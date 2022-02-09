Germany's luge team relay gold makes Natalie Geisenberger the most decorated luger in Olympic history

Germany's Natalie Geisenberger celebrates winning the team luge competition with her teammates on February 10. (Michael Kappeler/picture alliance/Getty Images)

Germany won their third straight luge team relay gold in a dramatic finale at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

Composed of multiple gold medal winners Natalie Geisenberger, Johannes Ludwig and pairing Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, Germany were the clear favorites to retain their title in Beijing.

The event was first added to the Olympics in 2014, with Germany winning gold at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018.

The gauntlet was laid down by the Austrian team moments before, setting a time of 3:03.486.

Geisenberger, fresh off winning gold in the women's singles luge, got the Germans going but they were still behind the Austrians when she tagged in Ludwig.

And even after Ludwig — who won gold in the men's singles event days before — finished, the reigning champions still trailed.

But behind the brilliant Wendl and Arlt, the Germans managed to get their noses in front, finishing just 0.8 seconds ahead to claim gold.

The gold is the seventh Olympic medal for Geisenberger, who passes Armin Zöggeler as the most decorated luge athlete in the history of the Olympic Games.

Austria finished with the silver medal while Latvia won bronze.