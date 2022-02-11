Athletes get creative during skeleton event at Beijing 2022

American Katie Uhlaender's patriotic eagle flies high in our style rankings. (Daniel Mihalescu/AFP/Getty Images)

If you're going to throw yourself head-first down an icy track at speeds of over 100km/h, you might as well look good doing it.

Competitors for the skeleton event at Beijing 2022 have been doing just that as they get creative with their helmet designs.

From colorful parrots to patriotic eagles, it seems there is no artwork too imaginative for the track.

But Brazil's Nicole Rocha Silveira has the edge with this colorful macaw motif. Exquisite taste - 10/10. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Helmets in the skeleton are certainly a necessity, as participants balance on small sleds and hurtle down a narrow track.

Athletes compete on the same course across two days, getting four runs each. The competitor with the fastest combined time wins the event.

But perhaps the real winner is one of these rather colorful helmets...

Australian Nicholas Timmings went for a ghost look. It's a bold strategy, but it works for him. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Read more about the skeleton and other events at Beijing 2022 in CNN's guide here.