Day 9 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

By George Ramsay, Matias Grez, Patrick Sung, Jessie Yeung and Brad Lendon, CNN

Updated 6:45 a.m. ET, February 13, 2022
1 min ago

CNN's Beijing 2022 Olympic event guide: Figure skating

From CNN's Sana Noor Haq

Olivia Smart and Adrian Diaz of Spain skate during the Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance on February 12.
Olivia Smart and Adrian Diaz of Spain skate during the Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance on February 12. (Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Figure skating is the oldest event at the Winter Olympics. The event first debuted at the London Summer Games in 1908, and again in the 1920 Summer Games in Antwerp, before it was permanently moved to the Winter Olympic program.

Each competition incorporates a long and short routine, within which athletes receive two sets of scores – the program component score and the technical element score. The program component element is mainly determined by presentation, while the technical category assesses the complexity displayed in a routine, for example, spins and jumps. 

Even though the Dutch developed figure skating, the sport has been enjoyed by fans the world over, including Marie Antoinette and the 19th century French emperor Napoleon III. 

There will be five medals for the taking across five figure skating events at Beijing 2022. The events are as follows: the men's singles, women's singles, pairs, the ice dance and the team event.

Find out about all the events at Beijing 2022 in this guide here.

41 min ago

Jamaican alpine skier makes Winter Olympic history

From CNN's George Ramsay and Amy Woodyatt

Jamaica's Benjamin Alexander reacts after finishing the first run of the men's giant slalom on Sunday.
Jamaica's Benjamin Alexander reacts after finishing the first run of the men's giant slalom on Sunday. (Luca Bruno/AP)

Benjamin Alexander made a piece of sporting history on Sunday as he became Jamaica’s first alpine skier to compete at the Winter Olympics.

Alexander, a former DJ, only took up skiing at the age of 32, but six years later, he’s found himself competing at the highest level of the sport in the men’s giant slalom in Beijing.  

He may have placed last out of the 46 skiers in the event, but that won’t bother Alexander. His main goal was just to get to the Olympics.

"Qualification – that was the finish line that I was running towards,” Alexander told CNN before the Games.

“This is just the icing on the cake. I'm competing with people that have been skiing since the age of two, ski racing since the age of four.”

With no skiing experience among his immediate family, Alexander hopes his story will be a “beacon of light” to others hoping to defy the odds and one day compete at the Olympics.

Hear more from Alexander in the video below:

1 hr 6 min ago

Norway's Marte Olsbu Røiseland wins third Beijing 2022 gold with women's 10km pursuit victory

From CNN's Wayne Sterling

Norway's Marte Olsbu Røiseland celebrates after winning the biathlon women's 10km pursuit event on Sunday.
Norway's Marte Olsbu Røiseland celebrates after winning the biathlon women's 10km pursuit event on Sunday. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)

Norwegian biathlete Marte Olsbu Røiseland earned her third gold medal – and fourth overall – at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics after she won the women's 10km pursuit on Sunday.

Olsbu Røiseland also won gold in the 4x6km mixed relay and in the women's 7.5km sprint and captured the bronze medal in the women's 15km individual. The 31-year-old has six Olympic medals overall.

"I had really good preparation and I was looking forward to these Olympics for a really long time," Olsbu Røiseland told reporters after the race.

"I had a good starting position today which helps a lot. The shooting was good and it was so much fun to race.

"Every medal is special. I'm just trying to be right here and right now and be present. Right now, I'm just enjoying this moment." 

Norway is currently top of the Beijing 2022 medal table with the most golds (nine) and most overall (20).

Elvira Öberg of Sweden claimed silver, while the bronze went to Tiril Eckhoff of Norway.

1 hr 29 min ago

Indian skier Arif Khan makes 'dream' Olympic debut

From CNN's Matias Grez

India's Arif Khan finishes the first run of the men's giant slalom on Sunday.
India's Arif Khan finishes the first run of the men's giant slalom on Sunday. (Luca Bruno/AP)

It's been a long journey for Arif Khan to make it to the Olympics.

His dream to make it to the slopes of a Winter Games started more than 20 years ago in the small Indian village of Tangmarg.

