World
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

Winter Olympics Day 5

Live Updates

Day 5 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

By Aditi Sangal, Helen Regan, Adam Renton, George Ramsay, Ben Church and Patrick Sung, CNN

Updated 9:43 a.m. ET, February 9, 2022
34 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 hr 9 min ago

Complaints about the food inside Olympic bubble mount

From CNN's Rebecca Wright

A robotic food delivery system is seen in the cafeteria of the Main Media Center, ahead of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 1.
A robotic food delivery system is seen in the cafeteria of the Main Media Center, ahead of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 1. (Alexander Vilf/Sputnik/AP)

Complaints about the food inside the "closed loop" have been mounting, with athletes, media and other personnel posting on social media about the lack of quality, variety, or healthy choices at the available restaurants, including the canteen at the Main Media Centre (MMC).

One hotel manager even admitted to CNN that the food in one of their own restaurants is “disgusting.”

Fresh fruit is hard to find, and no snack items or hot food are allowed to be delivered to guests into the bubble from outside. The only shop in the MMC sells low-quality packaged snacks, a small number of toiletry items, and Chinese beer – and the shelves are often half-empty.

Supplies are limited at the only shop in the Olympic media center.
Supplies are limited at the only shop in the Olympic media center. Rebecca Wright/CNN

Those who were able to visit Beijing before the pandemic have lamented their disappointment about the poor choices available in a city that is famous for its excellent food.

Even the much-touted, robot-powered restaurant at the MMC is often overcrowded with people taking videos for social media, and they warn customers that it could take 40 minutes to be served.

Customers at a robot-themed restaurant in the Olympic media center.
Customers at a robot-themed restaurant in the Olympic media center. Rebecca Wright/CNN

And despite the robot-powered food delivery system – which lowers plates of food via a wire from purple pods that slide along the ceiling – the rest of the operation still runs in a far less futuristic way, with customers paying in cash or credit card at the till and staff in some sections hand-delivering the trays of lukewarm dumplings that were made by the robots.

The robot cocktail bar is often closed, and on several visits, the machines had run out of ingredients, so the staff on site reverted to making the drinks the old-fashioned way.

The dinner buffet at the Shangri-La Hotel – which includes good quality Chinese dishes and international options – and the restaurant at the Marco Polo Hotel are among the only places inside the "closed loop" escaping major criticism of their food. But they come at a cost -- notably a price tag of more than $60 per head for the Shangri-La buffet.

1 hr 5 min ago

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott "cracked up laughing" at dad's viral interview

From CNN's George Ramsay

When Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won New Zealand's first ever gold medal at the Winter Olympics last week, the reaction wasn't just about the 20-year-old's performance in the snowboard slopestyle, but also her dad's viral interview back home.

"He'd definitely had a few too many beers," Sadowski-Synnott told CNN, having watched the interview from Beijing.

"I just cracked up laughing because it was so him," she added.

Watch Sadowski-Synnott speak with CNN's Coy Wire about her gold medal — and her dad's response — here:

3 hr 3 min ago

Lindsey Jacobellis felt a pressure to be the "golden girl" before winning USA's first gold medal in Beijing

From CNN's Ben Church

Lindsey Jacobellis reacts to crossing the finish line to win the gold medal during the women's snowboard cross big final on February 9.
Lindsey Jacobellis reacts to crossing the finish line to win the gold medal during the women's snowboard cross big final on February 9. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Team USA's Lindsey Jacobellis says she felt a pressure to be the "golden girl" during her career before winning an elusive gold medal at Beijing 2022.

The 36-year-old claimed victory in the women's snowboard cross competition on Wednesday — her country's first gold medal of the Games.

Success was redemption for throwing away a gold medal in the 2006 Turin Games, where Jacobellis had the win in the bag before she fell after opting for a flashy move on a jump.

She finished with the silver 16 years ago and had come to terms with the possibility that she may never experience Olympic glory before she retired.

"There was so much pressure on me to be the golden girl. I'd won so many races going into it and it's a lot for a young athlete to have on their plate," she said, speaking about the 2006 Games.

"That's definitely something that the media doesn't always understand and you don't realize how young some of these athletes are," she added.

Jacobellis suffered injuries and required surgery during her long career but pushed through a tricky season to make it to Beijing 2022.

She says she has no desire to slow down and wants to continue competing at the highest level.

