1 hr 8 min ago

It's 10 p.m. in Beijing. Here's what happened at the Winter Olympics on Monday

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Day 3 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games was filled with Olympic action along with political and pandemic news. Here are the key things you should know:

US-born Chinese athletes under scrutiny: American-born Chinese figure skater Zhu Yi fell twice and placed fifth in Monday's event. The 19-year-old came under heavy criticism on Chinese social media, with many questioning why she was chosen to represent China over an athlete born in the country. Meanwhile, freestyle skier Eileen Gu – who was also born in California and is a year younger than Zhu – has charmed the Chinese public with her fluent Mandarin and familiarity with Chinese culture.

Historic firsts: ROC figure skater Kamila Valieva made history on Monday after she became the first woman to land a quad at the Winter Games. The 15-year-old is one of the youngest athletes taking part in this year's Winter Olympics but she is not the youngest. Dutch speed skater Ireen Wüst became the first athlete – man or woman – to win an individual gold medal in five separate Olympics. The 35-year-old was victorious in the women's 1,500m speed skating event on Monday. She won her first gold medal in 2006.

American skiing icon crashes out: Mikaela Shiffrin crashed out of the grand slalom, saying, "I won't ever get over this." The three-time Olympic medalist got a Did Not Finish on her first run after failing to complete the course, ending any hopes of a medal in the event, which was won by Sweden's Sara Hector.

Covid-19 delays: The pandemic continues to make news at the Olympics, with new cases still being reported daily, including a Team USA figure skater. Covid concerns also caused an hour-long delay at Monday's women’s ice hockey match between the ROC and Canada, as the teams waited for their test results. Eventually, they played the majority of the game wearing face masks. Team ROC removed their masks after the third period.

Peng Shuai: Olympic officials met with Chinese tennis superstar Peng Shuai over dinner on Saturday, following through on a promise to hold a meeting with the former Olympian, who has been at the center of international concern after she alleged she had been pressured into sex by a retired top Chinese Communist Party official – an explosive allegation she has since appeared to retract.

40 min ago

The fast and furry world of sled dog racing

From CNN's Jack Bantock

For most, a dog is a man's best friend.

But for select few, they're also integral to a competitive sport — welcome to the world of sled dog racing.

Debuting as a demonstration sport at the 1932 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, 90 years later, the sport is still alive and barking as dogs pull their harnessed drivers, or mushers, around courses across the globe.

Most popular in the Arctic regions of North America and Europe, any mention of sledding and the breeds of dogs involved — huskies, malamutes and similar Nordic breeds — always come with the association of snow.

Yet Matt Hodgson, Great Britain's first world champion in purebred sled dog racing, is living proof that a relative lack of snow is no barrier to success when passion is involved.

Based in the occasionally cold but rarely arctic southeast of England, Hodgson has developed his childhood fascination with dogs of the far north into Infury Dogs — a five-time medal winning sled dog team.

Though disrupted by the pandemic — with a December trip to Belgium canceled following the Covid surge of the Omicron variant — the sport has taken Hodgson and his dogs around the world.

Travel restrictions willing, Sweden calls for the World Championships in March, with the tantalizing prospect of competing at the Östersund Ski Stadium in Östersund.

Now, 10 years shy of the 100th anniversary of sled dog racing at the Winter Olympics as a demonstration sport, talk continues to swirl of the sport one day making a return to the Games.

Hodgson says the International Federation of Sled Dog Sports (IFSS) has been petitioning the International Olympic Committee (IOC), but he holds his own reservations on the suitability of the sport for Olympic status — fearing a "can of worms" opened up by logistics, finances and the very nature of the sport.

Read the full story here.

1 hr 25 min ago

Blink and miss: Speed skiers zooming down mountains faster than an F1 car

From CNN's Jack Bantock

Italian speed skier Ivan Origone flies down a slope in Vars, France, in 2017.
Italian speed skier Ivan Origone flies down a slope in Vars, France, in 2017. (Jean-Pierre Clatot/AFP/Getty Images)

Armed with nothing but two skis, skeleton fabrics and a helmet fit for a Daft Punk comeback tour, there are humans hurtling down the sides of mountains faster than an F1 car.

Blink and you'll miss them, some of the fastest non-motorized humans on the planet — speed skiers.

Speed skiers are effectively plummeting through the sky.

In 2016, Italy's Ivan Origone flashed down a run of the La Forêt Blanche resort in France, clocking an average of 254.958 kmph (158.42 mph) across his last 100 meters to set a new world record.

For perspective, the World Air Sports Federation states that the terminal speed of the human body freefalling in a stable, head down position is between 240 and 290 kmph (149.13 and 180.2 mph.)

Unsurprisingly, such descriptions dictate that, though skiing generally is wildly popular, speed skiing is very much a niche vocation.

