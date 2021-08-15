Afghan President says fleeing the country was "a hard choice"
From CNN's Hira Humayun
In a Facebook post on Sunday following his departure from the country, former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he will “always continue to serve” the nation.
“I will always continue to serve my nation through offering ideas and programs,” Ghani wrote.
“Today, I came across a hard choice; if I should stand to face the armed Taliban who wanted to enter the palace, or leave the dear country that I dedicated my life to protecting and caring for the past twenty years,” he said.
“The Taliban have made it a point to remove me, they are here to attack all Kabul and the people of Kabul. In order to avoid the flood of bloodshed, I thought it was best to get out,” he added.
Earlier on Sunday, sources told CNN Ghani and other senior Afghan officials fled the country. Two sources told CNN Ghani fled to Tajikistan. One of the sources, an Afghan source added that Tajikistan will not be his final destination but refused to say where he would go from there. It is unknown where Ghani made the Facebook post from.
Ghani added that the Taliban have taken control with “swords and guns” and are “responsible for protecting the countrymen's honor, wealth and self-esteem.”
“They didn't win the legitimacy of hearts,” Ghani said, adding, “They are now facing a new historical test; either they will protect the name and honor of Afghanistan or they will prioritize other places and networks.”
“In order to win legitimacy and hearts of the people, it is necessary for Taliban to give assurance to all the people, tribes, different segments, sisters and women of Afghanistan and to make clear plans and share them with the public,” Ghani wrote.
8 hr 55 min ago
President Biden expected to address nation regarding Afghanistan in the next few days
From CNN's John Harwood
President Biden is expected to address the nation in the next few days about the crisis in Afghanistan, according to a senior administration official.
One option under discussion is to have Biden return to the White House, though the official cautioned that they had not completely ruled out making the remarks from Camp David.
Earlier today, CNN's Jeff Zeleny reported that while Biden can receive the same level of briefings from Camp David, as he has been doing throughout the weekend, officials are aware of the optics of the President being out of town during this perilous moment.
Several administration officials have also been on vacation, but began returning to work remotely Sunday or in the West Wing.
9 hr 2 min ago
UN says they have received 17,500 newly internally displaced people in Afghanistan in the past month
From CNN’s Richard Roth
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) released a statement on Sunday addressing the situation in Afghanistan saying that there has been an influx of large groups of people seeking safety from conflict and other threats since July 1.
UN OCHA says that they have identified 17,500 newly internally displaced people (IDPs) in the past month in Afghanistan.
Most IDPs arriving to Kabul in the past few days “were reported to have arrived from Ghazni and Logar provinces” the statement reads. The organization says they assisted approximately 13,500 of these people in providing food, cash, health, household items and water and sanitation support.
UN OCHA says that the needs of IDPs continue to be shelter, household items, food, sanitation, hygiene kits and drinking water.
More than 550,000 people have been displaced by conflict in Afghanistan to date this year and the number of those displaced due to conflict has more than doubled since the end of May, according to UN OCHA. The organization also says that the number of people displaced by conflict in 2021 has already surpassed the humanitarian community’s planning figure of 500,000 for the year.
“Some 18.4 million people were already in need of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan,” the statement reads. “The US $1.3 billion Humanitarian Response Plan for Afghanistan remains just 38 per cent funded, leaving an almost $800 million shortfall.”
9 hr 9 min ago
US approves 1,000 more troops into Afghanistan due to deteriorating security situation, defense official says
From CNN’s Oren Liebermann
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved 1,000 more US troops into Afghanistan, a defense official tells CNN, for a total of 6,000 US troops that will be in the country soon.
The additional troops come from the group of 82nd Airborne that were headed to Kuwait, and they are being sent in as a result of the deteriorating security situation, the official said.
Their primary mission is the security of Kabul's international airport, which is the entry point for the troops and the exit point for the US embassy staff and Afghans who are leaving the country.
