deciding to fly to Qatar to see if that would help, she contacted her former roommate from years ago, who Reneau thought worked for the military.

"She said, 'well, I work in the US Embassy in Qatar. And my chief of staff, I think, would love to help these girls," Reneau said. "She went back to work at midnight and stayed up all night, preparing all of their information, their packets, and presented it. And the leadership there and also in Kabul ... took action."

Watch: