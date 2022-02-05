Sjinkie Knegt competes at the ISU World Cup in Dordrecth, Netherlands, in November 2021. (Douwe Bijlsma/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Dutch speed skater Sjinkie Knegt competes on Saturday at Beijing 2022, yet the fact he is taking part at the Winter Olympics is an achievement in itself.

The 32-year-old was hospitalized with severe burns for seven weeks after burning wood fell onto a bottle of thinner which exploded as he lit the wood-burning stove at his home in January 2019.

Knegt suffered burns to his face, chest, legs and feet after his clothes caught fire, with his recovery complicated by a leg injury he had sustained a month prior following a forklift truck accident.

His story was the subject of "Sjinkie: Playing with Fire," a documentary by Dutch broadcaster NOS.

“I knew the images were there, but they really shocked me," said Knegt, who admitted that he found the program difficult to watch.

"The first time I saw it, it was hard to swallow. Knowing that I made it this far after all that, is something I can only be proud of.

"I sometimes downplayed it all and spoke about it as if everything would be alright, but when I heard the doctors speak about it in the documentary, it was pretty heavy to take," added Knegt.

The 2015 short track speed skating world champion watched the documentary "four, five times" before it was officially released.

Since the documentary aired, Knegt has received plenty of supportive responses, which have helped motivate him following his return to competition in February 2020.

Claiming silver in the 1500m at the Dordrecht World Cup event in November 2021 was another "a nice boost" for Knegt.

"It was such a relief ... after all I have been through," said the 32-year-old skater as he reflected on being selected for his fourth Games.

"I’m prouder than ever, and I am super happy to be able to compete for the medals again."

Knegt kicks off his Beijing journey in the mixed team relay at the Capital Indoor Stadium on Saturday, his first of four chances at a medal at the Games.

"Of course, I would love to win a medal individually, but if I win one with the relay I would be more than happy too," said Knegt, who won bronze at Sochi in 2014 and silver at PyeongChang four years later.

"Although I prefer the gold, I’m happy to win a medal of any color.”