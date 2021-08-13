UK defense chief worried about potential return of al Qaeda to Afghanistan

UK defence secretary Ben Wallace is pictured at Downing Street in London, on February 3. Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

UK defense secretary Ben Wallace on Friday said he is “absolutely worried" the al Qaeda terrorist group “will probably come back” to Afghanistan after the pullout of United States and British troops there is complete.

“Failed states are breeding grounds for those types of people, of course I'm worried," Wallace said on Sky News.

"It's why I said I felt this was not the right time or decision to make because, of course, al Qaeda will probably come back,” he added.

Wallace's comments come as the Taliban, which remains close to al Qaeda, move ever closer to Kabul.