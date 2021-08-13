Taliban fighters stand on a vehicle in Kandahar on Friday, August 13. AFP/Getty Images

The US is sending around 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to help with the departure of embassy staff, but CNN's Clarissa Ward called for caution around speculation that the Taliban would try to attack Americans leaving the country.

"I think from the Taliban perspective, it's important to underscore that what the Taliban really wants to see here is for all Americans to leave as soon as humanly possible, and I think they'll do whatever it takes to try to facilitate that," Ward said on Friday.

So I would say that one should be cautious about being overly speculative -- that they might try to attack Americans as they were leaving [or] they might try to attack the US embassy -- because they [the Taliban] know that that would only draw more of a reaction from the US and from US forces," she added.

Afghan negotiating teams in Qatar, which includes US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and the Taliban, are currently "thrashing out deals" on how to make the withdrawal work and how to mitigate losses on all sides, "and try to get these people out as quickly as possible," she said.

"That's the primary objective for the American negotiators there," she said.

But what remains to be seen is the fate of "Afghan people living in government-held areas, who have worked for the government who have worked for the Americans -- still the potential for an awful lot of bloodshed and suffering," she said.

