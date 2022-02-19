New Zealand's Nico Porteous wins gold at windy freeski halfpipe final

New Zealand freeskier Nico Porteous has won gold at the men's halfpipe, following a difficult final filled with painful falls and poor weather conditions.
Team USA's David Wise takes silver, and his US teammate Alex Ferreira wins bronze.
It's a freezing cold day at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, with strong wind gusts hampering the freeskiers' ability to throw their usual tricks high in the air as many of the top competitors crashed on their runs. The temperature with wind chill has dropped below -30 degrees Celsius, according to the official Olympics site.
Team USA's Aaron Blunck, who qualified in top spot, fell hard on his last run, laying at the valley of the halfpipe for a long time as medics skied down to him. His teammate Wise, watching from the bottom, sprinted up the slope in his ski boots to check on Blunck — who eventually got back up.
Great Britain's Gus Kenworthy also had a nasty fall, landing right on the edge of the halfpipe in his way down from a jump on the second run. He managed to finish his third run without incident, though placed far from the podium.
"The wind was the deciding factor for everyone," Kenworthy said afterward. "Even the guys who are on top, they put down incredible runs — it was awesome to see — but they have all scaled back from what I think they were hoping to do. I certainly scaled back from what I was hoping to do."