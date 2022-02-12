Hear Shaun White reflect on the "crazy ride" that’s been his snowboarding career
US snowboarding great Shaun White called time on his Olympic career earlier in the Games as he finished fourth in the men’s halfpipe following a fall on the final run.
White, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and a man widely credited with revolutionizing the sport of snowboarding, has been speaking to CNN’s Coy Wire about the emotions of his retirement.
“It’s been this crazy ride and I’ve loved every bit of it,” he said. “Sad to hang up the competitive side of my life, but I’m so excited for the rest of it.”
Watch the interview here:
Bø brothers win gold and bronze for Norway in men's biathlon 10km sprint
Saturday turned out to be a brilliant day for the Bø family, as brothers Johannes Thingnes and Tarjei won gold and bronze respectively in the men's biathlon 10km sprint.
Johannes Thingnes, the younger sibling by five years, picks up his second gold of Beijing 2022 after victory in the mixed relay.
Tarjei was also part of that mixed relay team, taking the Bø brothers' medal tally in Beijing to five – Johannes Thingnes also won a bronze in the 20km individual – a total most countries would be delighted to have all Olympics!
"I'm so proud. I'm more proud of him than I am of myself," Johannes Thingnes said of his older brother. "A bronze medal means gold to him."
As kids, Johannes Thingnes said Trjei "was a pain in the butt until he moved out when he was 16."
"The first years, I promise you (he was a pain), that's why I can race so hard here because there's been a lot of fighting with him.
Biathlon is easy compared to all the competitions I've had with him."
France's Quentin Fillon Maillet claimed the silver to add to the gold he won in the 20km individual event.
CAS to hold Kamila Valieva hearing on Sunday, with a decision expected on Monday
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has announced that a hearing regarding Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's positive drug test will be held on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. Beijing time (7:30 a.m. Eastern time).
This comes after CAS received a third application, filed by the International Skating Union (ISU), regarding the case of the 15-year-old Valieva, who tested positive for heart drug trimetazidine in December.
The International Testing Agency (ITA) – on behalf of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the ISU – said on Friday they would be appealing the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s (RUSADA) decision to lift a provisional suspension on Valieva.
According to CAS, a decision on what sanctions Valieva could face will be made on Monday afternoon.
Valieva helped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) win gold in the figure skating team event earlier this week, a day before reports of the positive test emerged.
She is due to compete in the short program of the women's singles event on Tuesday.
CNN's guide to Winter Olympic events: Bobsled
A form of transport for centuries, the bobsled was introduced at the first Winter Olympics in 1924 in Chamonix, France, where it started off as a four-man event.
Teams of two or four compete by zooming down an icy track four times over two days in a curved, cone-like sled, with the fastest cumulative time earning the gold. The sport is a bit like Formula One on ice because it involves turbulent speeds, consistent pacing and high power, according to the Olympics website.
The addition of a two-man competition was made at the Winter Games in 1932 in Lake Placid, and the two-woman event was added at Salt Lake City 2002. Since then, the sport has found a place in popular culture, largely due to the film "Cool Runnings," which followed the Jamaican bobsled team as they trained to compete at the 1988 Winter Olympics.
This year, there will be 12 medals up for grabs across four events including the two-man, two-woman and the four-man. For the first time, there will also be a women's monobob event. The track has 16 curves and a maximum gradient of 18%. At 1,615 meters (one mile) in length, it will be the first track of its kind in the world to feature a 360-degree turn.
The event is set to take place from February 13 until February 20.
Find out more about every Winter Olympic event in CNN's guide.
After testing positive for Covid-19, athletes must "hope for a miracle"
It’s the biggest fear of every athlete at the Winter Olympics: you arrive in Beijing for the pinnacle of your sporting career, only to test positive for Covid-19 and be whisked away to an isolation facility.
That was the case for Norway’s Jarl Magnus Riiber, who competes in the Nordic combined and won a silver medal in the men’s team event at the 2018 Games.
The 24-year-old Riiber resorted to running laps of the room he was confined to in order to stay in shape as he held out hopes of still competing in Beijing. To do so, he would need to produce two negative PCR tests 24 hours apart.
“I hope for a miracle. It destroys a lot because you have tuned your shape so much into this event,” Riiber told CNN’s Selina Wang.
He’s one of a number of people whose Olympics have been derailed by Covid-19 – either before or after arriving in Beijing. See how positive tests are affecting athletes in the video below:
Chinese skater Gao Tingyu wins 500m speed skating gold in Olympic record time
Chinese speed skater Gao Tingyu won gold in the men's 500m speed skating in an Olympic record time on Saturday.
