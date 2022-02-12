World
Day 8 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

By Rhea Mogul and Julia Hollingsworth, CNN

Updated 12:11 a.m. ET, February 12, 2022
1 hr 23 min ago

US Ski & Snowboard investigating allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior

From CNN's Jacob Lev

Former U.S. Snowboarding head coach Peter Foley.
Former U.S. Snowboarding head coach Peter Foley. (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

United States Ski & Snowboard says it has opened an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior involving longtime head coach Peter Foley. 

"U.S. Ski & Snowboard has been made aware of the recent allegations," the organization said in a statement to CNN. "We take these allegations very seriously and the allegations are being investigated." 

The allegations were brought to the surface by Instagram posts made by former athlete former athlete Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, a member of the 2010 US Olympic snowboard team. 

In a series of Instagram posts, 32-year-old Chythlook-Sifsof accused Foley of taking "naked photos of female athletes for over a decade." 

Chythlook-Sifsof’s post also accused fellow athlete Hagen Kearney of intimidating behavior and using racial slurs. Kearney is currently competing in snowboard cross in Beijing.

Chythlook-Sifsof reposted the allegations to her page and her story after Instagram removed them for violating "our guidelines on nudity or sexual activity" and "bullying."

What Foley says: Foley has served as a head coach of the US snowboard team since it was founded in 1994. He has denied the accusations and told Newsweek he was "surprised by them." 

He said: "I'm surprised by the allegations. I vehemently deny the allegations. I'm doing my best to concentrate on supporting the athletes at the Olympics."  

US snowboarder Callan Chythlook-Sifsof.
US snowboarder Callan Chythlook-Sifsof. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The allegations: In one post, Chythlook-Sifsof began by saying: "I cannot watch another Olympic Games without saying this publicly."

She went on to say that during a race in in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada, in 2014, Foley made an explicit comment to her and a female teammate about sexual acts with another woman.

In the same post, she said Kearney used the n-word routinely to "intentionally to get under my skin." 

In an email to USA Today, Kearney said, "I made a mistake years ago with my words and appropriate action was taken. I learned from my mistake and I’m a better person now for it.” 

US Ski & Snowboard spokesperson Tom Horrocks did not respond to questions asking whether Foley, who is currently in Beijing, will continue to coach throughout the Olympics, and would not comment further at this time.  

The US Center for SafeSport told CNN that they do not comment on "matters to protect the integrity of the investigative process." 

CNN has reached out to Chythlook-Sifsof, Foley, and Kearney for additional comment, but did not immediately hear back.

CNN's Kevin Dotson contributed to this report 

2 hr 12 min ago

Here's the timeline of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's failed drug test

From CNN Sport staff

The doping scandal surrounding Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) figure skater, has rocked the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

She was allowed to compete despite testing positive for the banned heart drug trimetazidine, which is commonly used to treat people with angina. The failed test only came to light during the Winter Olympics, and it remains unclear if the drug test controversy will see the gold medal revoked.

Here's a timeline of the events we know so far:

Dec. 25, 2021: Drug sample is taken from Valieva at the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championships in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Jan. 15, 2021: Valieva wins 2022 European Championships in Tallinn, Estonia.

Feb. 1, 2022: Valieva arrives in Beijing for the Winter Olympics.

Feb. 7, 2022: Valieva helps the ROC win gold in the figure skating team event at Beijing 2022, landing the first ever quadruple jump by a woman in Olympic competition.

Feb. 7, 2022: A lab accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Stockholm, Sweden, confirms an adverse analytical finding in Valieva's sample, WADA said.

Some background: The Russian Anti-Doping Agency's (RUSADA) laboratory is currently suspended by WADA. Hence, testing is outsourced and carried out by WADA-accredited laboratories. In this instance, testing was designated to the Stockholm laboratory.

Feb. 8, 2022: Valieva is notified and provisionally suspended by RUSADA.

Feb. 8, 2022: The medal ceremony for the figure skating team event is postponed. Later, reports emerge of a failed drugs test by a member of the ROC team.

Feb. 9, 2022: Valieva challenges provisional suspension; RUSADA's Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee lifts the suspension.

Feb. 10, 2022 : Valieva trains as normal at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing.

Feb. 11, 2022: The International Testing Agency (ITA) confirms Valieva failed a test for a banned substance in December, adding it will appeal RUSADA's decision to lift the suspension at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on behalf of the IOC. WADA and the International Skating Union (ISU) also said they will appeal.

Valieva is scheduled to compete at two other events at the Beijing Games — one on February 15 and one on February 17.

3 hr 29 min ago

US could prosecute Russians in Kamila Valieva case, says USADA chief

From CNN's Lizzy Yee, Arnaud Siad and Aleks Klosok

The United States could prosecute Russian individuals allegedly involved in figure skater Kamila Valieva's doping case under the American Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act (RADA), the head of the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), Travis Tygart, told CNN on Friday.

The RADA bill, named after whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov who helped expose the Russian doping scandal, was signed into law by former US President Donald Trump in December 2020 and enables the US to impose criminal sanctions on individuals involved in doping at major international sports competitions that feature US athletes, sponsors and broadcasters.

