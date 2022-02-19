US figure skaters appeal to have team event silver medal awarded

Team USA figure skaters pose for photos during the flower ceremony for the team event on February 7. (Liu Xiao/Xinhua/Getty Images)

Figure skaters from Team USA have filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) seeking to be awarded the Olympic team event silver medal from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) before the conclusion of Sunday’s closing ceremony at the Winter Olympics, CAS told CNN on Saturday.

CAS said a hearing on the matter was taking place and “it is anticipated that the decision will be issued late in the evening on Feb. 19, Beijing time.

Here's some background: Team USA finished second in the figure skating team event on Feb. 7, and Japan claimed bronze.

The Russian Olympic Committee claimed the gold with 15-year-old Kamila Valieva becoming the first woman to land a quadruple jump in an Olympic competition.

However, the next day, Valieva was notified she had tested positive for a banned substance before the games started in December. As a result, the medal ceremony was postponed.

The IOC later said it would “not be appropriate” for the medal ceremony to take place at the Beijing Games until Valieva’s case had concluded. Attorneys for the US figure skaters sent a letter to IOC president Thomas Bach notifying the IOC of the appeal, US Figure Skating spokesperson Michael Terry said. When asked if the IOC had received the letter, the organization said it “will not comment on an ongoing procedure.”

In a statement to CNN, US Figure Skating executive director Ramsey Baker said, “We stand with and fully support our athletes as they courageously seek to be given the recognition that they have earned."

"Having a medal ceremony at an Olympic Games is not something that can be replicated anywhere else, and they should be celebrated in front of the world before leaving Beijing," Baker said.