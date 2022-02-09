World
Covid-19 pandemic

Olympics Day 6

Day 6 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

By Aditi Sangal, Patrick Sung, Ben Morse, Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton and Jack Bantock, CNN

Updated 1613 GMT (0013 HKT) February 10, 2022
1 hr 1 min ago

Germany's luge team relay gold makes Natalie Geisenberger the most decorated luger in Olympic history

By CNN's Ben Morse

Germany's Natalie Geisenberger celebrates winning the team luge competition with her teammates on February 10.
Germany's Natalie Geisenberger celebrates winning the team luge competition with her teammates on February 10. (Michael Kappeler/picture alliance/Getty Images)

Germany won their third straight luge team relay gold in a dramatic finale at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

Composed of multiple gold medal winners Natalie Geisenberger, Johannes Ludwig and pairing Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, Germany were the clear favorites to retain their title in Beijing.

The event was first added to the Olympics in 2014, with Germany winning gold at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018.

The gauntlet was laid down by the Austrian team moments before, setting a time of 3:03.486.

Geisenberger, fresh off winning gold in the women's singles luge, got the Germans going but they were still behind the Austrians when she tagged in Ludwig.

And even after Ludwig — who won gold in the men's singles event days before — finished, the reigning champions still trailed.

But behind the brilliant Wendl and Arlt, the Germans managed to get their noses in front, finishing just 0.8 seconds ahead to claim gold.

The gold is the seventh Olympic medal for Geisenberger, who passes Armin Zöggeler as the most decorated luge athlete in the history of the Olympic Games.

Austria finished with the silver medal while Latvia won bronze.

2 hr 17 min ago

The flair's in the hair

From CNN Sport staff

"Hey boys, watch this."
"Hey boys, watch this." (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

American John Landsteiner (L) clearly missed the hairstyle memo from his teammates Matt Hamilton (center) and Christopher Plys (R) for their curling competition.

The sport may have been invented and played on the frozen waters of Scotland in the 16th century, but those lochs have nothing on the flowing locks on display in Beijing.

10/10 hair for us.

2 hr 32 min ago

Irene Schouten breaks women's 5,000m speed skating record to win second Beijing gold

From CNN's Jack Bantock

Dutch speed skater Irene Schouten celebrates after winning the 5,000m final on February 10. Schouten set a new Olympic record on her way to the gold medal.
Dutch speed skater Irene Schouten celebrates after winning the 5,000m final on February 10. Schouten set a new Olympic record on her way to the gold medal. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Irene Schouten won her second Beijing 2022 gold medal in stunning fashion, breaking a 20-year-old Olympic record in the women's 5,000m speed skating event at the National Speed Skating Oval.

The 29-year-old's blistering 6:43.51 time smashed the record set by Germany's Claudia Pechstein at the Salt Lake City Games in 2002 and was just over four and a half seconds faster than Canada's Isabelle Weidemann, who won the silver.

Incredibly, Schouten's time was over three seconds quicker than Pechstein's original record of 6:46.91.

It's not only Schouten's second gold in Beijing but also her second new Olympic record of the Games, having set a new fastest time in the 3,000m event on Saturday.

Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic rounded out the podium places for bronze.

2 hr 38 min ago

United States wins Olympic gold in inaugural freestyle skiing mixed team aerials

From CNN's Homero de La Fuente

American freestyle skier Christopher Lillis performs a trick during the mixed team aerials on February 10.
American freestyle skier Christopher Lillis performs a trick during the mixed team aerials on February 10. (Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Team USA made history at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday, edging out China to win the first-ever mixed team aerials gold medal in freestyle skiing.

The Olympic gold medal is the first for the US in aerial freestyle skiing since 1998. 

Athletes from the host nation jumped out to the lead in the first run, behind a strong effort by Xu Mengtao’s 106.03 jump. Christopher Lillis, though, would answer with a back double full-full-double full to post a competition-high score of 135 to lead the United States to the title. 

After the competition, Lillis told reporters, "This has been a three-year process for us, for me getting ready for this Olympic Games and being able to throw those quintuple twisting triples. I was just happy to get the opportunity to throw one and to put it down."

China finished in second with a score 324.22 and Canada finished with the bronze with a score of 290.98.

3 hr 10 min ago

Michelle Kwan was an inspiration for US gold medalist Nathan Chen

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Watching Michelle Kwan, five-time world champion and one of the most decorated figure skaters in US history, was "inspirational," Nathan Chen said after winning the men's singles event — the eighth US athlete to medal in the discipline.

"Having athletes that look like you certainly gives you the hope that you can do the same," the 22-year-old said. "I'll never really reach Michelle Kwan stature but just to be able to have someone like that when I was growing up is really powerful. That goes back to the power of representation."

4 hr 7 min ago

Skiing over long distances and deadeye rifle accuracy: Welcome to the biathlon

From CNN's Ben Morse and Sana Noor Haq

Norway's Tarjei Bø and Finland's Heikki Laitinen compete in the men's 20km biathlon on February 9.
Norway's Tarjei Bø and Finland's Heikki Laitinen compete in the men's 20km biathlon on February 9. (Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance/Getty Images)

Speaking of the biathlon, it may be a sport that you are unaccustomed with.

A combination of skiing and shooting, it can be traced back to Scandinavia, where people would hunt using skis and have rifles draped over their shoulders.

At the Winter Olympics, skiing and shooting take the form of a race, where competitors ski along a trail and the distance is punctuated into shooting rounds. Penalties for missed shots vary with each event and take the form of either additional time, or distance, being added to a participant's total.