After missing out on PyeongChang four years ago, Khan finally realized his dream in Beijing as he became an Olympian.

"It's a great experience being in the Olympics for the first time," he said

"You should carry on with your dream. No matter how hard it is, it will come true one day, it really happens. You just have to believe in yourself. Don't let it go."

Khan finished 45th in the men's giant slalom, but he said his goal was to make it over the finish line.

"It was a bit difficult today with the weather, the snow," he said. "You could hardly see what was next to the gates. The guys who go down earlier, sometimes, they make those icy ruts.

"If you try to keep up with your speed and (take) some other chances, you hit a rut, you go out, as you've seen today.

"My focus was more about just finishing the race until the end, and I did it."

Khan says his exploits "will inspire the next generation" of Indian skiers and hopes he can "introduce India as a skiing destination for the rest of the world."

"In India, we have a population of 1.4 billion people and I'm being representative of all that population. It means a lot to me."

1 hr 42 min ago

The US figure skaters striving to be their “true selves” in a sport that often carries stereotypes

From CNN's George Ramsay and Nina Avramova

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc are preparing to compete in their first Winter Olympics next week – the pinnacle of their eventful, and often challenging, figure skating careers.

LeDuc left professional skating for two years in 2014 and spent time working on a cruise ship, while Cain-Gribble was ready to retire from skating before switching from singles to pairs with LeDuc in 2016.

At times, both have found themselves at odds with skating’s norms: Cain-Gribble because of her physique (at five-foot-six she is taller than most women competing in pairs skating) and LeDuc, who identifies as gay and nonbinary, because of their sexuality.

"For a long time, Timothy and I didn't see ourselves represented, and so we didn't quite feel like we belonged," Cain-Gribble told CNN ahead of the Games.

"And for a long time, people had things to say about us. Even when we teamed up, they had a lot of things to say about my body or about Timothy's sexuality. People still will make those comments."

But together, the pair have forged what Cain-Gribbe calls “a very inclusive environment,” veering away from some of figure skating’s long-standing traditions in order to be their “true selves.”

That involves performing a lot of the same moves in their routines, wearing the same colors and patterns and choosing not to portray romantic stories.

"There's nothing inherently wrong with those stories, but often they're centralized and seen as the only narratives that you can portray, the only story that's worthy of being a champion or being successful,” LeDuc told CNN.

"Ashley and I are just different in that way; we've never done a romantic story and we've never been a romantic pair. We've always been about equality and showing two amazing athletes coming together to create something beautiful."

Having won the US national title last month, Cain-Gribble and LeDuc – who is set to become the first out, nonbinary athlete to compete at the Winter Olympics, according to Team USA – will compete in the pairs competition in Beijing when it gets underway on February 18.

Hear more from Cain-Gribble and LeDuc in the video below:

1 hr 30 min ago

Russian Olympic Committee wins gold in men's 4x10km cross-country skiing relay

From CNN's Matias Grez

Team ROC celebrates after winning the men's cross-country skiing 4x10km relay on Feb. 13.
Team ROC celebrates after winning the men's cross-country skiing 4x10km relay on Feb. 13. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Russian Olympic Committee blew away the rest of the field to win the gold medal in the men's 4x10km cross-country skiing relay in a time of 1:54:50.7, one minute and 7.2 seconds ahead of runners-up Norway.

The ROC dominated from the start and Sergey Ustiugov was able to celebrate down the finishing straight knowing there was nobody to catch him.

"We were aiming for this. We tried to achieve it, and for several years, we haven't been able to," said the ROC's Alexey Chervotkin.

"Today, everything aligned. Everything was super. The weather seemed to be hard and there was snow, but it was in our favor so everything was great."

Asked how it felt to lift the gold, Chervotkin said, "Super. At the moment, I have not realized it yet. I need time. But this is very cool."

Norway came in a relatively distant second to secure silver and France took home bronze.

2 hr 12 min ago

Australia enjoying its best ever medal haul at a Winter Olympics

From CNN's Angus Watson

Fans cheer as Australia's Jaclyn Narracott receives her medal during the women's skeleton medal ceremony on Feb. 12.
Fans cheer as Australia's Jaclyn Narracott receives her medal during the women's skeleton medal ceremony on Feb. 12. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Australia has racked up more medals this Winter Olympics than any previous edition after claiming its fourth for the first time ever this week.

