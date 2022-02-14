World
Beijing Winter Olympics

Ukraine-Russia border crisis

Day 10 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

By Aditi Sangal, Helen Regan, Adam Renton, Ben Morse and Patrick Sung, CNN

Updated 7:37 a.m. ET, February 14, 2022
2 hr ago

Kamila Valieva won't feature in medal ceremonies despite being cleared to compete, says IOC

From CNN's Ben Morse

The ROC's Kamila Valieva attends a training session on February 14. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva won't feature in any medal ceremonies at Beijing 2022, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Earlier on Monday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decided to clear Valieva to compete at the Beijing Games following an hours-long hearing on Sunday.

CAS said in a statement it had decided Valieva, 15, should be allowed to compete due to "exceptional circumstances," including specific provisions linked to her status as a "protected person" under the World Anti-Doping Code because she is a minor.

But despite helping the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) to gold in the team event, a medal ceremony for the event did not take place and the IOC said it would "not be appropriate" for it to go ahead until a full investigation has taken place.

The IOC also announced that if Valieva were to finish in the top three in the individual event — which takes place on Tuesday — no flower ceremony or medal ceremony would take place.

In the statement, the IOC said it will organize "dignified medal ceremonies once the case of Ms Valieva has been concluded."

2 hr 10 min ago

Diversity — including LGBTQ athletes — encouraged, says China's first Winter Olympics gold medalist

From CNN's Ben Morse and Angus Watson

Yang Yang (L) leading Korea's Ko Hyun-Gi during the women's 1,000m short track speed skating finals at the 2002 Olympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City on February 23, 2002. (Tim De Waele/Getty Images)

Diversity among competitors, including LGBTQ+ athletes, at the Beijing Games is welcomed, according to China's first ever Winter Olympics gold medalist.

At the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, it was reported there were at least 186 athletes who identified as LGBTQ+.

However, it is reported that the Beijing Games will have a record number of out athletes for the Winter Games at 35 — yet, it looks like those Olympians may be performing in the shadow of growing challenges faced by sexual minorities and their supporters in China.

Homosexuality was removed from China's official list of mental disorders in 2001, but the LGBTQ+ community in China continues to face official harassment and same-sex marriage remains illegal across the country.

Asked by CNN's Angus Watson what measures were being taken to make sport a safe space for LGBTQ+ athletes, Yang Yang — who won five Olympic medals in speed skating — says China welcomes the "representation of different groups of people."

"Under Chinese law, we protect the rights of all groups of people," Yang, who is also the head of the Beijing 2022 Athletes’ Commission, told reporters.

"Of course, it's case by case decision. At our Athletes' Commission, a lot of them are young athletes, and a lot of the athletes have experience four to five Olympic Games, so we very much protect and encourage diversity."

In response to Watson's question of whether China would welcome an openly gay athlete onto its team, Yang said: "If there should be any such specific cases, the Athletes' Commission would be very happy to talk to these people from different groups and we absolutely support diversity. Thank you very much."

Find out more about LGBTQ+ visibility at the Games here.

2 hr 38 min ago

Russian Olympic Committee: Important to conduct "full-fledged objective investigation" into Valieva case

From CNN's Patrick Sung and Ben Morse

The flag of the Russian Olympic Committee flies during an award ceremony on Feb. 13. (Pavel Bednyakov/Sputnik/AP)

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) says that it is "extremely important to conduct a full-fledged objective investigation" into the Kamila Valieva case.

In a statement on Monday, the ROC said it "continues to consistently defend the rights and interests of Russian athletes," but that they were keen to "establish all the circumstances of the situation" surrounding Valieva's positive doping test.

Earlier Monday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decided to clear Valieva to compete at the Beijing Games following an hours-long hearing on Sunday.

CAS said in a statement it had decided Valieva, 15, should be allowed to compete due to "exceptional circumstances," including specific provisions linked to her status as a "protected person" under the World Anti-Doping Code because she is a minor.

2 hr 12 min ago

Abby Roque's "unconventional journey" to Beijing 2022 as first Indigenous woman to play hockey for the US

From CNN's Ben Morse

Abby Roque walks to the ice prior to a game against Switzerland on February 6. (Elsa/Getty Images)

When Abby Roque began falling in love with ice hockey as a child, playing with her dad and her friends, it was all about developing a passion for the game.

However, when she started competing at college, she realized that she looked different to most of her teammates.

"Growing up as an Indigenous person, it wasn't really that rare to see other hockey players playing who had Indigenous roots," Roque told CNN before the Games.

"And then I got to college and that's when it really clicked for me that you're different from the rest of the people."

