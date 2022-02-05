World
Beijing Winter Olympics

January jobs report

Coronavirus pandemic

Day 1 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

By Jack Bantock, Ben Church and John Sinnott, CNN

Updated 7:34 a.m. ET, February 5, 2022
1 min ago

Dutch speed skater aiming for gold after suffering severe burns in wood-burning stove accident

From CNN's Jack Bantock

Sjinkie Knegt competes at the ISU World Cup in Dordrecth, Netherlands, in November 2021.
Sjinkie Knegt competes at the ISU World Cup in Dordrecth, Netherlands, in November 2021. (Douwe Bijlsma/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Dutch speed skater Sjinkie Knegt competes on Saturday at Beijing 2022, yet the fact he is taking part at the Winter Olympics is an achievement in itself.

The 32-year-old was hospitalized with severe burns for seven weeks after burning wood fell onto a bottle of thinner which exploded as he lit the wood-burning stove at his home in January 2019.

Knegt suffered burns to his face, chest, legs and feet after his clothes caught fire, with his recovery complicated by a leg injury he had sustained a month prior following a forklift truck accident.

His story was the subject of "Sjinkie: Playing with Fire," a documentary by Dutch broadcaster NOS.

“I knew the images were there, but they really shocked me," said Knegt, who admitted that he found the program difficult to watch.

"The first time I saw it, it was hard to swallow. Knowing that I made it this far after all that, is something I can only be proud of.

"I sometimes downplayed it all and spoke about it as if everything would be alright, but when I heard the doctors speak about it in the documentary, it was pretty heavy to take," added Knegt.

The 2015 short track speed skating world champion watched the documentary "four, five times" before it was officially released.

Since the documentary aired, Knegt has received plenty of supportive responses, which have helped motivate him following his return to competition in February 2020.

Claiming silver in the 1500m at the Dordrecht World Cup event in November 2021 was another "a nice boost" for Knegt.

"It was such a relief ... after all I have been through," said the 32-year-old skater as he reflected on being selected for his fourth Games.

"I’m prouder than ever, and I am super happy to be able to compete for the medals again."

Knegt kicks off his Beijing journey in the mixed team relay at the Capital Indoor Stadium on Saturday, his first of four chances at a medal at the Games.

"Of course, I would love to win a medal individually, but if I win one with the relay I would be more than happy too," said Knegt, who won bronze at Sochi in 2014 and silver at PyeongChang four years later.

"Although I prefer the gold, I’m happy to win a medal of any color.” 

1 hr 35 min ago

Dutch speed skater Schouten wins women's 3000m gold in Olympic record time

From CNN's Angus Watson and Jack Bantock

Netherlands' Irene Schouten won women's 3000m speed skating on February 5.
Netherlands' Irene Schouten won women's 3000m speed skating on February 5. (Koen Van Weel/AFP/Getty Images)

Irene Schouten of the Netherlands set a new Olympic record en route to gold in the women's 3000m speed skating event.

Schouten pipped Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida in a thrilling race to win with a new Olympic record time of 3:56.93.

Isabelle Weidemann took bronze to round out the podium, securing Canada's 200th Winter Olympics medal.

“There was a lot of pressure for myself and for the Netherlands and I’m so happy I made it," said Schouten.

“I was in the last pair and you see all the girls race in front of you, and they raced really fast.

“Four years ago I did not qualify, so I wanted this one. When I was young I had a big dream to win Olympic gold and now I have it.”

Schouten's blistering time topped a 20-year-old existing Olympic record set at the 2002 Games in Salt Lake City.

That year, the gold medal was won by Germany's Claudia Pechstein. Two decades later in Beijing, Pechstein competed in the race that saw the record change hands -- finishing 20th in a time of 04:17.16.

1 hr 42 min ago

Oldest competitor in Beijing: Claudia Pechstein, 49, competes at record eighth Games

From CNN's Angus Watson and Ben Church

German speed skater Claudia Pechstein celebrates after competing in the 3000m event on February 5, becoming the first woman to participate in eight Olympic Winter Games.
German speed skater Claudia Pechstein celebrates after competing in the 3000m event on February 5, becoming the first woman to participate in eight Olympic Winter Games. (Peter Kneffel/picture-alliance/dpa/AP)

German speed skater Claudia Pechstein is the oldest competitor -- male or female -- in Beijing this month.

And after competing in the women’s 3000m gold medal race on Saturday, the 49-year-old Pechstein now shares the record for most Winter Olympic appearances with legendary Japanese skier Noriaki Kasai having already competed in seven previous Games.

Pechstein’s first Winter Games came in Albertville, France in 1992.

The 49-year-old, who was a flagbearer for Team Germany at Friday’s Opening Ceremony, has a wealth of experience on her side and has won nine Olympic medals during her lengthy and controversial career, including five gold medals.

