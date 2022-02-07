By Ben Church, Patrick Sung, Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN
Updated 5:38 a.m. ET, February 7, 2022
1 min ago
Speed skater Ireen Wüst the first athlete to win individual gold medals at five different Olympics
From CNN's Ben Church and Aleks Klosok
Ireen Wüst became the first person to win an individual gold medal in five different Olympics after victory in the women's 1,500m speed skating event at Beijing 2022.
The Dutch skater won her first gold medal back in 2006 before winning at least one in every Games since — winning two gold medals in 2014.
“It’s really hard to describe. A lot of emotions, especially the good ones. I don’t realize it yet. It’s insane, actually,” she said after the race.
Wüst, the most decorated speed skater in the history of the Winter Olympics, blew away the field on Monday, winning gold in an Olympic record time of 1:53.28.
The 35-year-old now has a total of 12 Olympic medals to her name — she sits in third place alongside Norway’s Bjørn Dæhlie on the all-time Winter Games medal list.
Only the Norwegian pair of Ole Einar Bjørndalen (13) and Marit Bjørgen (15) now sit above Wüst.
The Dutch speed skater still has two competitions left at Beijing 2022.
Japan’s Miho Takagi claimed silver and Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands took bronze in the 1,500m event on Monday.
24 min ago
Sweden's Sara Hector "can't put it into words" her giant slalom gold medal run
From CNN's Jacob Lev and Patrick Sung
Swedish skier Sara Hector won gold in the women's giant slalom, finishing with a time of 1:55.69.
Italian Federica Brignone won silver, finishing with a time of 1:55.97 and Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami took home bronze, with a time of 1:56.41.
"I'm so proud, I can't put it into words," Hector said after her gold-winning run.
"I really tried to push it and give it all I got. It's just amazing.
"I don't know how to describe (my emotions). It's been so much all day. I've been so nervous. It's so much feeling, it's crazy. It's for sure a lot of joy."
American star Mikaela Shiffrin, the defending gold medalist in women’s giant slalom, missed a gate early after crashing in her first run and was disqualified from the event.
After the race, she said that she "won't ever get over this."
Shiffrin, 26, has the potential to become the first American alpine ski racer to win three gold medals, but she is now down to four events to accomplish the feat.
Fellow American Nina O'Brien had a scary moment herself during the second run, after losing balance before the finish and crashing hard.
The US Ski and Snowboard team said O'Brien is alert and responsive.
Sweden now has three gold medals at Beijing 2022.
1 hr 15 min ago
"I won't ever get over this," says Mikaela Shiffrin after Olympic disappointment
From CNN's Ben Church
Mikaela Shiffrinsays she won't forget her disastrous run in the women's giant slalom at Beijing 2022.
The three-time Olympic medalist got a Did Not Finish on her first run after missing a gate and failed to complete the course, ending any hopes of a medal in the event.
"I won't ever get over this. I have never got over any [disappointments in big races]. I still remember how much it hurts four years ago in Kronplatz when I fell before the last Olympics," she said.
"I remember thinking that was so heartbreaking and it wasn't even at the Olympics.
"That heartbreak never goes away and I think that's what drives me to keep working. Sometimes, they do still happen and unfortunately it happened today."
Shiffrin still has another four events she can compete in at this year's Winter Games and is determined to put this initial disappointment behind her.
"I am not going to cry about this because that is just wasting energy," she said.
"My best chance for the next races is to move forward, to re-focus and I feel like I am in a good place to do that."
1 hr 43 min ago
"I'll have to delay the celebration until the spring," says Olympic men's downhill winner
From CNN's Patrick Sung
Switzerland's Beat Feuz claimed his country's first gold medal of Beijing 2022 in the men's downhill skiing final Monday, but you won't catch him throwing a massive party after winning a medal that he called "the world to me."
"Certainly, tonight, we'll celebrate together as a team, but in these Covid times and because the World Cup season continues, I'll have to delay the celebration until the spring," he said.
Feuz finished with a time of 1:42:69, beating out 41-year-old Frenchman Johan Clarey and Matthias Mayer of Austria, who won silver and bronze respectively.
The men's downhill competition had been postponed until Monday due to high winds over the weekend, but the weather played nice on Feuz's winning run as he took his debut Games gold.
