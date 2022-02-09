Skiing over long distances and deadeye rifle accuracy: Welcome to the biathlon

Speaking of the biathlon, it may be a sport that you are unaccustomed with.
A combination of skiing and shooting, it can be traced back to Scandinavia, where people would hunt using skis and have rifles draped over their shoulders.
At the Winter Olympics, skiing and shooting take the form of a race, where competitors ski along a trail and the distance is punctuated into shooting rounds. Penalties for missed shots vary with each event and take the form of either additional time, or distance, being added to a participant's total.
Before the biathlon was introduced at the 1960 Winter Games in California, an older version of the sport appeared in previous editions of the Olympics. The military patrol involved athletes competing in ski mountaineering, cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.
There are 33 medals up for grabs across 11 biathlon events: the women's 7.5km sprint, 15km individual, 10km pursuit, 12.5km mass start and 4x6km relay. In the men's draw, events include the 10km sprint, 20km individual, 12.5km pursuit, 15km mass start and 4x7.5km relay. A 4x6km mixed relay event is also scheduled to take place.
So far, Norway have won gold in the 4x6km mixed relay event, Germany's Denise Herrmann won gold in the women's 15km individual and Quentin Fillon Maillet of France finished first in the men's 20km individual.