Whereas jockeys riding horses will aim to keep themselves as light as possible, athletes on speed skis are maximizing strength and heaviness. Weightlifting, squats and deadlifts formed the backbone of a program designed to build dense muscle.

Strength conditioning also serves another vitally important purpose — surviving crashes.

F1 drivers are dressed to minimize damage. McLaren's F1 driver's overalls for example — made from a heat and flame resistant fiber — can resist exposure to direct fire for 15 seconds, supported by flame-resistant boots and gloves.

Speed skiers are afforded no such protection. With clothing designed for speed and speed alone, crash injuries can be horrific.

Concussions, broken arms and legs — the diagnoses are endless, but friction burning is the most commonplace injury.

In 2016, during a World Cup training run in France, Great Britain's Jan Farrell crashed at 216 km/h (134.2 mph) and proceeded to skid for roughly 1,150 feet — over three-and-a-half football pitches — leaving him with second-degree burns.

More commonly caused by direct exposure to fire and boiling water, partial thickness burns can be excruciatingly painful, yet incredibly, Farrell was back out on the slopes again a day later.

Over time, the burns healed, but the psychological scarring endured.

Once unflappable and having never crashed at such a speed, almost overnight Farrell's confidence was rocked — a critical issue in a discipline with little room for self-doubt.

"I was quite good at not crashing and not being scared — after that, everything changed," he said. "Most of us who've crashed take some time to come back. It took me over a season and I had to go do psychological training and really rethink my mindset of how I skied."

The sport has made just one appearance at the Winter Olympics — as a men's and women's demonstration event at Albertville in 1992 — and Farrell believes that while the potential is there, speed skiing needs to "do its homework" before an official return is viable.

Read the full story here.

1 hr 5 min ago

Arianna Fontana defends women's 500m short track speed skating title after race restart

From CNN's Aleks Klosok

From left, Italy's Arianna Fontana and Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands compete in the women's 500m short track speed skating event on February 7.
From left, Italy's Arianna Fontana and Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands compete in the women's 500m short track speed skating event on February 7. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images)

Italy’s Arianna Fontana defended her women’s 500m short track speed skating title on Monday but only after the final was restarted.

Fontana fell within the first lap causing the race to be restarted.

Once the action was again underway, Fontana seized the lead from reigning world champion Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands with just a lap to go and held on to seal gold – the second of her campaign at the Beijing Winter Games.

It’s Fontana’s 10th Olympic medal of her career.

Schulting finished in the silver medal position with triple Olympic medalist Kim Boutin from Canada in bronze.

2 hr 6 min ago

Figure skater Zhu Yi focused on "coping mentally" after falling in team event

From CNN's George Ramsay

Chinese figure skater Zhu Yi breaks down in tears after competing in the team event on February 7.
Chinese figure skater Zhu Yi breaks down in tears after competing in the team event on February 7. (Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images)

American-born Chinese figure skater Zhu Yi broke down in tears following her free skate performance in the team event on Monday.

The 19-year-old Zhu — who came under heavy criticism on Chinese social media after falling in the short program — fell twice in Monday’s event as she placed fifth for her routine with 91.41 points.

Amid the abuse she received after the short program, many questioned why Zhu was chosen to represent China at the Winter Olympics over an athlete born in the country.

“I am relieved because [there is] a lot of pressure and people are expecting a lot,” Zhu told reporters after the free skate event. “But right now, I'm just going to move on and focus on my individual events.”
She added: “Honestly, I've trained really hard and I think the main thing is coping mentally. I'm trying not to get distracted by outside influence."

The Russian Olympic Committee's Kamila Valieva placed first in the free skate as she wrapped up the gold medal for her team.

US-born Chinese athletes have come under intense public scrutiny during these Games.

In contrast to the treatment of Zhu during her first Olympics, freestyle skier Eileen Gu – who was also born in California and is a year younger than Zhu – has charmed the Chinese public with her fluent Mandarin and familiarity with Chinese culture.

In the process, Gu has become the unofficial face of Beijing 2022 and is tipped to win at least one gold medal for China.

2 hr 25 min ago

Kamila Valieva, 15, is one of the youngest athletes at this year's Winter Games

From CNN's Ben Church and George Ramsay

ROC figure skater Kamila Valieva competes in the team event on Monday, February 7.
ROC figure skater Kamila Valieva competes in the team event on Monday, February 7. (Phil Noble/Reuters)

ROC figure skater Kamila Valieva made history on Monday after she became the first woman to land a quad at the Winter Games.

The 15-year-old executed a quad Salchow — which involves four complete rotations in the air.

She then went on to land a quad toeloop and triple Axel in the same routine, though she fell on her second quad toeloop attempt.

"It's been quite overwhelming. I was very nervous, but I am just glad I was able to execute all of my elements well," Valieva told reporters.

Read more about Valieva's achievements here.

Valieva is one of the youngest athletes taking part in this year's Winter Olympics but she is not the youngest.

You can read more about the youngest and oldest participants at Beijing 2022 here.