"I can't really remember last year, but my body was allowing me to keep racing," she said. "I've had surgeries, I've had injuries, and it's just day by day and season by season. It seems like you blink your eye and another four years have gone by.

She added, "Maybe I'll blink again and I'll be back the next Olympics, but I want to say that I'm really excited with how things are happening right now so I'm going to try to live in this moment a little bit longer."

Read the full story here.

1 hr 4 min ago

You’re never too old to be an Olympian

From CNN's Ben Church and George Ramsay

Claudia Pechstein of Germany celebrates and makes a heart with her hands after the women's 3,000m speed skating event on Feb. 5
Claudia Pechstein of Germany celebrates and makes a heart with her hands after the women's 3,000m speed skating event on Feb. 5 (Peter Kneffel/picture alliance/Getty Images)

We’ve seen some thrilling performances from teenage athletes in Beijing – including 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva and 18-year-old freestyle skier Eileen Gu – but it would be remiss to overlook the competitors at the other end of their sporting careers.

Introducing Claudia Pechstein, the German speed skater who turns 50 later this month.

At the age of 49 years and 348 days, Pechstein became the oldest woman to compete at a Winter Olympics when she took to the ice on Saturday, making a record-equaling eighth appearance at a Winter Games.

Having already won nine Olympic medals, Pechstein – who served a two-year doping ban earlier in her career – had more humble ambitions heading to Beijing: “To be negative for Covid,” she joked on Friday.

She placed 20th in the 3,000m event last week as Dutch skater Irene Schouten won gold and broke Pechstein’s 20-year-old Olympic record.

Norwegian curler Torger Nergaard is the oldest male athlete in Beijing, aged 47 and competing in his sixth Winter Olympics.

Carl August Kronlund photographed in 1924.
Carl August Kronlund photographed in 1924. Swedish Olympic Committee/Public Domain

But who was the oldest Winter Olympian ever? That distinction goes to another curler: Sweden's Carl August Kronlund, who at the age of 58 years and 155 days, competed at the 1924 Chamonix Games and won a team silver in the process.

2 hr 8 min ago

Life inside the Olympic bubble: Peking duck and hazmat suits

From CNN's Rebecca Wright

Peking duck served by a staff member in a hazmat suit at the Shangri-La Hotel, Beijing.
Peking duck served by a staff member in a hazmat suit at the Shangri-La Hotel, Beijing. Rebecca Wright/CNN

Walking into the Shangri-La Hotel in Beijing’s Olympic bubble, it’s immediately clear that Covid-19 prevention measures are being taken to the next level – even in the context of one of the strictest places in the world.

Guests are sprayed from head-to-toe with a mist of disinfectant in a neon-lit walkway upon entering the building, and guests walk through a roped-off alley surrounded by half a dozen staff wearing full hazmat suits.

Temperatures are also checked, N95 or KN95 face masks are mandatory, and hand sanitizer is dispensed from hands-free containers – as with all locations within the "closed loop."

Airport-level security is also employed at building entrances, with the Olympic accreditation identification scanned through the security gates, so people can be traced at all times.

Preventing Covid-19 from spreading within the "closed loop" – or more importantly, escaping into the rest of the population – has been a key priority for Olympic organizers.

Even the restaurant at the Shangri-La takes an extreme approach to safety. The famous northern Chinese dish of Peking duck was hand-rolled by a member of staff wearing a hazmat suit, who spread out the wafer-thin pancakes, adding the plum sauce, juicy duck and spring onions, all while wearing surgical gloves.

The Olympic personnel, media and other guests staying at the dozens of hotels inside the "closed loop" are tested for Covid-19 every day, a mandatory process which has to take place before 11pm (local time.) If anyone tests positive within the "closed loop," staff will come to remove them from the hotel and transfer them to an isolation facility or a hospital until they test negative twice.

The Covid-19 testing staff at CNN’s hotel are stationed outside in temporary metal shelters, unable to leave their station for hours on end, relying on layers of clothes under their hazmat suits to protect them from the sub-zero temperatures. Guests at some hotels have received warnings for forgetting to take their Covid-19 tests on time and have been warned that they will be banned from leaving the hotel until they do their test.

So far, the strict containment measures have prevented an outbreak of Covid-19 within the "closed loop," with only five cases reported on Tuesday.

5 hr 23 min ago

Medal ceremony for figure skating team event delayed due to "legal consultation," says IOC

From CNN's Gawon Bae

 IOC spokesman Mark Adams speaking at a press briefing on February 9.
 IOC spokesman Mark Adams speaking at a press briefing on February 9. (IOC)

The medal ceremony for the figure skating team event has been delayed due to “legal consultation,” International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams told a press briefing on Wednesday.