"It was perfect weather, no wind, and I was just standing perfectly on the skis. A dream came true," he reflected.
"The Olympics are a big thing, and today, it worked for me. In (PyeongChang) four years ago, I was second and third, but today everything came together. It means the world to me."
The day was also momentous for France's Clarey, who — with his silver — became the oldest medalist ever in the sport of alpine skiing.
"I was pushing, pushing, taking a lot of risk. I knew I only had one chance left in my career to get a medal in the Olympics," Clarey said.
"When I was going down I knew I made a good run but you never know in downhill, sometimes you are fast, sometimes you are not and you never know why.
"But today, I was fast. Not enough for the gold but silver is just my happiness.
"When you are a medalist, (whether) you are 20 or 41, it doesn't matter, it's just an Olympic medal. It's already a good memory."
1 hr 43 min ago
French journalist who interviewed Peng Shuai says she was "cautious" about her answers on sexual assault allegations
From CNN's Ben Wright, Selina Wang, Angus Watson and Teele Rebane
A French sports journalist who interviewed tennis star Peng Shuai in Beijing on Sunday told CNN that his impression was that Peng was “cautious” when he asked about the sexual assault allegations she made against a retired Communist Party leader.
Marc Ventouillac, a senior reporter for L’Equipe, and his two colleagues sat down for an hour-long interview with Peng a day after she had a dinner with IOC President Thomas Bach. Both meetings were inside the Olympics "closed loop" in Beijing.
Peng had posted the allegations on Chinese social media site Weibo on November 2, in a post that was later deleted. In the interview, she told Ventouillac that the controversy around the incident was an “enormous misunderstanding.”
There were six people present at the interview, including Wang Kan, the chief of staff of the Chinese Olympic Committee, who also translated the interview.
There were three members of L’Equipe staff at the interview, and also a young woman Ventouillac thought was an Olympics volunteer. The newspaper had their own translation done from Chinese to French later.
He said they had to submit a list of questions in advance, and they were required to publish the story as a Q&A, instead of a piece with analysis and quotes. But they were also able to ask as many follow-up questions in the room as they wanted, and he didn’t feel that the interview was curtailed.
“I didn't feel during the interview any censorship,” Ventouillac said, adding that Peng seemed relaxed and was “laughing” when speaking about sports.
But he said that her demeanor changed when they moved onto the topic of the alleged sexual assault.
“Then, at one moment, we began to speak about the affair, and at this moment, my feeling is, and it was the feeling of my colleague Sophie, was that we saw on her face, in her eyes, that she was very cautious about the question, what we said, what we asked her, and about her answer.”
Ventouillac said that as Peng understands English, he thought she was getting the sense of their questions, even though they were being translated into Chinese, a language that his team don’t speak. She was also wearing a mask, so all of her facial expressions weren’t visible.
Ventouillac added that Peng’s answers on the sexual assault questions were “very short.”
“I asked, 'Why your post on Weibo was deleted so early?' and she said, 'Because I decided, I did it myself, to delete the post.' So then I asked, 'Why? Why delete Weibo posts?' 'Because I've decided.' Short questions, short answers.”
Ventouillac said they had been pursuing the interview since mid-January. He said they asked the IOC the best way to request an interview, and they were directed to the Chinese Olympic Committee, which arranged the interview.
He said that they predicted that Peng’s answers would remain the same as from previous reports, but he felt it was important for an independent journalist to see her in person to check she was OK.
2 hr 41 min ago
Panda mascot Bing Dwen Dwen is a big hit at the Beijing Winter Olympics
From CNN's Coy Wire in Beijing
Beijing 2022's official mascot has emerged as a fan favorite at the Winter Games.
Eliciting some of the biggest cheers from crowds — sometimes louder than those heard for the athletes — panda mascot Bing Dwen Dwen appears all over the Olympic venues. From dancing in the stands, to appearing on signage, on flags waved by spectators or held by Olympians, like American snowboarder Hailey Langland.
And miniature, stuffed Bing Dwen Dwen's are awarded to Olympians when they win a medal.
But good luck to anyone in China trying to find Bing Dwen Dwen souvenirs. There are reports that souvenir shops are sold out, with the Beijing organizing committee requesting the production of more Bing Dwen Dwen swag to satisfy fans.
