Life inside the bubble is getting a little tedious

A man jogs inside the closed loop of the Beijing Olympic Village Tom Booth/CNN

At one of the "closed loop" hotels, we see a man who decided to brave the 17.6 degrees Fahrenheit (-8 degrees Celsius) evening temperatures to run small laps of the hotel car park.

Under the closed loop system, you can only move between your hotel, media center and competition venues.

This must all be done in official closed loop buses or special vehicles — and there is a noticeable lack of outdoor space.

The hotels have closed most facilities in order to adhere to strict Covid restrictions and to maintain social distancing.

Beijing has been experiencing a spell of clear blue sky weather this past week, but unfortunately, most of the thousands of people inside the loop can’t experience it.

Instead, days are spent peering out of hotel windows, working in the basement of the media center and shuttling to a competition venue — if you are one of the lucky ones.