Nathan Chen breaks world record in men's figure skating short program
Team USA's Nathan Chen is leading the men's figure skating after setting a new world record Tuesday with a score of 113.97 in the short program.
Chen goes through to the free skate, which takes place on Thursday and where the medals will be decided.
His rival Yuzuru Hanyu is in eighth, mainly due to a missed jump at the start of his performance today.
Japan's Yuma Kagiyama is in second with his compatriot Shoma Uno in third.
Canadian Keegan Messing isalso among the 24 qualifiers. He only arrived in Beijing less than 24 hours before he hit the ice due to being isolated for Covid.
Correction: An earlier version of this post misstated Hanyu's position. He is eighth.
59 min ago
Austria's Matthias Mayer defends Olympic title in Super-G
Matthias Mayer of Austria has defended his Olympic title in Super-G, taking gold in the alpine skiing event.
In a surprise, Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States, in his second Games, won silver for his first Olympic medal. His mother, Barbara Ann Cochran, was the 1972 Olympic slalom champion.
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway took bronze.
There were some notable skiers not to finish, including Marco Odermatt and Beat Feuz of Switzerland.
1 hr 42 min ago
Peng Shuai watched Eileen Gu compete in big air final alongside IOC president
From CNN’s Bex Wright in Beijing
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai attended the big air final at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday, where she watched China’s Eileen Gu take home gold in the event.
Peng was seen sitting alongside the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach, who she also had a face-to-face meeting with on Saturday night.
"The IOC President was in the athletes' stands at the Big Air final today and met a number of athletes and one of them was indeed Peng Shuai," the IOC told CNN Tuesday.
Peng told independent French sport news site L'Equipe in a sit-down interview in Beijing on Sunday that she denied making sexual assault allegations against a retired senior Chinese Communist Party leader, adding she had "never disappeared" from the public eye.
"I never said anyone had sexually assaulted me in any way," she said, adding that she herself had erased an explosive social media post from November, in which she accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of pressuring her into having sex during their years-long affair.
1 hr 48 min ago
Donovan Carrillo is Mexico's first Olympic figure skater in 30 years
Mexico's Donovan Carrillo said many people told him it was impossible for a Mexican figure skater to qualify for the Olympics, but in Beijing on Tuesday he qualified for the free skate after his performance in the men's short program.
Carrillo is Mexico's first Olympic figure skater in 30 years and his country's flag bearer at Beijing 2022.
Following his skate, Carrillo said he was "super happy" with his performance, with his highlight being the quadruple toeloop.
"I didn't want it to end. I wanted to keep skating and living the Olympic dream," he said.
On being a Latin American athlete at the Beijing Olympics, Carrillo said: "Many people told me during the beginning of my career that this was a crazy dream."
"I always tried to push harder and harder, competition through competition, to try to be the best version of myself. I want people in Latin America and in my country to think about it, to have their big goals and go for it," he said.
On being able to develop an Olympic-level program despite training at a shopping mall ice rink during public sessions, Carrillo said, "It's challenging, I'm not lying."
"But instead of regretting myself and thinking of what I don't have, I always try to work with what I have. That's key for me being here. It's better to focus on what you have and try to exploit that and live the dream."
2 hr 12 min ago
Olympic sportsmanship on display after Eileen Gu's big air win
In a display of Olympic sportsmanship after the big air freeski final, China's Eileen Gu and Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud rushed to comfort a visibly upset Tess Ledeux from France.
Ledeux looked disappointed following her third and final jump, knowing that it wasn't enough to clinch the gold.
The 20-year-old finished in silver position, with Gu taking the win and Gremaud the bronze.
2 hr 13 min ago
Chinese social media is going crazy for Eileen Gu
From CNN's Lizzie Yee in Hong Kong and Nectar Gan in Beijing
Fans on Chinese social media rushed to congratulate big air freeski star Eileen Gu after her gold medal win in Beijing.
On China's Twitter-like platform Weibo, Gu dominated searches with seven out of the 10 top trending topics all about her victory.
Gu has become a Beijing 2022 poster child for China and has 2.6 million followers on Weibo, with fans leaving 90,000 comments in half an hour after her win.
American-born Gu, whose mother is from China, decided to compete for Team China at the Games. She has the overwhelming support of the home crowd and her image has been splashed across billboards, magazine covers and promotional videos in China.
2 hr 8 min ago
Beijing reports 6 new Olympics-related Covid-19 cases
From CNN's Hannah Ritchie
The Beijing Olympic Committee identified six new Covid-19 cases among Olympics-related personnel on Monday, it said in a statement Tuesday.
All the cases were identified in people already in the “closed loop” system, which separates Olympic athletes, stakeholders, and staff from the public.
Five of the infections were from athletes or team officials, and one involved an Olympic stakeholder.
Since the official “closed loop” system began on Jan. 23, some 393 Olympics-related personnel have tested positive for Covid-19, with 159 of those cases involving athletes or team officials.
Covid situation in Beijing: It comes as Beijing reported no new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 outside the Olympic bubble on Monday, the first time since the city clamped down on a recent cluster.
On Monday, authorities lifted all lockdown measures for neighborhoods in Fengtai district where cases had been reported.
Covid in China: Overall, China reported 65 locally transmitted symptomatic cases on Monday, including 64 in Guangxi and one in northern Tianjin city, according to the National Health Commission. The country also reported four asymptomatic cases, including two in northeastern Heilongjiang province and two in Guangxi.
1 hr 45 min ago
Home crowd roars Eileen Gu on to big air freeskiing gold
From CNN's Bex Wright in Beijing
Fans filled the stands Tuesday to cheer for Chinese freestyle skier Eileen Gu — known as the “snow princess” in China — roaring her on to gold in the women’s big air freeski event
Supporters waved paper Chinese flags and blue Beijing 2022 flags, as hundreds of media personnel and IOC President Thomas Bach watched from the sidelines.
Pumping music and upbeat commentary filled the newly-built Big Air Shougang venue, which is set in the backdrop of four giant industrial chimneys on the outskirts of Beijing.
American-born Gu, whose mother is from China, decided to compete for Team China at the Games.
As well as her skiing career, she is also a model, brand ambassador and plans to attend Stanford in the fall.
In a hotel within the closed loop in the mountain area of Zhangjiakou, staff were seen crowded around a big TV to watch Gu compete.