Roque admits she's had an "unconventional journey" to get to where she is: from playing on her backyard ice rink to representing the United States at the Olympics.

But as a trailblazing Indigenous player, she wants to have an impact on future players to come.

"I want to diversify hockey as a sport because it really is a very White sport, and we want to change that," she said.

"Making the sport more diverse is just trying to make it more accessible first of all. But also gaining more visibility that you can make it. I think looking at this roster as a young kid, you didn't see anybody who wasn't a White hockey player.

"For me, that goes a long way. Seeing someone like you doing it, being at the top of the game and knowing that you can make it that far and that hockey can include you.

"If one little girl says: 'I want to play hockey because she's playing hockey,' that would mean the world to me."

Roque and her Team USA teammates take to the ice to face Finland in their ice hockey semifinal at Beijing 2022 at 8.10 a.m. ET.

For more on Roque's journey, watch below:

3 hr 4 min ago

CNN's Beijing 2022 event guide: Short track speed skating

From CNN's Sana Noor Haq

Athletes from Hungary, the ROC, Canada and Kazakhstan skate during the men's 500m short track speed skating event on February 13. (Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Making its debut in the Olympic program at the 1992 Winter Games in Albertville, France, short track speed skating dates back to 1905, when athletes in Canada and the United States would compete on oval tracks.

However, the scarcity of 400m long tracks in each country meant that a number of North American skaters chose to practice on ice rinks instead — and thus a new form of the sport was born.

One of three skating events at the Winter Olympics, short track speed skating requires tight turns, strategic positioning and high speeds. Athletes compete on an ice track and field without lanes, so they are prone to both crashes and injury. 

The competition at Beijing 2022 will feature nine events: men's and women's 500m, 1,000m and 1,500m — as well as the men's 5,000m team relay and the women's 3,000m team relay, alongside the new mixed team relay competition. There are nine gold medals up for grabs in total.

Short track speed skating is scheduled to take place until February 16.

2 hr 12 min ago

WADA "disappointed" by CAS decision on Valieva; Canada says decision "extremely unfortunate"

From CNN's Ben Morse

File photo of the World Anti-Doping Agency headquarters in Montreal. (Marc Braibant/AFP/Getty Images)

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has said it is "disappointed" at the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) decision to clear Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

CAS announced its decision following an hours-long hearing on Sunday, saying in a statement it had decided Valieva, 15, should be allowed to compete due to "exceptional circumstances," including specific provisions linked to her status as a "protected person" under the World Anti-Doping Code because she is a minor.

Having initially appealing the case to CAS alongside the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Skating Union (ISU), WADA reacted to the news Valieva would be able to continue competing in Beijing.

"While WADA has not received the reasoned award, it appears that the CAS panel decided not to apply the terms of the Code, which does not allow for specific exceptions to be made in relation to mandatory provisional suspensions for 'protected persons,' including minors.

"Concerning the analysis of the athlete's sample, WADA always expects Anti-Doping Organizations to liaise with the laboratories in order to ensure they expedite the analysis of samples so that the results are received prior to athletes traveling to or competing in a major event, such as the Olympic or Paralympic Games and, where applicable, conduct results management of the cases related to such athletes.

"According to information received by WADA, the sample in this case was not flagged by RUSADA as being a priority sample when it was received by the anti-doping laboratory in Stockholm, Sweden. This meant the laboratory did not know to fast-track the analysis of this sample.

"As previously announced, under the terms of the Code, when a minor is involved in an anti-doping case, there is a requirement to investigate that athlete’s support personnel. RUSADA has already indicated it has begun that process. In addition, WADA’s independent Intelligence and Investigations Department will look into it."

Meanwhile, the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) called the situation "extremely unfortunate and sad for the athletes."

Canada finished fourth in the team event which the Russian Olympic Committee team won and which Valieva was a part of.

"The COC is fully committed to clean sport and we firmly believe that no one involved in doping or other corrupt practices has a place in the Olympic Movement," Tricia Smith, President of the COC, said in a statement. 

Smith added: “While the COC was not permitted to be formally involved in the CAS appeal process, we have been following the details of the case closely and doing what we can to ensure the protection of the interests of Canadian figure skating athletes and all clean athletes. While we trust that the CAS decision was the result of a fair process, we are extremely disappointed with this result.”

4 hr 40 min ago

After monobob gold, USA's Kaillie Humphries pushes for equality across all bobsled events

Kaillie Humphries celebrates during the women's monobob bobsleigh event on Monday. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Team USA's Kaillie Humphries reflected on "the highs and lows" of her career after winning the first ever gold in the monobob event at the Winter Olympics on Monday.

