Day 10 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 12:00 a.m. ET, February 14, 2022
4 hr 1 min ago

It's 9 a.m. in Beijing. Here's what's on tap for Day 10 of the 2022 Winter Olympics

We're on Day 10 of the Winter Olympics, with postponed events due to heavy snow rescheduled for Monday. Meanwhile, a decision is expected in the coming hours on whether Russian teen figure skater Kamila Valieva will be allowed to compete following a failed drug test.

Here's what to watch today:

  • Doping ruling: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) expects to announce a decision today on 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva. The court held a hearing Sunday regarding the series of events that led to her provisional suspension being lifted, leaving her free to participate in the Beijing 2022 Games, after failing a drugs test in December. Her coaches, doctors and other adults around her will also be investigated, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said.
  • Weather causes havoc: Heavy snowfall brought disruption to the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, forcing the postponement of home favorite Eileen Gu's qualifying run in the freeski slopestyle. Swirling winds blew the powdery snow, limiting visibility for racers and fans alike and causing drifting on the course. The freeski slopestyle qualifying event is set to take place today. Until this point, Beijing had relied completely on artificial snow to cover its slopes and venues — which environmentalists and critics say is a huge drain on energy and water resources.
  • US eyes gold in women's monobob: Double Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries has a big lead in the first part of the monobob competition as she represents Team USA for the first time after switching from Canada. It's also the first time monobob, a one-woman bobsled, has been an Olympic event. The reigning world monobob champion has a big lead over second-place Christine de Bruin of Canada.
  • Old foes edge closer to finals: Arch rivals Canada and the United States face one more hurdle each to set up a highly anticipated showdown in the women's ice hockey final. The perennial hockey powerhouses were widely tipped to contend for the championship in Beijing, but Switzerland and Finland hope to spoil the party, facing off against Canada and the US respectively in the semifinals Monday. The Canadians are bent on reclaiming the gold after the US ended their run of four straight Olympic titles in 2018. 
  • World record holders in quest for gold: French duo Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron set a new rhythm dance world record of 90.83 points en route to lead in ice dance at the weekend. The four-time world champions were Olympic silver medalists in 2018 and are looking to go one step further in Beijing. Their biggest competition could come from reigning world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of the ROC.
3 hr 39 min ago

Norway leads the medal table going into Day 10 of the Beijing Games

Bronze medalist Tiril Eckhoff, left, and gold medalist Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Team Norway celebrate at the biathlon women's 10km pursuit flower ceremony on Sunday.
Heading into the second week of the Beijing Winter Olympics, here's where the teams rank in the medal standings:

  1. Norway is leading with nine golds, five silvers and seven bronzes. The team has also won the most medals of any nation.
  2. Germany is second with eight golds, five silvers and one bronze.
  3. Team USA is third with six golds, five silvers and one bronze.

Hosts China are in eighth position with four golds, three silvers and two bronzes.

4 hr 54 min ago

Erin Jackson wins 500m speed skating gold at Winter Olympics after teammate gave up spot

From CNN's George Ramsay and Patrick Sung

Erin Jackson reacts after her 500m victory.
US speed skater Erin Jackson won the women's 500m gold medal at the Winter Olympics in a time of 37.04 on Sunday.

Jackson almost missed competing in the 500m at the Olympics after she had slipped during qualifying trials, but her teammate and friend Brittany Bowe gave up her own spot to ensure the world No. 1 was able to go to Beijing — and it paid off.

The 29-year-old Jackson is the first US woman to win a speed skating gold at the Olympics since Bonnie Blair did so in 1994, as well as the first Black woman to win an individual medal in speed skating at the Olympics, according to Team USA.

She finished 0.08 seconds ahead of Japan's Miho Takagi in second and 0.17 seconds ahead of the Russian Olympic Committee's Angelina Golikova in third.

"I cried immediately, it was just a big release of emotion. A lot of shock, a lot of relief and a lot of happiness. I haven't fully processed everything quite yet, but it just feels amazing," Jackson told reporters.
She added: "I had a little misstep on the backstretch, but I just tried to, I wouldn't say recover, because it wasn't anything big, but just tried to continue skating."

4 hr 50 min ago

Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday

From CNN's Wayne Sterling

There were seven gold medals up for grabs on Sunday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here's a breakdown of the winners on Day 9:

Alpine skiing

  • Men's giant slalom: Marco Odermatt, Switzerland

Biathlon

  • Women's 10km pursuit: Marte Olsbu Røiseland, Norway
  • Men's 12.5km pursuit: Quentin Fillon Maillet, France

Cross-country skiing

  • Men's 4x10km relay: Russian Olympic Committee

Short track speed skating

  • Women's 3,000m relay: The Netherlands
  • Men's 500m: Shaoang Liu, Hungary

Speed skating

  • Women's 500m: Erin Jackson, USA