The ROC clinched the gold medal with the United States taking silver and Japan bronze in Monday’s event.

The ceremony was due to be held on Tuesday evening local time but was removed from the events list.

Adams said the situation arose at short notice, adding that it was an “emerging issue,” which requires “legal consultation with the International Skating Union.”

When asked whether the legal issues will be resolved in time before the athletes leave Beijing, Adams said everyone is doing “absolutely everything” to sort the situation out as soon as possible as it includes athletes who won medals.

“We will be doing our level utmost to make sure it is resolved as quickly as possible, but as you know, legal issues can sometimes drag on,” he added.

1 hr 3 min ago

Beijing 2022 event guide: Skeleton

From CNN's Ben Church and Sana Noor Haq

China's Zhao Dan takes part in the women's skeleton training Feb. 9.
China's Zhao Dan takes part in the women's skeleton training Feb. 9. (François-Xavier Marit/AFP/Getty Images)

Flying head first down a narrow ice track at speeds of over 100km/h (about 62mph) might not be everyone's idea of a good day out but it's certainly fun to watch.

Skeleton has been a fan favorite at the Winter Olympics since it first appeared in competition but it's had a love hate relationship with the Games ever since.

After British and American holiday goers constructed the first toboggan run in 1882 in Davos, Switzerland, a new steel sledge was built ten years later — which became known as the skeleton.

It fell in and out of the Olympic program for a number of years, before it was reintroduced at the Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympics.

In Beijing, there will be six gold medals across the discipline with athletes participating on the same track across two days, getting four runs each, which are then added together.

The competitor who gets to the bottom of the track in the quickest cumulative time wins the event.

Great Britain and the United States are two of the powerhouses in the sport but, given the nature of the event, anything can happen on the day.

The skeleton takes place from Thursday, February 10 to Saturday, February 12.

You can learn more about the events at this year's Games in CNN's event guide here.

6 hr ago

IOC President says governing body is in contact with Peng Shuai “all the time”

From CNN's Hannah Ritchie

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai watches the women's freestyle skiing big air finals on Tuesday.
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai watches the women's freestyle skiing big air finals on Tuesday. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is in contact with Peng Shuai "all the time," its president Thomas Bach told reporters at the Beijing Games on Wednesday.  

Bach said that the governing body has been regularly communicating with the Chinese tennis star since their first video conference with her in November last year. 

“Since then, we have been all the time in contact and this is why also because we wanted to keep this contact up that we invited her for the first meeting, for a meeting here, to show everybody it's not only just a one off effort, but it is a continuous effort … and we will keep this contact up,” Bach told reporters. 

“Now, we are continuing by having invited her to come to Lausanne and maybe also to visit other places in Europe, so that whenever she wants, she can travel, and in all the conversations, we have assured her that we will support her, whatever she decides," he continued. 

Bach held an in-person meeting with Peng on Saturday inside the Olympics “closed loop” system, which separates athletes, stakeholders, and staff from the public in Beijing. On Tuesday, the two then watched China’s Eileen Gu take home gold in the big air freestyle skiing competition. 

Bach said Peng’s various appearances show that “she is enjoying the Games and enjoying being among athletes and the public.”

The IOC Chief ended by telling reporters he will not see Peng again during this trip, as the tennis star will soon leave the Games' “closed loop” system. 

5 hr ago

Lindsey Jacobellis wins women's snowboard cross to clinch Team USA's first gold of Beijing 2022

Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States celebrates after winning gold at the women's snowboard cross big final on Wednesday.
Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States celebrates after winning gold at the women's snowboard cross big final on Wednesday. (Jack Gruber/USA Today Sports/Reuters)

Team USA's Lindsey Jacobellis won the women's snowboard cross competition Wednesday, finally claiming an elusive gold medal in her fifth Olympics.

It's the first gold medal for the United States at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

In the 2006 Turin Games, Jacobellis had the gold medal in the bag when she went for a flashy move on a jump and then fell. She finished with the silver.

The 36-year-old, who has been chasing gold since then, beat France's Chloe Trespeuch, who took silver, and Canada's Meryeta O'Dine who earned bronze.

According to sports data site Gracenote, Jacobellis is the second US athlete to win a Winter Olympics medal at least 16 years after her first.