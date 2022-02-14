Kamila Valieva won't feature in medal ceremonies despite being cleared to compete, says IOC

The doping scandal surrounding Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) figure skater, has rocked the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
She was allowed to compete despite testing positive for the banned heart drug Trimetazidine, which is commonly used to treat people with angina. The failed test only came to light during the Winter Olympics, and it remains unclear if the controversy will see the gold medal revoked.
Here's a timeline of the events:
Dec. 25, 2021: A drug sample is taken from Valieva at the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg.
Jan. 15, 2021: Valieva wins the 2022 European Championships in Tallinn, Estonia.
Feb. 1, 2022: Valieva arrives in Beijing for the Winter Olympics.
Feb. 7, 2022: Valieva helps the ROC win gold in the figure skating team event at Beijing 2022, landing the first ever quadruple jump by a woman in Olympic competition.
Feb. 7, 2022: A lab accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Stockholm, Sweden, confirms an adverse analytical finding in Valieva's sample, WADA said.
Some background: The Russian Anti-Doping Agency's (RUSADA) laboratory is currently suspended by WADA. Hence, testing is outsourced and carried out by WADA-accredited laboratories. In this instance, testing was designated to the Stockholm laboratory.
Feb. 8, 2022: Valieva is notified and provisionally suspended by RUSADA.
Feb. 8, 2022: The medal ceremony for the figure skating team event is postponed. Later, reports emerge of a failed drugs test by a member of the ROC team.
Feb. 9, 2022: Valieva challenges provisional suspension; RUSADA's Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee lifts the suspension.
Feb. 10, 2022 : Valieva trains as normal at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing.
Feb. 11, 2022: The International Testing Agency (ITA) confirms Valieva failed a test for a banned substance in December, adding it will appeal RUSADA's decision to lift the suspension at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on behalf of the IOC. WADA and the International Skating Union (ISU) also said they will appeal.
Feb. 13, 2022: CAS conducts a hearing into the case. WADA says it will investigate Valieva's entourage — as a minor, Valieva is not the only person of interest in the case.
Feb. 14, 2022: CAS rules Valieva can continue competing at the Olympics. A decision on the team gold medals will be made during "other proceedings," CAS said.