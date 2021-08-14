World
Live Updates

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban advances towards Kabul

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Updated 5:41 a.m. ET, August 14, 2021
1 min ago

Ghani seeks to reassure nation as Taliban forces edge closer to Kabul

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani made a short speech to the nation, in which he said he was putting all his focus on avoiding further instability as the Taliban makes rapid advances and circles in on the capital, Kabul.

The future of his Ghani's government has come under doubt as the Taliban has seized control of major cities, including Kandahar and Herat.

Here's his speech in full:  

"In the name of Allah, 

Brothers and sisters, Salam.

Our country Afghanistan is facing serious threats of instability. I am fully aware of the situation in the country.

I offer condolences to the families of fallen soldiers and civilians and wish quick recovery to the wounded ones.  

We endeavor to reach all displaced people in the best way possible.

I praise the Afghan National Defense and Security Force (ANDSF) for their bravery and efforts for defending nations and also the nation for supporting their forces.

At the current situation our priority is coordination of ANDSF and this endeavor. We are taking serious steps.

I am aware of your concerns about your present and future, I would like to assure you that as your president all my focus is to avoid further instability, aggression and displacement.

As a historic responsibility, I will endeavor not to allow the current war to further kill innocent people and to lose their 20-year gains and destroy public property.

For these reasons I have initiated consultations with elders and political figures and different ethnic leaders and international partners. Consultations are under way and the outcome will be shared with you all very soon.

I always wanted success and progress of Afghanistan and will continue my endeavors.

Long live Afghanistan." 

29 min ago

Afghan President Ghani is addressing the nation

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani is addressing the nation as the Taliban's advance continues largely unimpeded.

In a speech, the embattled leader said he was consulting with Afghan leaders and international allies to prevent further destruction.

His address comes as US troops began arriving in the country to secure the return of embassy staff from the capital of Kabul.

Some 3,000 troops are expected to be in place for the mission by the end of Sunday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

19 min ago

Afghanistan's unraveling threatens to stain US President Biden's legacy

By CNN's Natasha Bertrand, Phil Mattingly, Kylie Atwood and Jennifer Hansler

The security situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated faster than US President Joe Biden and his most senior national security officials had anticipated, leaving the White House rushing to stave off the worst effects of a Taliban takeover.

The Biden administration has launched a dramatic series of moves to reinforce Kabul and allow for the safe removal of a significant number of personnel from the American embassy there, as it becomes ever clearer to administration officials that the looming collapse of Afghanistan's government and the fallout for its citizens could threaten to become a permanent stain on Biden's foreign policy legacy.

The Pentagon announced this week that 3,000 troops are being deployed to assist with the drawdown of the embassy to only a "core diplomatic presence" and CNN reported the US is considering moving its embassy to the Kabul airport.

Despite all of this, Biden has not second-guessed his decision to withdraw, officials said, and reiterated earlier this week that the Afghans have "got to fight for themselves." But some officials are aware that the swift unraveling of the country could damage the President's foreign policy legacy, with intensifying peril to American diplomats in Kabul, the human rights implications of leaving women and girls to suffer under Taliban rule and power vacuums inside Afghanistan that could once again allow terrorism to flourish. They are also bracing for Taliban atrocities to increasingly spill into public view amid deteriorating peace talks.

Read the full story here:

Afghanistan's quick unraveling jolts national security officials and threatens to stain Biden's legacy | CNN Politics
29 min ago

Canada to resettle 20,000 Afghans under Taliban threat

From CNN's Jennifer Hauser

Canada announced it will help resettle 20,000 vulnerable Afghans hoping to flee to other countries as the Taliban closes in on at least half of Afghanistan's provincial capitals.

"The situation in Afghanistan is continuing to deteriorate, and Afghans’ lives are under threat. To help them, we’re expanding our resettlement program - we’re going to resettle 20,000 vulnerable Afghans and expedite processing timelines," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Friday.

Canada will introduce a special program focusing on helping the particularly vulnerable: women leaders, human rights defenders, journalists, persecuted religious minorities, LGBTI individuals, and family members of previously resettled interpreters.

"The program will welcome government-supported and privately sponsored refugees, along with those sponsored by family already in Canada," reads a Friday press release from the government. 

Meanwhile Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch called for more governments to help. “The Taliban have a long record of abusing or killing civilians they deem ‘enemies'...Whether from inside or outside of Afghanistan, governments and UN offices should provide protection and assistance to at-risk Afghans and make processing travel documents and transportation a priority,” Gossman said in a press release Friday.