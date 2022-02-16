Slovakia upsets Team USA in men's ice hockey, advancing to semifinals with shootout victory

Team Slovakia’s Samuel Knazko #22 celebrates with Patrik Rybar #24 after defeating Team USA in a penalty shootout during the men’s ice hockey quarterfinal match on Wednesday. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Slovakia beat the United States 3-2 in the men's ice hockey on Wednesday, with the team advancing to the semifinals after a dramatic penalty shootout.

The US held a 2-1 lead late in the third period, but a goal by Slovakia’s Marek Hrivik tied the game with 43.7 seconds left in regulation.

The game went to overtime, but no one scored in the extra period so it came down to a shootout.

Initially, no one was finding the back of the net in the shootout, either — until Peter Cehlarik got the puck by US goalie Strauss Mann.

Slovakia goalie Patrik Rybar was the hero — stopping all five of Team USA’s shots.