Before the biathlon was introduced at the 1960 Winter Games in California, an older version of the sport appeared in previous editions of the Olympics. The military patrol involved athletes competing in ski mountaineering, cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.

There are 33 medals up for grabs across 11 biathlon events: the women's 7.5km sprint, 15km individual, 10km pursuit, 12.5km mass start and 4x6km relay. In the men's draw, events include the 10km sprint, 20km individual, 12.5km pursuit, 15km mass start and 4x7.5km relay. A 4x6km mixed relay event is also scheduled to take place.

So far, Norway have won gold in the 4x6km mixed relay event, Germany's Denise Herrmann won gold in the women's 15km individual and Quentin Fillon Maillet of France finished first in the men's 20km individual.

Read more about the events at the Beijing Winter Games here.

3 hr 15 min ago

One family is carrying Greenland's entire biathlon legacy

From CNN's Jack Bantock

Greenland's Ukaleq Slettemark during the 15km individual biathlon at Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park on February 7.
Greenland's Ukaleq Slettemark during the 15km individual biathlon at Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park on February 7. (Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Family connections are not unheard of at the Winter Olympics – Tuesday's men's 20km biathlon saw two Canadian brothers competing against each other – but perhaps no family has ever made their name in an event quite like the Slettemarks.

After Ukaleq Slettemark competed in the women's 15km individual biathlon on Monday, the family from Greenland have quite literally carried the biathlon hopes of the world's largest island on their shoulders.

The 20-year-old's father, Oystein, was Greenland's first Olympic biathlete. Her mother, Uiloq, is the president of the territory's biathlon federation.

It doesn't stop there – her two younger siblings join Ukaleq in being Greenland's only competitive biathletes.

"It is my family. There's really no one else," Ukaleq said.

The Slettemark family: parents Uiloq and Oystein with children Aputsiaq and Ukaleq, pictured March 8, 2005.
The Slettemark family: parents Uiloq and Oystein with children Aputsiaq and Ukaleq, pictured March 8, 2005. (Sandra Behne/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Representing Denmark – whom Greenlandic athletes compete for at the Games – Ukaleq finished 53rd.

The 20-year-old finished 6:14.7 behind gold medal winning German Denise Herrmann, with France's Anaïs Chevalier-Bouchet and Norway's Marte Olsbu Roeiseland completing the podium.

Slettemark's race suit featured tunniit markings as a nod to the Inuit roots of her Greenlandic heritage.

Her mother Uiloq, who represented Greenland at seven world championships according to the Olympic website, said the country is due a biathlon boom if facilities develop.

"I started hunting with my family when I was eight, shot my first reindeer when I was 10," Uiloq said.

"You are allowed to hunt from when you are 12 years old. It’s more of a daily life to handle a gun.

"Since we have snow, we already have cross-country skiers, as soon as we get a biathlon range, the interest will be much more than it is now.”

Until then, biathlon in Greenland belongs to the Slettemarks.

3 hr 15 min ago

Upside down and inside out, she's about to show everyone what it's all about

From CNN Sport staff

"Yup, that's me. You're probably wondering how I got into this situation…"
"Yup, that's me. You're probably wondering how I got into this situation…" (Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

The ROC's Anastasiia Prytkova took to the air today in her practice run for the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials. Safe to say, she's ready to tag team towards medal contention.

5 hr 3 min ago

He trained on shopping mall ice rinks for the Olympics, but now this Mexican skater is creating history

By CNN's Ben Morse

Mexico's Donovan Carrillo during the men's singles free skating event on Thursday.
Mexico's Donovan Carrillo during the men's singles free skating event on Thursday. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

For Donovan Carrillo, his journey to the Olympics has been nothing if not winding.

Born in football-mad Mexico, figure skating wasn't the go-to sport for kids. But even in the face of opposition, Carrillo chose to stick it out.

“As a kid, I got bullied in school for practicing figure skating because other kids say that this was a sport just for girls," the 22-year-old explained after finishing 22nd in the men’s free skating program on Thursday.

"Because we don’t have many boys practicing or competing; now, we have one. But before, it was something very unusual. But I always knew I liked it, so I decided to not listen to them and focus on my skating.”

As a 13-year-old, Carrillo chose to leave his family in Guadalajara because the rink closed.

Living in León, the only available place Carrillo train could was the local ice rink, and the venue wasn't shut off to regular patrons while he took to the ice. He had to practice his toeloops and jumps while others skated around him.

At the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, Carrillo became the first Mexican male figure skating Olympian since Albertville 1992, when Riccardo Olavarrieta took to the ice in the short program.

But after entering the rink at the Capital Indoor Stadium on Thursday, Carrillo says competing at the Winter Olympics for Mexico is a "dream."

"Everything began with a dream. When we are kids, we always watch the Olympics on TV. As I was a lover of sports, I always wanted to represent my country in one of (the) Olympics. I made it with figure skating. So for me, the Olympics, it’s just a proof that dreams come true."

Carrillo continued: “Representing my country in the Winter Olympics with the best athletes all over the world in figure skating is something really inspiring for me and I think, not just for me, but for my whole country.

“Now, after my performance in the short program, I received a lot of messages from them to tell me they were super proud of me. I’m just grateful for that and also motivated to do my best and keep fighting for more dreams, more goals.

“I hope my performance here in Beijing can inspire more kids and (the) young to develop and practice winter sports. In my country, we don’t have ski, we don’t have snowboard. But, at least, we have figure skating and hockey, so I would like to invite them to try because maybe they can find their passion and also their self, just like I did with figure skating.”