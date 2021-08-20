In 2019, Allyson Reneau, a director on the board of NASA's "Explore Mars" program, flew Afghanistan's all-girls robotics team to Washington, DC, to encourage them to pursue their dreams in the engineering and space field. With the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan, she decided to help that team evacuate.

Reneau has been able to help evacuate 10 team members, while 25 more remain.

"I knew if they needed help and they needed to be evacuated, it would require some pretty powerful people, which is a little above my pay grade and my network. But, you know, I just couldn't sit on my hands and do nothing," she told CNN.

The Oklahoma resident did not get too far after being in contact with a senator, so she "kept knocking on doors, and trying and trying" before she had a breakthrough.

While deciding to fly to Qatar to see if that would help, she contacted her former roommate from years ago, who Reneau thought worked for the military.

"She said, 'well, I work in the US Embassy in Qatar. And my chief of staff, I think, would love to help these girls," Reneau said. "She went back to work at midnight and stayed up all night, preparing all of their information, their packets, and presented it. And the leadership there and also in Kabul ... took action."

