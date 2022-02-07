Eileen Gu makes Beijing Olympics debut in front of a cheering home crowd

Eileen Gu of Team China competes during the women's freestyle skiing freeski big air qualification on Monday. (VCG/Getty Images)

Teen skiing sensation Eileen Gu just made her first competitive appearance at the Beijing Winter Olympics in big air qualifying.

She was introduced by the announcer as a "favorite" before effortlessly twisting and spinning down the mountain.

When she reached the bottom, she briefly pulled down her neck warmer and gave a big smile and wave to the crowd.

The 18-year-old was raised in the United States but is competing for Team China in Beijing. She's become a major celebrity here, with her face splashed across advertisements for numerous luxury brands.

Even inside the closed loop hotel gym, the only video playing on the TV screens is an ad featuring Gu gracefully skiing down a mountain.

The big air was constructed on top of a former steel mill. It's a stunning venue with the view of a temple atop a mountain in the distance. There's a significant crowd of local spectators, waving pink and blue Olympic flags.

Millions of people in the host nation will be cheering on the triple-gold-medal threat — Gu is the world champion in halfpipe and slopestyle and the bronze medalist in big air.