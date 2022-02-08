Nathan Chen breaks world record in men's figure skating short program

American figure skater Nathan Chen set a new world record in the short program on Tuesday. (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Team USA's Nathan Chen is leading the men's figure skating after setting a new world record Tuesday with a score of 113.97 in the short program.

Chen goes through to the free skate, which takes place on Thursday and where the medals will be decided.

His rival Yuzuru Hanyu is in eighth, mainly due to a missed jump at the start of his performance today.

Japan's Yuma Kagiyama is in second with his compatriot Shoma Uno in third.

Canadian Keegan Messing is also among the 24 qualifiers. He only arrived in Beijing less than 24 hours before he hit the ice due to being isolated for Covid.

Correction: An earlier version of this post misstated Hanyu's position. He is eighth.