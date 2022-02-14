World
Beijing Winter Olympics

Ukraine-Russia border crisis

Day 10 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

By Aditi Sangal, Ben Morse, Helen Regan, Adam Renton and Patrick Sung, CNN

Updated 12:21 p.m. ET, February 14, 2022
42 Posts
31 min ago

IOC and CAS are "not fit for purpose," former World Anti-Doping Agency official says on Valieva decision

From CNN's Amanda Davies and Aleks Klosok

ROC figure skater Kamila Valiyeva trains at the Capital Indoor Stadium on February 14. (Valery Sharifulin/TASS/Getty Images)

The decision by the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) to allow 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to continue competing at the Beijing Games shows that the top sports court is “not fit for purpose,” said Rob Koehler, Director General of Global Athlete and a former World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) executive.

CAS announced earlier Monday that it had rejected an appeal by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), WADA and the International Skating Union (ISU) to reinstate a provisional doping suspension against Valieva which had been lifted by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

“CAS is definitely not fit for purpose. It lacks independence. It lacks transparency […] Time and time again, if you look at the Russian file, they have favored Russian athletes,” said Koehler. 

Koehler, who now heads an athlete advocacy group, said the decision was “a severe blow to the credibility of sport” that shows “the system is severely broken.”

Valieva played a pivotal role in guiding the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) to a gold medal in last week’s figure skating team event.

The medal ceremony for the event was due to take place last week but was postponed after a positive test — now known to be that of Valieva — was returned by a member of the ROC team.

The IOC announced earlier Monday that it would “not be appropriate” for the medal ceremony to take place at the Beijing Games until Valieva’s case had concluded.

Furthermore, the IOC also announced that if Valieva were to finish in the top three in the individual event – which begins on Tuesday – no flower or medal ceremony would take place.

The IOC’s decision is a "travesty" because it doesn't allow "athletes to have the rightful spot on a podium," Koehler said.

“Every athlete suffers because there’s a different standard over how the IOC approaches this whole situation," he told CNN. "There has to be reform. The status quo cannot continue and athletes cannot continue to be robbed of the fundamental right to compete cleanly."

He added, “I feel for every single athlete that is at the Olympic Games that has to endure this where their opportunities are totally being tainted in terms of focusing on sport, and instead, we’re focusing on a positive doping test from Russia."

CNN has reached out to the IOC and CAS for comment but has not yet received a response.

1 hr 30 min ago

Why is Norway so good at the Winter Games?

From CNN's Harry Enten

Flag bearers Maiken Caspersen Falla and Kjetil Jansrud of Team Norway lead the team below the Olympic rings during the Opening Ceremony at the Beijing National Stadium on February 4. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

There’s a familiar country atop the medal count in the Winter Olympics: Norway. This might surprise some given that Norway has only a little more than five million residents — not even in the top 100 most populated countries. 

So what’s the secret to Norway’s historical and current success? Two big factors really. 

The first is, perhaps obviously, the weather. It’s the Winter Olympics after all. Norway ranks in the bottom five in World Bank data for average temperature during the year at about 36 degrees Fahrenheit (two degrees Celsius) — brrr 🥶. 

When you take a look at a medal count and temperature chart (as in this Economist article), you’ll see a clear correlation between the two. 

But it’s more than temperature — it is also money.

Think about how hard it is to train for the Olympics. Gear is often expensive. Children often need fortunate enough parents to get them to events. There also needs to be infrastructure in place to train for the Olympics. 

Norway is a fairly wealthy country: its GDP is in the top 35 worldwide and the GDP per capita is in the top 10

GDP though doesn’t capture all types of wealth. That’s what the United Nations Inequality-adjusted Human Development Index is for; it takes into account other variables such as education, life expectancy and inequality. 

A country where knowledge can be transferred and where more of the country has access to the funds necessary to compete would in theory supply a broader array of athletes. This was something that was noted originally in "Soccernomics" by Simon Kuper and Stefan Szymanski. 

You know where Norway is on the Inequality-adjusted Human Development Index? Number one. 

It shouldn’t be too surprising, therefore, that a wealthy country — where it is cold — dominates the Winter Games. 

1 hr 31 min ago

Team USA advances to women's ice hockey gold medal game against Canada

From CNN's Wayne Sterling

USA's Megan Keller, Caroline Harvey, Kendall Coyne Schofield and teammates celebrate winning the Beijing 2022 women's semifinal against Finland on February 14. (Photo by Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)

Team USA, the reigning Olympic women's ice hockey champion, has advanced to the gold medal game after defeating Finland 4-1 on Monday.

Cayla Barnes, Hilary Knight, Hayley Scamurra and Abby Roque scored for the Americans.

The United States will face Canada, who beat Switzerland 10-3 earlier Monday, in the final on Thursday.

This is the sixth time in the last seven Olympic finals that both North American teams will face each other for a chance at gold. In 2018, the US beat Canada 3-2 in a shootout. 

After the semifinal, Scamurra talked to reporters about the feeling on the team to come up against Canada once again.

"We are just so excited. This is what we have been playing for. It is us against Canada and it is what we love to do and why we are here. We are really excited," she said.

"I think it is the best rivalry in sports. You can feel it when you are watching it and when you are doing it, it is that much more. It is so much fun. I love it."

All six Winter Games gold medals have gone to the two teams. Canada won in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014, and the US earned gold in 1998 and 2018.

Finland and Switzerland are set to face off for the bronze on Wednesday.

2 hr 10 min ago

4 medals were at stake on Day 10 of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Here's who won

From CNN's Wayne Sterling

Gold medalist Kallie Humphries of Team USA celebrates during the women's monobob bobsled event on February 14. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Monday saw a mixed set of podium finishes at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Take a look at the winners and how the competition is shaking out so far:

Here's where the official Olympic medal count stands.

