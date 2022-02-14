IOC and CAS are "not fit for purpose," former World Anti-Doping Agency official says on Valieva decision

ROC figure skater Kamila Valiyeva trains at the Capital Indoor Stadium on February 14. (Valery Sharifulin/TASS/Getty Images)

The decision by the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) to allow 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to continue competing at the Beijing Games shows that the top sports court is “not fit for purpose,” said Rob Koehler, Director General of Global Athlete and a former World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) executive.

CAS announced earlier Monday that it had rejected an appeal by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), WADA and the International Skating Union (ISU) to reinstate a provisional doping suspension against Valieva which had been lifted by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

“CAS is definitely not fit for purpose. It lacks independence. It lacks transparency […] Time and time again, if you look at the Russian file, they have favored Russian athletes,” said Koehler.

Koehler, who now heads an athlete advocacy group, said the decision was “a severe blow to the credibility of sport” that shows “the system is severely broken.”

Valieva played a pivotal role in guiding the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) to a gold medal in last week’s figure skating team event.

The medal ceremony for the event was due to take place last week but was postponed after a positive test — now known to be that of Valieva — was returned by a member of the ROC team.

The IOC announced earlier Monday that it would “not be appropriate” for the medal ceremony to take place at the Beijing Games until Valieva’s case had concluded.

Furthermore, the IOC also announced that if Valieva were to finish in the top three in the individual event – which begins on Tuesday – no flower or medal ceremony would take place.

The IOC’s decision is a "travesty" because it doesn't allow "athletes to have the rightful spot on a podium," Koehler said.

“Every athlete suffers because there’s a different standard over how the IOC approaches this whole situation," he told CNN. "There has to be reform. The status quo cannot continue and athletes cannot continue to be robbed of the fundamental right to compete cleanly."

He added, “I feel for every single athlete that is at the Olympic Games that has to endure this where their opportunities are totally being tainted in terms of focusing on sport, and instead, we’re focusing on a positive doping test from Russia."

CNN has reached out to the IOC and CAS for comment but has not yet received a response.