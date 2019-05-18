Australia votes in 2019 electionBy Ben Westcott, CNN
Voting closes in Australia's east as first exit poll points to slim Labor win
Voting has ended on Australia's east coast and counting has begun, with the first results expected in the coming hours.
Polls are still open for up to two more hours in the rest of the country but it is the large eastern states of Queensland, Victoria and New South Wales which will attract the most attention.
The first exit poll has already been released and points to a narrow victory by the center-left Labor party.
A Galaxy exit poll put Labor at 52% of the vote compared to 48% for the Liberal National coalition, according to Nine News.
Morrison shoots to become Liberal legend
In just six years in government, the center-right Liberal National coalition government has had three different leaders -- Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison.
For years it has lagged behind the Labor party in the polls, sometimes by double digits.
But Morrison has narrowed the gap over this five-week campaign and could be within reach of a historic victory, despite having only been in the job eight months.
Morrison ran on a campaign of tax cuts, the economy and warning voters against Labor's plans to remake Australia.
It could work. The final poll of the election only had Morrison down by 48.5% to Labor's 51.5%.
"Morrison’s single-minded dedication to the job at hand and single-handed execution of it has succeeded in dragging the government back from oblivion," Australian columnist Nikki Savva wrote on May 16.
PM Morrison: My wife is a love machine
Labor leader Bill Shorten isn't the only one promoting his wife ahead of today's election.
Speaking to local media, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his partner Jen had the "biggest heart of anyone I know."
Morrison then laughed as he described her as a "love machine."
"Okay, I don't know whether we should be reporting that," Jen said. "I'm sure that'll take off online," her husband laughed.
"Vote 1 Chloe Shorten's husband"
From CNN's Julia Hollingsworth
Before polls opened on Saturday, Labor's Bill Shorten took his daily run through Melbourne's CBD in a T-shirt which said "Vote 1 Chloe Shorten's husband."
It was partly a nod to his party's feminist credentials -- under Labor, Australia will have a female deputy prime minister and female foreign minister.
But Shorten's wife Chloe, the daughter of a former Australian governor-general, has been described as a "campaign-trail asset" for the Labor leader, who is not generally seen as particularly likable.
If you've never heard of Shorten before, you're not alone. Read more about the possible leader of Australia here.
Land of the never-ending ballot paper
Every Australian election, a huge number of minor parties run for seats in the upper house, known as the Senate.
If you get in, it's a great gig. Six-year terms, good salary and the Senate only sits less than two months a year.
That's why so many bizarre minor parties are running for the chance in 2019, including Love Australia or Leave party, Yellow Vest Australia party and the Pirate Party Australia to name a few..
All these small parties leave ballot papers several feet long -- frustrating voters as they try to tick all the boxes.
Will climate change swing the vote?
From CNN's Hilary Whiteman
Australia has experienced some of the worst effects of climate change in recent few years, from deadly bush fires to the destruction of natural wonders like the Great Barrier Reef.
Concern about climate change is now at a 10-year high among Australians, with 64% believing it should be a top priority for the government, according to an Ipsos poll released in April.
The Labor party is promising to cut Australia's carbon emissions by 45% on 2005 levels, compared to the government's minimum pledge of 26%.
What would Hawkie do? Former PM's shadow looms large over vote
Less than 48 hours before polls opened, one of Australia's longest-serving and best-loved prime ministers passed away.
Bob "Hawkie" Hawke was a joker, beer drinker and reformist Labor Prime Minister, and long after leaving office in 1991 he was still much admired by Australians.
It's hard to tell whether Hawke's death will affect the election but both Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labor's Bill Shorten have lavished praise on the former leader.
Long-time political observer Philip Adams took to Twitter to retell a joke Hawke once made about Australians' feelings towards their politicians.
"There are two pieces of road kill on the Hume Highway -- one's a dead wallaby and the other's a dead politician. What's the difference? There are skid marks before the wallaby."
Australia's next foreign minister could be a gay, Asian woman
From CNN's Hilary Whiteman
Traditionally, Australia's parliament has mostly been made up of white men.
But in recent years the nation's politicians have begun to better reflect its diverse population. Nowhere is this more evident than in the woman who could be Australia's next top diplomat.
Malaysian-born senator Penny Wong is the highest-ranking gay politician in parliament.
In a recent speech in Sydney, Wong said her elevation to the role of foreign minister if Labor was elected would say a lot about the country Australia has become.
"Narratives matter, as do perceptions. There are times when Australia's past attitudes on race can be evoked in ways which are neither accurate nor helpful," she said.
Party volunteer stabbed with corkscrew on last day of campaigning
Australian elections are mostly non-violent, which made a bizarre assault on the last day of campaigning all the more unusual.
In the Sydney seat of Warringah, where there has been a fierce campaign to remove former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, a campaign volunteer was stabbed in the stomach with a corkscrew late Friday.
The 31-year-old volunteer was putting up campaign material for Abbott when he was approached by a man yelling abuse.
The volunteer was fine and a 62-year-old man was arrested later that night. Abbott told local media the attack was "unfortunate."