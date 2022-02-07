It's 10 p.m. in Beijing. Here's what happened at the Winter Olympics on Monday

Day 3 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games was filled with Olympic action along with political and pandemic news. Here are the key things you should know:

US-born Chinese athletes under scrutiny: American-born Chinese figure skater Zhu Yi fell twice and placed fifth in Monday's event. The 19-year-old came under heavy criticism on Chinese social media, with many questioning why she was chosen to represent China over an athlete born in the country. Meanwhile, freestyle skier Eileen Gu – who was also born in California and is a year younger than Zhu – has charmed the Chinese public with her fluent Mandarin and familiarity with Chinese culture.

Historic firsts: ROC figure skater Kamila Valieva made history on Monday after she became the first woman to land a quad at the Winter Games. The 15-year-old is one of the youngest athletes taking part in this year's Winter Olympics but she is not the youngest. Dutch speed skater Ireen Wüst became the first athlete – man or woman – to win an individual gold medal in five separate Olympics. The 35-year-old was victorious in the women's 1,500m speed skating event on Monday. She won her first gold medal in 2006.

American skiing icon crashes out: Mikaela Shiffrin crashed out of the grand slalom, saying, "I won't ever get over this." The three-time Olympic medalist got a Did Not Finish on her first run after failing to complete the course, ending any hopes of a medal in the event, which was won by Sweden's Sara Hector.

Covid-19 delays: The pandemic continues to make news at the Olympics, with new cases still being reported daily, including a Team USA figure skater. Covid concerns also caused an hour-long delay at Monday's women’s ice hockey match between the ROC and Canada, as the teams waited for their test results. Eventually, they played the majority of the game wearing face masks. Team ROC removed their masks after the third period.

Peng Shuai: Olympic officials met with Chinese tennis superstar Peng Shuai over dinner on Saturday, following through on a promise to hold a meeting with the former Olympian, who has been at the center of international concern after she alleged she had been pressured into sex by a retired top Chinese Communist Party official – an explosive allegation she has since appeared to retract.