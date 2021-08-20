US military transports carried 3,000 people out of Kabul on Thursday, official says

People sit inside a US military aircraft to leave Afghanistan at the airport in Kabul on August 19. (Shakib Rahmani/AFP/Getty Images)

The US Air Force evacuated approximately 3,000 people from Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday, according to a White House official.

Nearly 350 US citizens were among the evacuees, the official said, with the others being family members of US citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and their families and other vulnerable Afghans.

The 3,000 people were carried on 16 flights by Air Force C-17 transports.

Another 11 civilian charter flights departed the Kabul airport in the past 24 hours. The number of people on those flights was not disclosed.