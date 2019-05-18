Opposition Labor leader Bill Shorten and his wife Chloe cast their votes in Melbourne on Saturday. Opposition Labor leader Bill Shorten and his wife Chloe cast their votes in Melbourne on Saturday. William West/AFP/Getty Images

Voting has ended on Australia's east coast and counting has begun, with the first results expected in the coming hours.

Polls are still open for up to two more hours in the rest of the country but it is the large eastern states of Queensland, Victoria and New South Wales which will attract the most attention.

The first exit poll has already been released and points to a narrow victory by the center-left Labor party.

A Galaxy exit poll put Labor at 52% of the vote compared to 48% for the Liberal National coalition, according to Nine News.