The team of 44 athletes in Beijing now has one gold, two silvers and one bronze having won three medals at PyeongChang 2018 and also at Sochi 2014.

On Saturday, Jaclyn Narracott became the first Australian to medal in a sliding event when she won silver in the women’s skeleton.

Prior to that, Jakara Anthony became Australia’s first Winter Olympic gold medalist since Vancouver 2010 when she won the women’s moguls title, and adding to the total medal haul was Scotty James in the men’s snowboard halfpipe and Tess Coady in the women’s snowboard slopestyle.

Australia isn’t done yet, though, with Breeana Walker proving to be a medal contender in the women’s monobob.

While Australia is the driest inhabited continent on Earth, it does boast one popular snow region: the Australian Alps in the southeast of the country.

That said, most of Australia’s winter athletes are based in Europe or North America, according to the Australian Olympic Committee.

2 hr 26 min ago

Swiss skier Marco Odermatt wins gold in men's giant slalom

From CNN's Jessie Yeung and Kevin Dotson

Gold medalist Switzerland's Marco Odermatt (C) celebrates with his team after the men's giant slalom victory ceremony on Sunday.
Gold medalist Switzerland's Marco Odermatt (C) celebrates with his team after the men's giant slalom victory ceremony on Sunday. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)

Swiss skier Marco Odermatt won gold in the men's giant slalom with a time of 2:09.35, 0.19 seconds ahead of Slovenia's Zan Kranjec.

"It's unbelievable. It was a hard day, with the conditions, with such a long wait between the two runs," Odermatt said after the race. "It was more than five hours for me, it was such a long time to re-think everything and it was hard to stay focused. I tried to sleep some minutes inbetween.

"I actually never dreamt about it, but now, it still feels like a dream."

Odermatt, who led in the first run earlier this morning, entered the second run with an advantage of 0.78 seconds. Though he lost some time with a slow start on the second run, he was able to stay ahead through the end, letting out a yell of victory into the cameras as he finished the run.

"It was challenging, I really risked everything in the second run because I wanted not just the medal, I wanted the gold medal. It's difficult because you can lose everything but today it paid off," he said.

"I won the medal today, but it's so much between (you) and a medal, there are so many shadows behind the medal, on the other side." 

Odermatt has been peerless in the giant slalom this season in the World Cup, though he came seventh in the Olympics downhill event and failed to finish the super-G event.

The second run this afternoon was postponed for more than an hour due to poor weather conditions. Beijing, Zhangjiakou and Yanqing — the three main sites where sporting venues are located — have all seen fresh snowfall today, with workers hurrying to clear snow from sidewalks and courses.

The bronze went to France's Mathieu Faivre.

2 hr 36 min ago

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva named on draw for short program

From CNN's Angus Watson

Team ROC’s Kamila Valieva reacts during the women's team free skate program on Feb. 7.
Team ROC’s Kamila Valieva reacts during the women's team free skate program on Feb. 7. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Russia’s teen skating sensation Kamila Valieva has been named on the draw for Tuesday’s single skating short program, despite the ongoing controversy over her positive drugs test.

Earlier this week, Valieva became the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics. She helped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) win gold at the team event; at the short program on Tuesday, she plans to skate to "In Memoriam" by Kirill Richter and attempt a triple axel as well as a triple flip.

However, all that will be moot if the Court of Arbitration for Sport rules against Valieva at a hearing later today. The results are expected to come Monday afternoon.

Some context: The 15-year-old tested positive for the banned heart drug trimetazidine in late December before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, according to the International Testing Agency (ITA). 

The failed results were only announced on February 8, well into the Olympics, one day after the ROC's victory in the team event.

She was immediately given a provisional suspension by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency — but she challenged the suspension and it was lifted a day later, clearing her to continue competing.

The ITA, the International Olympic Committee, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Skating Union are appealing the decision to lift her suspension. Valieva has been free to train as the deliberations continue.

The confirmation of results of the team figure skating competition could come much later, with the US poised to take gold from Russia if the court rules against Valieva at today's hearing.