It was her third career Olympic gold medal and fourth Olympic medal overall. Humphries’ previous three Olympic medals came as she competed in two-woman bobsled for Canada.

"It has been a journey to get here and it hasn’t always been guaranteed. It hasn’t always been easy. I have had a lot of fears and doubts. I have had highs and lows," Humphries said at the National Sliding Center.
“To know that I still got it is a pretty cool feeling and it’s so heart-warming to be able to bring back a gold medal for a country that has really stood behind me for the last four years.”

On the future of women’s bobsleigh, Humphries said she'd love to see equality across all three bobsled events. The monobob made its Olympic debut in Beijing after a long, hard-fought campaign to get the sport included.

It joins the pre-existing traditional bobsled events: four-man, two-man, and two-woman — and gives women two medal opportunities, bringing them even with men.

“What I would love to see, not only for women’s bobsled but bobsled in general, is that eventually women get four-man and that men can do monobob. Three events for all athletes, regardless of gender, would really push the needle and move the sport forward," she said.
“It would allow for more small nations within men’s bobsled, more participation for women if we can get women’s four-man going, and just greater opportunity for more athletes worldwide.”
5 hr 25 min ago

Here's the timeline of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's failed drug test

The doping scandal surrounding Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) figure skater, has rocked the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

She was allowed to compete despite testing positive for the banned heart drug Trimetazidine, which is commonly used to treat people with angina. The failed test only came to light during the Winter Olympics, and it remains unclear if the controversy will see the gold medal revoked.

Here's a timeline of the events:

Dec. 25, 2021: A drug sample is taken from Valieva at the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg.

Jan. 15, 2021: Valieva wins the 2022 European Championships in Tallinn, Estonia.

Feb. 1, 2022: Valieva arrives in Beijing for the Winter Olympics.

Feb. 7, 2022: Valieva helps the ROC win gold in the figure skating team event at Beijing 2022, landing the first ever quadruple jump by a woman in Olympic competition.

Feb. 7, 2022: A lab accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Stockholm, Sweden, confirms an adverse analytical finding in Valieva's sample, WADA said.

Some background: The Russian Anti-Doping Agency's (RUSADA) laboratory is currently suspended by WADA. Hence, testing is outsourced and carried out by WADA-accredited laboratories. In this instance, testing was designated to the Stockholm laboratory.

Feb. 8, 2022: Valieva is notified and provisionally suspended by RUSADA.

Feb. 8, 2022: The medal ceremony for the figure skating team event is postponed. Later, reports emerge of a failed drugs test by a member of the ROC team.

Feb. 9, 2022: Valieva challenges provisional suspension; RUSADA's Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee lifts the suspension.

Feb. 10, 2022 : Valieva trains as normal at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing.

Feb. 11, 2022: The International Testing Agency (ITA) confirms Valieva failed a test for a banned substance in December, adding it will appeal RUSADA's decision to lift the suspension at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on behalf of the IOC. WADA and the International Skating Union (ISU) also said they will appeal.

Feb. 13, 2022: CAS conducts a hearing into the case. WADA says it will investigate Valieva's entourage — as a minor, Valieva is not the only person of interest in the case.

Feb. 14, 2022: CAS rules Valieva can continue competing at the Olympics. A decision on the team gold medals will be made during "other proceedings," CAS said.

5 hr 32 min ago

US figure skater Madison Hubbell: "Huge disappointment" not to get team medals

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue celebrate during the ice dance figure skating event on Monday. (Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images)

American skater Madison Hubbell said the possibility that Team USA won’t be awarded the figure skating team event medals before the Beijing Games end would be a "huge disappointment."

Hubbell is yet to receive her team event silver as the scandal over Russian skater Kamila Valieva's failed drug test continues to delay the awarding of medals for the event in which the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) won gold.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday ruled Valieva could compete but didn't examine whether there was merit in her failed drug test, or on whether the ROC should lose the gold.

"We’ve been focusing on this individual event, knowing that this decision was up in the air. I believe there is no done deal yet. I know that all of the people in the team event, our main hope was that we would receive the medals here all together as a team," Hubbell said in a news conference after winning bronze in the ice dance Monday.
"So if that really is the case, then we miss that opportunity, I think it’s a huge disappointment. It’s something we accomplished together, and it’s not the same at all to have that experience taken away. So my heart goes out to the rest of my teammates, and hope we’ll find something to celebrate together."

International Olympic Committee spokesperson Mark Adams said Monday it is likely the medals in the team event won't be sorted out during the Games.