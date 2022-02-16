Kamila Valieva sample shows 3 substances related to treating heart condition

Russia's Kamila Valieva attends a training session on Feb. 11.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who is at the center of an ongoing Olympic doping case, tested positive for three substances used to treat heart conditions, according to a document released by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Two of those substances, Hypoxen and L-carnitine, are not banned.

US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) tried to ban Hypoxen in 2017 due to its performance-enhancing capabilities, but that ban was not implemented, according to documents seen and reviewed by CNN.

"It raises a whole host of questions that have yet to be determined and what appears to be the case of a pretty deliberate attempt to use substances in order to enhance performance," Travis Tygart, head of the USADA, told CNN on Tuesday.

Tygart is not involved in the investigation but has reviewed the documents.

The document said Valieva tested at a "2.1 nanograms per milliliter level," which Tygart described as "not a trace level."

"It's certainly consistent with an intentional use," he added.

"The picture it paints is, you've got a 15-year-old. Does she have the wherewithal and the knowledge and the financial resources to find two drugs ... to use to increase endurance reduce fatigue? It's clear there was an effort to use substances and drugs to increase performance," Tygart added.

"I don't think for a second this young athlete had the financial resources or knowledge to take these three substances to increase performance, or where to even get these three substances."

Valieva tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine in December, which is commonly used to treat the heart condition angina.

"It's using the three that showed the intent of trying three different routes that ultimately give the same impact on performance: increased endurance, reduced shortness of breath, tiredness," he said.