An ice resurfacer works on the rink at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 5. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Winter Olympics see speed skaters zoom round and figure skaters perform elegant routines all on perfectly maintained ice.

That is mainly down to the fleet of Zamboni ice resurfacing machines which meticulously comb over the rinks when they're not in use.

You've likely seen them before; the squadrons of large, hulking machines moving around the ice in unison to smooth over the bumps and lumps left by competitors.

The Zamboni machines have been in use at Winter Olympics since they made made their debut at the 1960 Winter Games in Squaw Valley, California, according to the US company's website.

The company was founded in 1949 by Frank J. Zamboni in California and six ice resurfacing machines were used at the 1960 Games.

The ice resurfacing machines have been present at almost every Winter Olympics, including at Beijing 2022.

According to the Zamboni website, not only do the machines provide a smooth surface of ice, workers can maintain the surface to suit the preferences of certain sports and athletes.

"Hockey players seem to prefer 'harder; ice and figure skaters prefer their ice a bit 'softer,' so that they can use their skate blades and toe picks to their advantage," the website says.