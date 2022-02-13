For the first time since Games began, Beijing is waking up to real snow instead of artificial

A snowy Beijing on February 13. (Nectar Gan/CNN)

On the ninth day of the Winter Olympics, Beijing is waking up to a dusting of snow.

A blanket of white now covers roofs, sidewalks, carparks and pedestrian bridges across the city, the first in the world to have hosted both the Summer and Winter Games.

It's the first time Beijing has snowed since the Games began. The city has relied completely on artificial snow to cover its slopes and venues — which environmentalists and critics say is a huge drain on energy and water resources.

The Chinese capital is one of the driest regions in China, with typically very little snow in the winter.

The city itself is only hosting the indoor ice events (apart from the freeski big air, located in an industrial park in the west of the city). The snow events are mostly taking place in the suburb of Yanqing and the neighboring city of Zhangjiakou, where temperatures are about 10 degrees Celsius lower, and which have seen natural snowfall last week.

To coat the ski slopes, about 300 snow cannons have to blast out artificial snow on those brown mountains. But at least today, they can have a break.