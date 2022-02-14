France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron win gold in figure skating ice dance

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France skate during the ice dance free dance on Monday. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

French duo Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron won gold in the figure skating ice dance competition on Monday, with a total score of 226.98 — a world record.

The pair's free dance program composition even earned a perfect 10.

The four-time world champions, who were Olympic silver medalists at Pyeongchang 2018, also set a new rhythm dance world record at the weekend.

Reigning world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) took silver with a score of 220.51.

Team USA's Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won bronze, scoring 218.02. They narrowly beat fellow Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates in fourth with 214.77

The final scores are decided by adding the pair's scores from the rhythm and free dance events.