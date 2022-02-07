"Age is just a number," says speed skater Ireen Wüst after making Olympic history

Dutch speed skater Ireen Wüst, center, celebrates on the podium following her win in the women's 1,500m on February 7. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Dutch speed skater Ireen Wüst says she is "really proud" after becoming the first athlete to win an individual gold medal in five separate Olympics.

The 35-year-old was victorious in the women's 1,500m speed skating event on Monday but still remembers her first gold medal from 2006.

"In Torino, I won my first Olympic title. I was the youngest back then (19). To do it again four, eight and 12 years later is just bizarre," she said.

"There's something magical that gets to me when it comes down to the Games. There's something at the Games that brings out the best in me."

Wüst, who now sits in third place alongside Norway’s Bjørn Dæhlie on the all-time Winter Games medal list with 12, also broke the Olympic record for the women's 1,500m event.

"This is just amazing. There's a lot of different emotions going through my mind right now. I mean, it's just bizarre that I was able to pull it off once again.

"The whole week, I have been feeling great. I skated very well, and I knew I could trust myself. I was confident that I was able to do it today.

"To then have a race like this one is just incredible. I just have no words for it."

Despite still being at the top of her game, the speed skater has said she will retire this season — making Beijing 2022 her last Olympic Games.

She says her last race will be the World Cup final in her home country on March 12.

"Age is just a number, hey? It's just about how you feel," she said, before confirming she would "leave on top. I will quit."