READ: The youngest and oldest Winter Olympians competing at Beijing 2022

Pechstein was given a two-year doping ban after she returned irregular tests in 2009 but has consistently denied taking performance enhancing drugs -- the Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed her suspension.

She may not be at her peak anymore, but an eighth Winter Games is something to note and no other woman has managed the feat.

Pechstein finished last in Saturday’s gold medal race, but she celebrated with a double fist pump and smile.

“I was not too fast, but I smiled because today I got my goal to race in my eighth Olympic Games. This was important for me,” said Pechstein.

“Yesterday I carried the flag. It was an amazing moment, a top moment in my career.

“The result of today was not so important, it was just to race and to be here. I am super proud.”

2 hr 18 min ago

South Korea angry over 'stealing of culture' during Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony

From CNN's Jake Kwon in Seoul

Team South Korea at the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 4.
Team South Korea at the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 4. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

South Korea's political parties have accused China of cultural appropriation after a woman appeared to be wearing a traditional Korean dress during the Opening Ceremony.

South Koreans have long been irked by what they deem to be China passing off South Korean culture as their own, including the traditional Korean dress called the hanbok.

Koreans are one of China's 56 officially recognized ethnic groups.

South Korea's ruling Democratic Party released a statement on Saturday criticizing China and demanding it stops "stealing" its "culture."

“China has been using its Korean ethnic minority since June 2001 to appropriate the history of the North East region (where Korea traces its roots)," it read.

"China’s brazen stealing of culture at a time like the Olympic Games which draws the world’s attention cannot be ignored.

"We express deep regret that China showed Korean traditional dress as Chinese traditional dress at the Beijing Olympic Games and we demand that China stop the stealing of culture."

South Korea's main opposition party, the People’s Power Party, also released a statement which read: "How soft (China) must think South Korea is to flagrantly display cultural stealing at the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics where the world is watching.

Adding: "The government must lodge a clear protest and receive an apology and a guarantee that it won’t be repeated.”

2 hr 30 min ago

Artist Ai Weiwei helped create the iconic Bird's Nest stadium in Beijing. He now regrets how it's being used

From CNN's Jacqui Palumbo and Christiane Amanpour

(Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg/Getty Images)
As the Beijing Winter Olympics get underway, artist Ai Weiwei is once again criticizing China's ruling Communist Party — and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which he said is "ignoring" the safety of the country's athletes by prioritizing business and "standing next to the authoritarians."

Dissident in exile: The world-renowned Chinese dissident and rights activist made the comments to CNN's Christiane Amanpour in an interview from Portugal, where he has been living in self-exile since 2021.

Fearing for his safety were he to return to China, where he was once detained for 81 days for "inciting the subversion of state power," Ai has resided around Europe for almost seven years.

Beijing's iconic stadium: Years prior to his departure from his home country, Ai famously consulted on the design of the venue hosting Friday night's Opening Ceremony: the Beijing National Stadium, or "Bird's Nest."

But the artist distanced himself from the project and criticized China's hosting of the Olympics ahead of the Opening Ceremony, believing it to be a propaganda tool at odds with what he felt were the oppressive realities of life in the country.

"Unfortunately, as an architect, you cannot control how the building is being used," Ai told CNN in an interview. "For me, it's a big disappointment, not only in how it's being used but also in the directions China (has taken) in past decades."

Read the full story here.

2 hr 56 min ago

Snowboarding legend Shaun White to retire after Beijing 2022

From CNN's Jack Bantock

American snowboarder Shaun White is calling time on his Olympic career after Beijing 2022.
American snowboarder Shaun White is calling time on his Olympic career after Beijing 2022. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

American snowboarder Shaun White has announced he will retire after the Beijing Games, calling time on an illustrious career.

The 35-year-old has won three halfpipe Olympic gold medals since his Games debut at Torino 2006, adding 13 titles at the Winter X Games to become one of the sport's most iconic figures.

"It will be my last competition, which is pretty special," White told the media in Zhangjiakou, China, on Saturday.

"Everything's got this extra excitement to it. The last time I'll be doing this [pre-race press conference], the last time sitting with you guys [his USA teammates], the last Opening Ceremony, all these things.

"So it's pretty, pretty heavy, but I'm enjoying it."

White took gold in his maiden Games in Italy before adding his second at Vancouver four years later.

A nasty training crash in 2017 — which left White requiring 62 stitches — looked to have endangered the American's hopes at the PyeongChang Games in 2018, but he made a swift recovery to win his third gold with the "performance of his life" just four months later.

In doing so, he avenged the pain of narrowly missing out on a medal at Sochi four years prior.

As he prepares to compete at his fifth and final Games, White reflected on his journey, an "incredible" Opening Ceremony and his legacy.