Who is Bing Dwen Dwen? According to the official Olympic website, "Bing" has several meanings in Mandarin Chinese, though the most common is ice. The word also symbolizes purity and strength.
“Dwen Dwen” means robust and lively, and also represents children.
The "shell" design enables the panda — China's national animal — to skate, snowboard and ski.
The Bing Dwen Dwen design, created by Cao Xue, was chosen from more than 5,800 submissions from China and 35 countries as part of a global competition arranged by the Beijing 2022 organizing committee.
2 hr 53 min ago
Canada and ROC women's ice hockey teams play match wearing face masks
Canada and the ROC faced off in their women's ice hockey match Monday with both teams wearing face masks underneath their helmets.
The masks didn't appear to hinder the performance of the Canadians, however, who won the game 6-1.
The Group A preliminary round fixture got started after an hour's delay, when the players entered the ice wearing masks due to "safety and security concerns," Reuters reported, citing a communique to the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
In the third period, it appeared the ROC team returned to the ice maskless.
Freestyle skier Eileen Gu's rise to the top has been meteoric — and her popularity in China has exploded in the lead-up to the Games. "Snow princess Gu Ailing set to shine at home Olympics," read one headline in state-run media Xinhua, referring to Gu by her Chinese name.
But Gu, 18, has another home: the United States, where she was born to a Chinese mother and American father, and where she discovered her love for the sport. In 2015, just a few months after she reached her first World Cup podium, the San Francisco native announced she was switching to compete for China instead of the US — a controversial decision that thrust her firmly into the spotlight.
"This was an incredibly tough decision for me to make," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "I am proud of my heritage, and equally proud of my American upbringings."
Gu has since become a household name in China. Walk down the street and you'll see her face splashed across billboards and magazine covers. Promotional videos ahead of the Olympics show Gu performing tricks midair and running on the Great Wall. She has nearly 2 million followers on the Chinese social media platforms Weibo, as well as multiple Chinese sponsors, brand deals, and documentary teams following her every movement.
But behind her success is the heavy pressure of being both Chinese and American at a time of intense geopolitical tensions; of representing her mother's homeland, a country under fire in the West for alleged human rights abuses; and of trying to be an athlete and nothing more during one of the most controversial Olympics in recent history.
Gu's not the only one walking this tightrope: The Beijing Olympics feature an unprecedented number of foreign-born athletes competing for China, many hailing from North America. Among them, Gu has become a poster child for an ambitious China, eager to show it has the power to attract foreign talent and mold a new type of Chinese athlete on the world stage.
But these athletes — especially those of Chinese descent — face an impossible balancing act as they straddle two countries and navigate the complexities of a dual identity in the public eye.
Team USA ski jumpers show off their Olympic pin collections
From CNN's Coy Wire in Beijing
Team USA ski jumpers are enjoying taking part in the Olympic tradition of collecting pins.
Dean Decker says he has collected more than 20 pins so far, including a CNN pin. His favorite is one of the Zhangjiakou Olympic venue — where the Nordic skiing, freestyle and snowboarding events take place.
Kevin Bickner says he likes a tiger pin that was given out by the Beijing organizing committee, while Casey Larson's favorite is one depicting the Great Wall of China.
History of Olympic pins: Collecting pins is a time-honored tradition of the Olympics that stretches back to the first modern Games in Athens in 1896.
Pin fever boomed in the 1980s, with traders flocking to the Lake Placid and Moscow Games and sponsors like Anheuser-Busch and Coca Cola launching official pin trading centers.
Between 5,000 and 6,000 new designs come to market at every Olympics, with special pins added for individual athletes, sponsors and media organizations, among others.
The pins have also become a way for athletes to forge connections with other teams.
After the United States beat China in the curling mixed doubles round-robin on Saturday, Fan Suyuan and Ling Zhi gave Vicky Persinger and Christopher Plys pin badges of Bing Dwen Dwen, the Games mascot.
Pins can fetch big money: The rarest pins can fetch tens of thousands of dollars at auction.
The most sought-after designs include pins from canceled Olympic Games and those created for US presidents, for example. Others that appeal to collectors often have memorable back stories, like Coca-Cola's Beijing 2008 pins, made using leftover steel from the construction of the "Bird's Nest" National Stadium.