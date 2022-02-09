By George Ramsay, Ben Church, Patrick Sung, Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN
Updated 5:09 a.m. ET, February 9, 2022
2 hr 42 min ago
Disqualified Japanese ski jumper Sara Takanashi says sorry for suit violation
From CNN's Emiko Jozuka
Japanese ski jumper Sara Takanashi issued an apology on Tuesday for a suit violation that dashed Japan’s hopes of a medal in Monday’s Olympic mixed team ski jumping event.
Takanashi recorded a huge jump of 103 meters to launch Japan’s campaign as the mixed event debuted at the Beijing Games.
But her hopes of medaling were quashed when she was disqualified as her suit was 2 centimeters wider than permitted around her thighs, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK.
“I am very sorry that the chance of winning a medal has been taken away from the Japanese team,” Takanashi posted on Instagram. “It is an undeniable fact that my disqualification changed everyone’s lives. Even if I apologize the medal will not be returned.”
Austria, Germany, and Norway also suffered disqualifications on Monday due to suit violations.
Slovenia won the gold, while the Russian Olympic Committee claimed silver and Canada took bronze. Japan finished fourth at the Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Center.
2 hr 59 min ago
USA's Colby Stevenson says it was a "total miracle" to get on the podium
After claiming silver in the men’s freeski big air, US skier Colby Stevenson said it was "all so unexpected."
"It is a total miracle for me to get on the podium today. I was just thinking of my friends and family screaming at the TV, so I am happy I was able to perform for them," he said.
Stevenson said he tried to not let the pressure get to him, knowing his medal hopes rested on his final jump.
“There was a lot going through my mind. I was trying to decide which trick I was going to do," he said. “I was doing a good job of not overthinking the situation and the world stage I was on.”
Car crash recovery: The 24-year-old has had a long journey to overcome a near-fatal car accident six years ago, in which he sustained a fractured skull, ribs, an eye socket, jaw and neck.
“I feel like everything happens for a reason. I think it is a good way to look at life and to think positively and come out of dark times like that," he said. "Each day I try to focus on the little things in life. It helps me stay in the moment and be grateful for the little things. Out here today, it was the same kind of mentality. I was focusing on the beauty of where we were and being with my friends in such an amazing venue. It helps you ski your best when all of these outside things are not clouding your thoughts. It’s just important to focus on the things you do have. And that helps you ski your best.”
3 hr 4 min ago
Norway's Birk Ruud says his late father was "with me" during gold medal win
Following his gold medal win in the men's freeski big air, Birk Ruud showed the cameras a bracelet he was wearing during the competition.
The 21-year-old told reporters after the event that the bracelet was from his father, who died of cancer last April.
"I just wanted to say thank you to him. He is with me and my family as well," Ruud said, touching his heart.
"I think he would be happy. He never cared about results, he cared about me being happy. If he saw me now, being happy, achieving my goals then he would be really happy. And I would be happy to see him happy."
Ruud, who clinched the gold in his Winter Olympics debut, said he had dreamed of this moment since he was 13. "I just had to focus on my skiing and put down those tricks. I am really proud of myself that I was able to do those," he said.
Flag bearer: Knowing he had already won the gold before his final jump, Ruud carried his country's flag as he completed the jump.
“I didn’t know we had that flag. I wanted to put on a good show for Norway and everybody. There is a lot of stuff happening in the world, so to be able to put on a good show for the people is what I wanted to do. I am very happy about that," he said.
3 hr 11 min ago
Slovakia's Petra Vlhova wins gold in the women's slalom
Slovakia's Petra Vlhova won gold in the women's slalom on Wednesday, claiming her first Olympic medal.
Austria's Katharina Liensberger won silver and Switzerland's Wendy Holdener took bronze.
US skier Mikaela Shiffrin was eliminated after missing a gate in her first run, and new giant slalom champion Sara Hector of Sweden crashed out on her second run.
3 hr 42 min ago
Shaun White keeps Olympic dream alive by qualifying for halfpipe finals
After crashing out on his first effort, US snowboarding legend Shaun White laid down a strong second run in the men's halfpipe competition, with a score of 86.25.
That blistering second run puts White in fourth on the leaderboard and guarantees him a spot in the finals on Thursday, where he is aiming for a fourth Olympic gold.
He joins 11 others, including Japan's Ayumu Hirano who leads the field, and Australia's Scotty James in second.
3 hr 50 min ago
Analysis: Athletes are criticizing Covid measures in the Olympic bubble. That's just daily life for many in China
Analysis from CNN's Jessie Yeung in Hong Kong
Many athletes from Western countries were stunned by the stringent Covid-19 restrictions they met upon arrival in Beijing for the Winter Olympics in recent weeks. Some were placed in isolation for weeks after testing positive, while others complained about the bland food served in quarantine.