"We are not assuming that every inch of the airport is secure," said the official, noting reports of Afghan civilians rushing to the airport.
As of right now, there are approximately 3,000 US troops in Afghanistan. The remaining troops are en route or will be in the imminent future.
There have been security incidents at or near the airport, the official said, but US forces have not been targeted, nor have they fired on anyone. Turkish forces remain at the field and are also taking part in the efforts to secure the field. The official could not say whether Turkish forces had been engaged in exchanges of fire.
The US military is overseeing air traffic control at the field, which is still being run by Afghan air traffic controllers. Civilian and military flights continue, the defense official said, though there have been delays and temporary stoppages in civilian flights.
The US military will have the maximum capacity to move about 5,000 people per day out of Kabul international airport, though they are not able to move that number yet, the official said. They will reach that capacity "within days."
The US has made its plans clear to the Taliban in Doha and that any attempt to fire on US forces will be met with a strong response, the official added.
9 hr 11 min ago
French military to evacuate French nationals from Afghanistan on two planes
From CNN's Saskya Vandoorne and Mitch McCluskey
Two French military planes will evacuate French nationals from Afghanistan to the United Arab Emirates as the Taliban continues to claim territory in the country, the French army said in a statement on Sunday.
The transport planes will take off from Kabul Sunday night and Monday morning for Air Base 104 in Al Dhafra, UAE. The planes will be reinforced by French soldiers who are stationed in the UAE.
The French nationals will then be transported to the city by other military planes after arriving at the airbase.
The French army is carrying out the operation in coordination with the ministries of Europe and foreign affairs, the statement said.
A spokesperson for the Elysee Palace announced Sunday that French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation on Afghanistan on Monday.
9 hr 31 min ago
Turkey says it will work with Pakistan to help stabilize Afghanistan and prevent new wave of Afghan migrants
From CNN’s Celine Alkhaldi in Dubai
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkey will work with Pakistan to help stabilize Afghanistan, according to the state news agency Anadolu.
Speaking at a ship-launching ceremony in Istanbul alongside his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi, Erdogan said that Turkey is "facing a wave of Afghan migrants through Iran," according to Anadolu.
He said Turkey "will continue efforts to enable the return of stability in the region," emphasizing the need to pursue and strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in doing so, according to Anadolu.
The Turkish President said his country is determined to mobilize all the means at its disposal to succeed, according to Anadolu Agency.
Erdogan also spoke to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan over the phone on Sunday to review the evolving situation in Afghanistan. Khan conveyed that Pakistan was "extending facilitation in the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations and others in Kabul," according to a statement shared by his office.
The statement said that both Erdogan and Khan will reconvene on Monday, following the National Security Committee, which will tackle developments in Afghanistan. The meeting will be held in Islamabad and attended by senior government and military officials, according to the Prime Minister's office.
Anadolu reported on Saturday that Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, together with military commanders, conducted on-site inspections of the measures taken on the Iranian border. Soldiers at the post reassured Akar that "neither terrorists nor illegal immigrants can enter our country while we are here."
According to UNHCR figures from 2019, about 90% of the world's Afghan refugees are hosted in Iran and Pakistan, and according to a 2020 report, more than 116 thousand Afghan asylum seekers and nearly 1,000 Afghan refugees reside in Turkey.
8 hr 24 min ago
Here’s how the Taliban regained control in Afghanistan
After 20 years of US intervention, thousands of deaths and at least $1 trillion dollars, the Taliban's advance in the country has been strikingly swift — here’s a look back at how the situation evolved to where it stands today:
Less than a month after terrorists linked to al Qaeda carried out the 9/11 attacks, American and allied forces begin an invasion of Afghanistan called Operation Enduring Freedom, to stop the Taliban from providing a safe-haven to al Qaeda and to stop al Qaeda’s use of Afghanistan as a base of operations for terrorist activities.
On Dec. 7, 2001 the Taliban lost its last major stronghold as the city of Kandahar fell. Since then, the Taliban have attempted to gain ground in Afghanistan throughout the time US forces have been there and throughout multiple US administrations.
