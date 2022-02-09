Lindsey Jacobellis wins women's snowboard cross to clinch Team USA's first gold of Beijing 2022

Belarusian cross-country skier Darya Dolidovich poses in this handout picture taken in Kirovsk, Russia, November, 2021 (Sergei Dolidovich/Handout/Reuters)

Belarusian skier Darya Dolidovich has fled her home country, after being barred from competing in the Winter Olympics over accusations regarding her involvement with the country’s opposition movement.

The 17-year-old cross-country skier was stripped of her International Ski Federation (FIS) code — which is required for athletes to compete in events run by the governing body —back in December. It followed a decision from the Belarus Cross-Country Skiing Federation, according to Reuters.

Darya told Reuters in December that the ban — which precluded her from competing in the Beijing Winter Games — came after sports officials accused her of “supporting” the country’s opposition movement.

CNN has reached out to FIS, the Belarus Ski Union, and the Belarus Cross-Country Skiing Federation for comment on Dolidovich's case.

Family flees: Her coach and father, Sergei Dolidovich, is a seven-time Olympian who has spoken out publicly against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime and took part in street protests following the disputed presidential election in August 2020, which opposition groups say was marred by fraud.

Darya confirmed that her family had relocated to Poland during a video interview with Reuters Wednesday.

“I couldn't have imagined, even in a nightmare, that I would end up leaving my country three-four months ago. It feels like tomorrow I'll take the plane or car back,” the 17-year-old said.

Her father told Reuters the family had been targeted over their political views, and that his daughter had been “stripped” of her right to compete.

Some background: Dolidovich is one of several Belarusian athletes who have been banned from competing or forced to flee the country in the past year, due to their criticism of sporting authorities or Lukashenko's regime.

Belarusian sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya received a humanitarian visa from Poland in August, following her abrupt departure from the Tokyo Summer Olympics after she said team officials tried to forcibly send her home over her public criticism of national sporting authorities.