The measures were a violation of human rights, one Finnish coach argued. But for 1.4 billion people across China, the conditions inside the Olympic bubble present something of a microcosm of the country during the pandemic.
China is one of the few places still adhering to a strict zero-Covid approach, whereby snap lockdowns, mass testing, contact tracing and tight border restrictions are deployed in a bid to stamp out all traces of the disease.
New variants and increasingly frequent outbreaks have raised questions about how sustainable this strategy is. But with thousands of athletes and support staff flying in from around the world — many from countries still seeing high cases after deciding to "live with Covid" — Beijing is taking no chances.
The contrast could not be more stark: Athletes coming from places like the United States, where the effectiveness of face masks is still debated, are now facing daily Covid tests inside the "closed loop" that separates Olympic participants from the rest of the capital.
Some of the measures are merely an inconvenience. For instance, athletes must wear plastic gloves when loading up their plates at the cafeteria. When one CNN reporter ordered steak at a hotel, she was told it could only be served well done — cooked so dry it looked like jerky — as a Covid precaution.
But other measures have taken a heavier toll: More than 160 athletes or team officials have tested positive for Covid and been placed into isolation, with several forced to miss their competitions — a devastating blow for those who have spent years training for this moment. They aren't allowed to return to the bubble until all symptoms disappear and they return two consecutive negative test results.
US snowboarder Chloe Kim is through to the halfpipe finals
Snowboarding phenomenon Chloe Kim qualified for the finals of the women's halfpipe competition on Wednesday.
She landed a cab 900 and a switch backside 500 in her first run, scoring 87.75 — putting her top of the leaderboard. Kim fell on her second run.
Kim joins 11 others in the finals, including Japan's Mitsuki Ono and China's Cai Xuetong.
At 21, Kim already boasts five X Games gold medals, two world championships and, four years ago in Pyeongchang, announced herself to the world with a near-perfect score to win her first Winter Olympic gold medal at age 17.
But Kim admitted she struggled to deal with the fame that came with her success. When she attended Princeton University afterward, "everyone was kind of staring at me, taking pictures," she told CNN in 2021.
After taking a break from competitive snowboarding while at Princeton, Kim is now hungrier than ever to get back on the Olympic slopes and defend her crown.
Shaun White fumbles first run on the halfpipe in his final Olympics
Snowboarding legend Shaun White fumbled a jump on his first run at the men's halfpipe qualifying competition on Wednesday, as he chases one last epic moment at his final Olympic Games.
He opened his run with 1080 jumps, before attempting his signature double cork 1260, a move he unveiled at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics. However, he overbalanced on the landing and fell on the icy halfpipe, before skating down to the bottom.
White has one more run in the qualifying, which will determine who advances to the final.
An icon of the sport: Beijing is the 35-year-old's fifth Olympics, after he competed in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018. When he hit the halfpipe on Wednesday, he became the oldest male halfpipe rider from any nation in the history of the Games — and he has the chance to become the sports' oldest Olympic champion.
Once dubbed the "Flying Tomato" because of his flowing red hair, White is one of the sport's most iconic figures. Even if he doesn't win gold, taking home any medal will make White — already a three-time gold medalist — the most decorated men's snowboarder ever.
Ahead of his competition, White said that he would retire after the Games, citing a spate of injuries.
"I won't be worried about some kind of competition," he told reporters last week. "I'll just purely be here to enjoy the resort, maybe check out other runs besides the halfpipe for once."
This post has been updated to show how many runs White has left in qualifying. It is one.
Take a look back at Shaun White's illustrious career:
American freeskier Colby Stevenson just won silver in the big air. He nearly died in a car crash 6 years ago
US freestyle skier Colby Stevenson nearly died in a car accident six years ago. On Wednesday, he won silver at the men's freeski big air competition — his Olympic debut.
Stevenson, 24, suffered a fractured skull, ribs, an eye socket, jaw and neck in his 2016 accident. He underwent two major surgeries, and doctors at the time weren’t sure if he would walk out of the hospital.
But five months after the crash, he was back on skis, according to the official Olympics site. He still faced pain and a long recovery ahead — but he was able to return to competition in 2017. He missed the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang because of a torn muscle in his shoulder.
“I’ve never been in such a grateful state and just so full of love, I guess, for the sport," he told the official Olympics site. “I think that was the secret in the end for me, just doing it out of love rather than trying to win or to make money to pay for my travels and all the other stressors that weighed on me before the crash.”