2 hr 49 min ago

"This sport is so damn hard," says Mikaela Shiffrin after giant slalom heartbreak

From CNN's Ben Church

Mikaela Shiffrin falls during the women's giant slalom on February 7.
Mikaela Shiffrin falls during the women's giant slalom on February 7. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin says Monday was one of the "most turbulent days I have ever experienced" after crashing out of the giant slalom at Beijing 2022.

The three-time Olympic medalist got a Did Not Finish on her first run after failing to complete the course, ending any hopes of a medal in the event, which was won by Sweden's Sara Hector.

"We’ve all seen her fight for her comeback for years, and to watch her pull everything together this season and manage to keep that momentum going to take gold today was something special," Shiffrin wrote about Hector on Instagram. "She deserves it so much."

The event was marred by a scary fall from fellow American Nina O'Brien after she lost her balance before the finish.

"We’re so heartbroken for [Nina O'Brien] she showed so much heart and fire in her skiing today, and it all got shredded to pieces on the final turn," Shiffrin wrote.

"This sport is so damn hard. It’s brutal, and it hurts far more often than it ever feels good. 

"The warrior that she is, she will get back stronger and speedier than ever, with the same upbeat and kind attitude that is trademark Nina," she added.

"But tonight we’re all just sad and crossing our fingers for the best news possible."

The US Ski and Snowboard team said O'Brien is now alert and responsive. 

2 hr 30 min ago

"Age is just a number," says speed skater Ireen Wüst after making Olympic history

From CNN's Ben Church

Dutch speed skater Ireen Wüst, center, celebrates on the podium following her win in the women's 1,500m on February 7.
Dutch speed skater Ireen Wüst, center, celebrates on the podium following her win in the women's 1,500m on February 7. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Dutch speed skater Ireen Wüst says she is "really proud" after becoming the first athlete to win an individual gold medal in five separate Olympics.

The 35-year-old was victorious in the women's 1,500m speed skating event on Monday but still remembers her first gold medal from 2006.

"In Torino, I won my first Olympic title. I was the youngest back then (19). To do it again four, eight and 12 years later is just bizarre," she said.
"There's something magical that gets to me when it comes down to the Games. There's something at the Games that brings out the best in me."

Wüst, who now sits in third place alongside Norway’s Bjørn Dæhlie on the all-time Winter Games medal list with 12, also broke the Olympic record for the women's 1,500m event.

"This is just amazing. There's a lot of different emotions going through my mind right now. I mean, it's just bizarre that I was able to pull it off once again. 

"The whole week, I have been feeling great. I skated very well, and I knew I could trust myself. I was confident that I was able to do it today.

"To then have a race like this one is just incredible. I just have no words for it."

Despite still being at the top of her game, the speed skater has said she will retire this season — making Beijing 2022 her last Olympic Games.

She says her last race will be the World Cup final in her home country on March 12.

"Age is just a number, hey? It's just about how you feel," she said, before confirming she would "leave on top. I will quit."

3 hr 51 min ago

Canada and ROC women's ice hockey teams wear facemasks after delayed Covid-19 test results

From CNN's Gawon Bae in Seoul

Russian Olympic Committee's goaltender Mariia Sorokina checks her face mask during a women's group A match at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games at the Wukesong Sports Centre on February 7.
Russian Olympic Committee's goaltender Mariia Sorokina checks her face mask during a women's group A match at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games at the Wukesong Sports Centre on February 7. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)

The women’s ice hockey match between the ROC and Canada was delayed by an hour on Monday as the ROC’s Covid-19 test results had not arrived on time, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation said in a statement on Monday.

The puck was set to drop on the preliminary match at 12:10 p.m. local time but, according to ROC player Maria Batalova, the match was delayed after Canada refused to play until all the test results had arrived.

“We take the tests in the mornings and in the evenings, and the Canadian team wanted to wait for our morning test results and their own as well,” Batalova told the official Beijing 2022 website.

“At the beginning, there was an agreement that we will come out to play, and then they decided to wait for the test results."

The federation said in its statement that both teams got tested before 9 a.m. local time on Monday, but the results did not come through in time.

"Russia's results from this morning weren't back in yet," said Canada forward Natalie Spooner.

"I know in the past few days they've had a few positives and we just wanted to make sure their results came back and we were safe to play."

The ROC women's ice hockey team was subjected to three days in quarantine early last week after several players tested positive for Covid-19. The team has since been cleared to compete at the Games.

According to the Russian Ice Hockey Federation, both sets of players were later instructed by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) that they could play the match wearing face masks.

The two teams abided by the regulation until the third period when the IIHF allowed the players to play with their masks off.

Team ROC played out the remainder of the game without masks, while the Canadian team maintained wearing personal protective equipment.

Canada eventually won the match 6-1, securing their second win in the Beijing Olympics’ preliminary round after Saturday’s victory against Finland.