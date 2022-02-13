People are lining up for hours starting 6 a.m. — to buy a stuffed panda at the souvenir store

At the Winter Olympics, perhaps no venue has been more coveted than the souvenir store.

The store, located inside the main press center, has boasted long lines every day since the Games began. One staff worker told CNN the store only opens at 10 a.m. — but today, people began lining up outside by 6 a.m., hoping to be the first ones in to snatch up fast-selling items.

When CNN stopped by the store in the afternoon, one person in line said he had waited more than two hours the last time he visited.

A sign outside the souvenir store in the press center at the Beijing Olympics, warning that it had sold out of Bing Dwen Dwen dolls. (Nectar Gan/CNN)

Signs were plastered outside the window, warning that it had sold out of stuffed toys of the Olympic panda mascot Bing Dwen Dwen — who has become an unexpected star during the Games. The panda's merchandise has sold out in both online and brick-and-mortar stores across China, according to Chinese state media.

The staff worker told CNN the souvenir store has already restocked the doll twice in the past week — but each time, the little panda was sold out within half an hour.

Inside the store on Sunday, the only Bing Dwen Dwen merchandise left were small pins showing the panda on skis and playing ice hockey. Other items on offer include sports apparel neck cushions, teapots and tea cups, bags and thermoses.