"I've been giving it my all. There have been ups and downs to get here, but through it all, I've gotten stronger and better the whole way and I'm excited to be here," White said.

"The Opening Ceremony and venue were incredible. In terms of legacy, I've done so much in the sport — I hope that my riding speaks to that. I'm always trying to ride and progress and pick up on trends in sport and stay ahead of the competition."

White is set to begin practice on Sunday, and the American shared his excitement at the prospect of competing at the "beautiful" Genting Snow Park.

Though competitive retirement beckons, White does not believe he will be leaving the sport "anytime soon."

"I think the beautiful part about snowboarding is there's still a life to be had than the sport outside of competition with so many names that you know you don't see in the limelight," White said.

"All these people within an industry that ride backcountry and pipes. I'm just too excited for the next chapter."

3 hr 1 min ago

'Dangerous' high winds cause training session to be canceled for men's downhill skiers

From CNN's Ben Church

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde takes part in the men's downhill third training session on February 5, before high winds canceled the rest of the runs.
Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde takes part in the men's downhill third training session on February 5, before high winds canceled the rest of the runs. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images)

Referee Markus Waldner says "dangerous" and "unpredictable" gusts of wind caused the cancelation of the third training session for the men's downhill on Saturday.

Waldner says his team had initially hoped conditions were good enough but that the weather suddenly changed.

"Two hours before we started [...] it was good enough to go, similar to yesterday. Also during the forerun — we had five forerunners — it was good enough to go. Safe," Waldner says.

"But then, suddenly, suddenly these wind gusts were coming, especially on the 'sugar jump,' also up above the women's start.

"This is dangerous. It's unpredictable. We cannot handle this. These wind gusts are coming so fast."

Waldner says the outlook for Sunday's race is more promising and that competition should go ahead if winds stay at a more consistent level.

All skiers have had at least two training runs and three managed to sneak in a third before the decision was made to cancel Saturday's session.

3 hr 29 min ago

Closing Ceremony preparations have begun

From CNN's Jessie Yeung

Filmmaker Zhang Yimou is the director of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
Filmmaker Zhang Yimou is the director of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Guo Zongyi/(ImagineChina/AP)

The Winter Olympics have only just gotten underway, but work has already begun on the Closing Ceremony in Beijing.

The Games were opened with a spectacular curtain-raiser at the Bird's Nest — Beijing's National Stadium — featuring the athletes parade through the "Gate of China" before the lighting of the Olympic cauldron.

Opening Ceremony director Zhang Yimou said: "Last night, we started the transition for the Closing Ceremony immediately.

"The Bird’s Nest is not a competition venue, which is good for me. We are here to serve the athletes, we hope they feel joy.” 

See the Opening Ceremony in pictures here

Audience cheers rippled through the National Stadium throughout, with Chinese social media buzzing with positive comments.

Zhang, however, was reluctant to score the ceremony.

"You always want me to score my work," Zhang said.

"As a creator, I am strict to my work and won’t give it a high score, but I will give 100 points to the performers and to my team.

"The biggest feature of the ceremony was innovation.”

Arguably the most innovative feature of the ceremony was the cauldron itself, which saw the lighting of a snowflake with a "micro-flame" instead of the customary large cauldron and large fire.

Formed of 91 small flakes, the snowflake represented the 91 competing nations and regions.

Zhang said that the small flame was intended to "showcase the concept of low carbon, and of Chinese aesthetics".

"Lighting up the world with one small flame. It is a romantic and surprising way of presenting the cauldron," Zhang added.

3 hr 1 min ago

Athletes note impact of climate change at Beijing 2022

From CNN's Ben Church

Snowmaking machines in action at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou. 
Snowmaking machines in action at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou.  (Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images)

Competition is already underway at the National Cross-Country Skiing Centre but some athletes have been noting the impact of climate change on their sport.

Like many tracks around the world, Beijing 2022 will be reliant on man-made snow and US athlete Gus Schumacher is worried about what will happen with the world getting warmer.

"I think climate change will have the biggest impact on our sport in the years to come,” the skier said.

“There’s a lot of stuff that changes in skiing, but that’s the one that’s going to make it not possible.

"It’s already changing it; there’s less race security, fewer warm-up tracks, fewer places to ski and so fewer people that are interested in doing it.”

While artificial snow is expensive for organizers, athletes have also noticed that the tracks at this year's Games are slower than normal -- in part due to the lack of real snow.

“The course is super, super slow,” said British skier James Clugnet. “It’s so cold, and it’s a bit like a desert next to the track, so when it’s windy, the sand comes into the track.

"You have to reach a certain speed and then you’re all right, but when you’re going slowly, it feels like you’re standing still.

"I’m glad I’m not doing the distance races because I think it’ll be hard. If you get tired, suddenly you’ll go so much slower.

"The strongest athletes will win, but even more so on this course.”