Penalties for violating the law include up to 10 years imprisonment and fines of $250,000 for individuals and $1 million for organizations.

"As more facts are developed, I think the Rodchenkov Act potentially could come into play," said Tygart.
"If there's a doctor, or a coach, or state officials, sport official, who conspired to dope her [Valieva], then [the Rodchenkov Act] fits like a glove, because it is an international major competition, as defined by the Rodchenkov Act, which includes US money, companies broadcasting, or sponsoring, the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) code applies, there's more than three foreign athletes, and there's more than one US athlete competing," he added.
"Russia's doping, state sponsored and otherwise, has taken away from what we ought to be celebrating, which is the Olympic values, competition done the right way, athletes who win because they're doing it the right way," Tygart added.

Read more:

US could prosecute Russians in Kamila Valieva case, USADA chief tells CNN
3 hr 50 min ago

Germany leads the medal table heading into Day 8 of the Beijing Winter Olympics

After a week of Winter Olympics action in Beijing, the medal count is led by European nations — with Team USA hot on their heels.

  1. Germany leads with seven gold medals and four silvers.
  2. Norway is second with six golds, three silvers and five bronze.
  3. Netherlands in third has five golds, four silvers and one bronze.

The United States, which had been in fourth place at the start of Friday, has dropped down to sixth, with four golds, five silvers and one bronze.

Meanwhile, China remains in seventh place. The hosts have won three golds, three silvers, and one bronze.

4 hr 1 min ago

It's 9 a.m. in Beijing. Here's what's coming up on Day 8 of the 2022 Winter Olympics

It's Day 8 of the Winter Olympics, and some big names are headed to the slopes today with six medal events scheduled. Here's what to watch for:

⛷️ Star-studded battle for gold: The penultimate ski jumping final of Beijing 2022 begins with the men’s large hill event. The top 50 jumpers will compete over a further three rounds to decide the medals. Norway's Marius Lindvik and Halvor Egner Granerud took first and second respectively in qualifying while freshly-crowned mixed team gold medalist Peter Prevc took out third. 

🏒 Clash of the giants: The United States face Canada in men’s ice hockey in what will be the first time the two nations have met since Sochi 2014. The US opened the Olympic tournament with an 8-0 victory over host China. The Canadian team also had a strong start with a 5-1 win over Germany, the 2018 silver medalist.

⛸️ ROC controversy rumbles on: Russian teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva is at the center of a firestorm after testing positive for a banned substance – the heart medication Trimetazidine. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency announced Friday it has launched an investigation into Valieva’s support staff following her positive test. The United States could prosecute Russian individuals allegedly involved her doping case, the head of the US Anti-Doping Agency, Travis Tygart, told CNN Friday. Valieva helped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) take gold in the figure skating team event, but the medal ceremony has been postponed over the scandal.

🏂 Big names at mixed-team snowboard debut: The United States has already won multiple gold medals in snowboarding — Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboard cross and Chloe Kim in the halfpipe. Now five-time Olympian Jacobellis is teaming up with Nick Baumgartner. Despite that, Italy is the favorite, and France is another contender.

4 hr 8 min ago

USA's first gold medalist of Beijing 2022 Lindsey Jacobellis will be back in action on Saturday

From CNN's Ben Church

(Tim Clayton/Cobis/Getty Images)
(Tim Clayton/Cobis/Getty Images)

Fresh off the back of winning Team USA's first gold medal of this year's Winter Games on Wednesday, Lindsey Jacobellis will be back in action at Beijing 2022.

The women's snowboard cross champion will line up for the mixed team event on Saturday in the hope of adding yet more success.

After near misses at previous Games, the 36-year-old finally topped the podium at her fifth Winter Olympics earlier this week and was elated by her achievement.

It's been a story of redemption for Jacobellis, who infamously won an Olympic silver in 2006 after throwing away her lead while attempting to showboat.

Safe to say there were no such mistakes this time around.

"This feels incredible because this level that all the women are riding at is a lot higher than it was 16 years ago," Jacobellis told reporters after winning the gold. "So I felt like I was a winner just that I made it into finals, because that's been a challenge every time.

"All these ladies out here have the potential to win and today it just worked out for me that my starts were good, that my gliding was great," she added.

4 hr ago

These were the gold medal wins from Day 7 at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

From CNN's Homero DeLaFuente

European countries dominated the podium across most events on Day 7 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. Take a look at who won the seven gold medals at stake and where the competition stands so far.

Alpine Skiing: Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami won the women’s super-G event.

Biathlon: Norway's Marte Olsbu Røiseland captured the gold in the women’s 7.5km sprint event.

Cross-Country Skiing: Finland's Iivo Niskanen took the top spot at men’s 15km classic event.

Short Track Speed Skating: Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands clinched a thrilling, photo-finish gold in the women’s 1,000m event.

Skeleton: Christopher Grotheer's gold gave Germany its first ever medal in the men's event.

Snowboard: Japan's Ayumu Hirano impressed on his way to the men’s snowboard halfpipe gold.

Speed Skating: Sweden's Nils van der Poel captured the gold in the men’s 10,000m event. 

Here's the official Olympic medal count so far.