More recently, in January 2017, the Taliban sent an open letter to then-newly elected US President Trump, calling on him to withdraw US forces from the country.
Between 2017 to 2019 there were attempts at peace talks between the US and the Taliban that never finalized into an agreement.
During a surprise trip to Afghanistan in November 2019 for a Thanksgiving visit with US troops, Trump announced that peace talks with the Taliban were restarting. The peace talks resumed in Doha, Qatar, in December of that year.
The US and the Taliban signed a historic agreement in February 2020, which set into motion the potential of a full withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. The "Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan" outlined a series of commitments from the US and the Taliban related to troop levels, counter terrorism, and the intra-Afghan dialogue aimed at bringing about "a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire."
In March 2021, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and the Biden administration proposed to the Afghan government that they enter into an interim power-sharing agreement with the Taliban.
In April 2021, President Biden announced that the US would withdraw forces from Afghanistan by September 2021.
In August, just months after the US began withdrawing forces, the Biden administration sent in 5,000 troops into Afghanistan after the Taliban began gaining control in the country.
On Aug. 15, after the Taliban seized control of every major city across Afghanistan, apart from Kabul, in just two weeks, the Taliban engaged in talks with the government in the capital over who will rule the nation.
CNN's Clarissa Ward, Tim Lister, Vasco Cotovio, Angela Dewan, Mostafa Salem and Saleem Mehsud contributed reporting to this post.
10 hr 3 min ago
Presidential palace in Kabul "handed over" to the Taliban
From CNN’s Sarah El Sirgany and Tim Lister
The presidential palace in Kabul has now been “handed over” to the Taliban, according to the Al Jazeera network.
It was vacated just hours ago by government officials, including former President Ashraf Ghani who has fled the country.
According to the Al Jazeera network, which broadcast scenes of the Taliban live from the palace, one of the Taliban officials said that Kabul was a different city to the one they left 20 years ago.
"Securing Kabul is a huge responsibility. It's different from the city we left 20 years ago," Al Jazeera reported, quoting the Taliban official at the palace.
The Al Jazeera correspondent at the palace reported that three Afghan government officials were present for the palace “handover” to the Taliban.
A Taliban security official then said that "no blood was shed in the handover." He also said there is a "peaceful handover of government facilities ongoing across the country."
One of the Taliban officials also said that they want an all-inclusive government in Afghanistan.
He further said that Taliban leader as well as two of his deputies are now in Afghanistan and that they will come to Kabul when the security situation improves.
Another Taliban member present for the ceremony, spoke briefly in English to say he had formerly been held by the US in Guantanamo.
9 hr 59 min ago
"You'll probably see history describe this as a day that will live in infamy," CNN's Christiane Amanpour says
From CNN's Christiane Amanpour
The Taliban was making empty promises leading up to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, CNN's chief international anchor Christiane Ampour reported.
"Most analysts who understood what was not happening in Doha, i.e. peace talks that were meant to engineer some kind of proper transition from one US-led force to the Afghans, didn't pay off. The Afghan Taliban continued to fight on the ground while they continued to make empty promises to the United States in Doha, Qatar," Amanpour told CNN's Fredericka Whitefeld Sunday.
Amanpour noted that the Afghan Taliban's efforts to gain control in the country are "very similar to what they did back in 1996, and the 90s, when they also stormed in and by and large took most of the cities, including Kabul, without a fight."
"I think you'll probably see history describe this as a day that will live in infamy. You have in 20 years, and fast approaching the anniversary of 9/11, the very reason for the United States to enter Afghanistan and to correctly push back Al Qaeda and the Taliban which attacked the homeland, has now been completely and utterly handed back to the Taliban. They have been handed back, by the United States' rapid withdrawal, the land of Afghanistan. And I think what you're hearing from a lot of American military is a deep sense of regret. A deep sense that this perhaps did not need to happen," she said.