The 24-year-old finished in 34.32 seconds, breaking the record set by Norwegian Håvard Lorentzen at the 2018 PyeongChang Games and claiming his first ever Olympic gold medal. He won bronze in this event in 2018.
"I just want to say that I made it, I said four years ago that I will win gold in Beijing 2022, and, today, I made it," Gao said after the race.
Gao is the first Chinese man to win an Olympic speed skating gold medal in the men's 500m.
This is China's fourth gold medal and eighth overall at the 2022 Winter Games.
Silver went to Cha Min-kyu of the Republic of Korea for the second straight Winter Games, while Japan's Wataru Morishige earned bronze.
Why Eileen Gu is luxury fashion's dream model
For followers of freestyle skiing and fashion alike, the buzz surrounding Winter Olympian Eileen Guat this year's Games has come as little surprise.
The 18-year-old's gold medal performance in the big air competition thrust her into the global spotlight Tuesday, sparking such a furor in China that social media platform Weibo crashed under the weight of interest. But Gu has spent years establishing herself as both a top athlete and a hugely bankable model who appeals to brands in both Asia and the West.
In 2021, as she won gold medals at the skiing World Championships and Winter X Games, Gu was also forging lucrative partnerships with fashion houses and luxury labels. Signing for IMG Models, the agency representing Bella Hadid, Kate Moss and Hailey Bieber, she has penned deals with Louis Vuitton, Victoria's Secret and Tiffany & Co., as well as the luxury Swiss watchmaker IWC and cosmetics brand Estée Lauder, among others.
In fact, the California-born athlete is among the most heavily sponsored athletes at these Olympics. She arrived in Beijing with more than 20 commercial partnerships, ranging from Beats by Dre headphones to Cadillac.
But it is Gu's mass appeal in China, where she is known by her Chinese name Gu Ailing and has been nicknamed the "Snow Princess," that makes her especially valuable to brands.
Having switched her sporting allegiance to her mother's home country in 2019, Gu's fluency in Mandarin has helped secure her place on Chinese TV ads, billboards and even milk cartons (as the face of Inner Mongolia-based Mengniu Dairy). E-commerce giant JD.com, cafe chain Luckin Coffee and telecoms firm China Mobile are among the growing list of mainland brands that she's modeled for in recent months.
China is on track to become the world's largest luxury market by 2025, according to consulting firm Bain. The Asian edition of marketing and advertising industry magazine Campaign estimated that new endorsements there could be earning the athlete around 15 million yuan ($2.5 million) apiece — and that was before her gold-medal success.
How 'absolutely fearless' Jamaican went from being a DJ to his country's first Olympic alpine skier
He is Jamaica's first Olympic alpine skier, but Benjamin Alexander was a late developer when it came to spending time on the slopes.
A former DJ who has graced the stage at the Burning Man festival, the 38-year-old only discovered his love for the sport at 32, after a chance encounter with friends.
That was in 2015 when Alexander was invited to DJ in Canada and found himself at the top of a mountain with a group of friends.
"I never skied before at that time," Alexander told CNN. "They flew us up in the helicopters at the top of the mountain to meet the skiers for lunch. And growing up in England and spending most of my DJ career in warmer climates.
"I'd never experienced anything like this before, I was just taken aback by the surroundings."
In just 22 months, Alexander shaved down his FIS race points from over 600 to under the required 160 point minimum.
By January, he had secured the last of the 160 International Ski Federation (FIS) points needed to qualify for the Games by finishing seventh in the giant slalom at the Cape Verde National Ski Championships in Liechtenstein.
Fast forward to 2022 and Alexander will on Sunday represent Jamaica in the Winter Games.
Find out more about Alexander here or watch the video below.
More than 220 pounds of dumplings and 80 Peking ducks eaten in Olympic bubble each day, according to CCTV
More than 100 kilograms — or about 220 pounds — of dumplings and 80 Peking roast ducks are consumed during the peak period from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beijing time every day at the athletes' restaurant at the Beijing Winter Olympics, based on statistics of the athletes' restaurant in the Olympics Village, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Saturday.
"The Olympic Village caters for more than 1,700 athletes and delegates 24 hours a day," the report said adding that the catering team began working on the menu in June 2018.
"After three years, the sixth version of the menu was finally approved by the International Olympic Committee," CCTV report said.