2 hr 49 min ago

China's Kong Fanyu bounces back after wipeout in freestyle skiing aerials final

From CNN Sport staff

Bottoms up. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

While the Olympics is the peak of athletic preparation and performance, sometimes, it just doesn't go to plan.

China's Kong Fanyu — who won bronze at PyeongChang 2018 — found this out the hard way during the women's freestyle skiing aerials final on Monday.

While she placed last in the event after crashing, she was fortunately OK.

3 hr 26 min ago

Austria wins men's team ski jumping gold

From CNN's Patrick Sung and Aleks Klosok

Stefan Kraft, Daniel Huber and Jan Hörl and Manuel Fettner of Team Austria celebrate on the podium after winning the gold medal in the men's ski jumping final on February 14. (Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Austria won the gold medal in the men's team ski jumping competition, with a total score of 942.7, after trailing Slovenia following the first round of the final.

Stefan Kraft, Daniel Huber, Jan Hörl and Manuel Fettner finished the final strongly to earn the gold for Austria.

"It's unbelievable. I'd say it's one of the best days in my life," said Kraft, "It's a team with friends, and for the whole team and for Austria, it was great."

"It's just an amazing event here at the Olympics. It's mentally so tough, but we did the best jump we could do today and it feels amazing," added Huber.

Slovenia finished with the silver medal on 934.4 points, while Germany earned the bronze with 922.9 points.

The win is Austria's third in the event, tying the record for most golds with Germany.

3 hr 45 min ago

China's Xu Mengtao wins elusive gold medal in women's aerials

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

China's Xu Mengtao reacts to winning the gold medal during the women's freestyle skiing aerials final at Genting Snow Park on February 14. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

It took four Olympic Games but China's Xu Mengtao finally captured her elusive gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in the women's aerials event.

Xu finished sixth at Vancouver 2010, won the silver at Sochi 2014 and finished ninth in PyeongChang 2018. She also won a silver in Beijing as part of China's mixed team.

After the final, Xu bursted with emotion, telling the press about her immense joy: "I'm just super excited. This is the first gold medal by China in women's aerials and it's just super cool.

"I just wanted to do the best tricks I can do and I did it and that was all."

At the aerials event, 2018 gold medalist Hanna Huskova had set the marker with a big jump that earned her a score of 107.95, but Xu scored a 108.61 after landing a Back Full-Full-Full. Team USA's Megan Nick, in her first Olympic Games, won bronze.

4 hr 57 min ago

Figure skating legend Yuzuru Hanyu doesn't rule out returning for fourth Olympics

From CNN's Ben Morse

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu speaks to the media during a figure skating press conference on February 14. (James Chance/Getty Images)

Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu didn't fully close the door on returning for a fourth Games after a disappointing outing in Beijing.

Hanyu skated on a sprained right ankle injury suffered in training just days before the free skate section of the men's singles event.

In his first press conference since finishing fourth and failing to win his third successive gold medal in the event, the 27-year-old explained that the injury was "worse than I initially thought."

"Any other competition and I would have definitely pulled out," Hanyu said during a press conference which was televised live nationally in Japan. "The doctor told me I need to rest it for 10 days. It's that bad. It hurt so badly during morning practice the day of competition that I even thought about pulling out.

"I was given a painkilling shot about 10 minutes before warm-up and decided to compete."

Hanyu hasn't made his mind up on whether or not he will be competing in the gala event on Sunday — it will be depending on how his ankle feels before it starts.

Hanyu competes in the men's singles free skating event on February 10. (Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images)

But the two-time gold medal winner held open the door to making a fourth Games appearance at the Winter Olympics at Cortina in 2026.

"The honest answer is I don't know. I came to the Olympic Games and I felt once again that the Olympics are so special," he said.

"I have an injury, but still I managed to get back on my feet and take on this challenge. The Olympic Games are the only stage for a figure skater to be able to do something like that. I felt really happy. So, of course, feeling wise, I would love to be able to skate at an Olympic Games once again."

5 hr 4 min ago

2010 Olympic gold medal-winning figure skater Kim Yuna speaks out on Kamila Valieva situation

From CNN's Patrick Sung

South Korea's Kim Yuna celebrates winning the gold medal in women's singles figure skating during the medal ceremony at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

South Korean figure skating icon Kim Yuna spoke out against the ongoing Kamila Valieva doping controversy in an Instagram post on Monday, saying an "athlete who violates doping cannot compete in the game (sic)."

The 2010 women's singles gold medalist went on to say, "This principle must be observed without exception. All players' efforts and dreams are equally precious."

The Instagram post is the latest reaction against the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) decision on Monday to allow Valieva to compete for the remainder of Beijing 2022, despite testing positive for a prohibited substance in December ahead of the Games.

In a statement, CAS said it had decided Valieva, 15, should be allowed to compete due to "exceptional circumstances," including specific provisions linked to her status as a "protected person" under the WADA code, because she is a minor.

The head of the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) Travis Tygart said Russia has "hijacked the competition" and "stolen the moment from clean athletes" for the "sixth consecutive Olympic Games."

While Tygart acknowledged the that decision should be respected, he said that it was "a rushed one."

"Only time will tell if [Valieva] should be competing in these Games and whether or not all of her results will be disqualified," he said.

However, if it is found that Valieva should not have competed, Tygart said that the verdict will "reveal what a farce the handling of the Russia state-sponsored doping system by the IOC has been over the last eight years."

"If Russia had followed the rules, we would know for certain the outcome of the Figure Skating Team Event and those athletes who gave it their all could have their podium moment during these Games as they rightfully deserve with the world in celebration with them."

Read more about the reaction to the Valieva decision here.