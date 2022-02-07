Team USA gold medal hopeful Mikaela Shiffrin is out of the women's giant slalom

Team USA skier Mikaela Shiffrin falls during the giant slalom on Monday. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin won’t be adding to her collection in the women's giant slalom event after getting a Did Not Finish on the first run.

The American skier was aiming for her first medal of the Games — it's one of as many as five events she may contest at Beijing 2022.

But on her run she missed a gate and didn't complete the difficult course.

Shiffrin returned to training last November after being out with a back injury but was then forced to miss several races after testing positive for Covid-19 in December.