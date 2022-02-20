World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Day 16 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

By Helen Regan and Sofia Mitra-Thakur CNN

Updated 2:38 a.m. ET, February 20, 2022
17 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
44 min ago

Norway finishes Beijing 2022 with most golds won at a Winter Olympics

From CNN's Kevin Dotson

Norway won 16 gold medals which represents the most ever won at a single Winter Games.
Norway won 16 gold medals which represents the most ever won at a single Winter Games. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

With the final medal event of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in the books, Norway finishes the Games with a dominant lead in the medal count. 

Norway tallied the most gold medals, 16, and the highest total number of medals, 37, of all the countries competing in Beijing.  

Norway’s 16 gold medals represent the most ever won at a single Winter Games.

Here’s a look at the top 5 nations on the medal table:

  1. Norway won 16 gold, eight silver and 13 bronze for a total of 37 medals.
  2. Germany won 12 gold, 10 silver and five bronze, for a total of 27.
  3. Host China won nine gold, four silver and two bronze, for a total of 15.
  4. USA won eight gold, 10 silver and seven bronze, for a total of 25.
  5. Sweden won eight gold, five silver and five bronze, for a total of 18.

Netherlands also finished with eight gold medals, but placed sixth by virtue of having one less bronze medal than Sweden.

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) collected 32 total medals, the second highest of any team competing in these Games.

Standings could still change: However, there is still a question mark over the medals in the figure skating team event. The medal ceremony was postponed and the results could change depending on the outcome of an investigation into the failed drug test of ROC figure skater Kamila Valieva.

1 hr 1 min ago

Finland beat ROC to win gold in men's ice hockey

Team Finland defeats Team ROC to win gold in men's ice hockey final on Sunday.
Team Finland defeats Team ROC to win gold in men's ice hockey final on Sunday. (Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images)

Finland claimed victory in the men's ice hockey final on Sunday, beating Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 2-1, to win their first ever men's Winter Olympics ice hockey gold medal.

ROC failed to defend their Olympic title won at Pyeongchang 2018, when the team went by the name Olympic Athletes from Russia. They picked up the silver.

The ROC team scored first in the game’s opening period but Finland leveled with a second period goal, sending the game to the third period tied 1-1.

Finland’s Hannes Bjorninen scored the go-ahead goal for his team just 31 seconds into the third period, and the Finns held on to win the game.

Finland have made regular appearances on the podium, returning home with an ice hockey medal from five of the previous seven Games, but it's the first time the team has reached the top step. 

It's also the last gold medal of the Beijing Games.

Slovakia earlier beat Sweden to take the bronze.

1 hr 57 min ago

Beijing says no Covid-19 spread from Olympics’ closed loop to community

From CNN’s Teele Rebane and Sophie Jeong

There has been no spread of Covid-19 infections from the Olympics’ "closed loop" system to the community in Beijing, officials said.

Han Zirong, vice president and secretary-general of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games (BOCOG) made the announcement during a press conference on Sunday.

“According to President (Thomas) Bach and some reporters, the closed loop system is one of the safest places on this planet, if not the safest,” Cai Qi, president of the BOCOG added.

The Beijing Olympic Committee identified one new Covid-19 case among Olympics-related personnel on Saturday, it said.

The new case involves an athlete or team official inside the closed loop, which separates Olympic athletes, stakeholders and staff from the public.

Since Jan. 23, a total of 437 Covid-19 cases have been found among Olympics-related personnel, 185 of which involved athletes and team officials.

2 hr 2 min ago

There is only one more gold medal left to win at the Beijing Winter Olympics

Team ROC and Team Finland compete for the last gold medal in the men's ice hockey final on Sunday.
Team ROC and Team Finland compete for the last gold medal in the men's ice hockey final on Sunday. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)

Following Therese Johaug's victory in the women's cross-country skiing, there remains only one gold medal up for grabs at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

That final event is underway, with Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) leading Finland 1-0 in the men's ice hockey.

2 hr 33 min ago

Norway's Therese Johaug wins women's 30km cross-country skiing

Norway's Therese Johaug wins women's 30km cross-country skiing.
Norway's Therese Johaug wins women's 30km cross-country skiing. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Norway's Therese Johaug won the women's 30km cross-country skiing mass start on Sunday, with a time of 1:24:54.

This is Johaug’s third gold medal of these Games, having also won the women’s 10km classic and the 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon.

In the home stretch, Johaug grabbed a Norwegian flag and waved it as she skied across the finish line.

Her gold adds to Norway's domination in the medal standings, with the country’s 16th gold and 37th total medal in Beijing.

It is also the penultimate gold medal to be won at the Olympics.

Team USA's Jessie Diggins claimed silver and Finland's Kerttu Niskanen took bronze.

Diggins becomes the first American ever to win multiple cross-country skiing medals in the same Olympics. Diggins previously won the bronze medal in the women’s free sprint event.

3 hr 10 min ago

Germany wins gold and silver in the men's 4-man bobsleigh

Team Germany's Francesco Friedrich, Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schueller won gold in the men's 4-man bobsleigh.
Team Germany's Francesco Friedrich, Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schueller won gold in the men's 4-man bobsleigh. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Bobsledding legend Francesco Friedrich led his four-man bobsled team to victory on Sunday, becoming the first man ever to win the double-double.

He beat the German team led by Johannes Lochner, which took silver.

Justin Kripps' four-man sled from Canada won bronze, just beating a third German team led by Christoph Hafer.

Friedrich's win is history making — it's the first time a driver has won the two- and four-man gold at multiple Olympics. Friedrich retained his title in the two-man on Tuesday.

He won both the two- and four-man at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

The 31-year-old Friedrich is a 13-time world champion across two-man, four-man and team events, cementing his place as the most decorated pilot in bobsledding world championship history and one of the greatest of all time.

The Germans have dominated the sport at these Olympics, winning gold in three of the Games’ four bobsleigh events and racking up seven of the 12 bobsledding medals awarded in Beijing.

3 hr 42 min ago

Twenty years in the making, Great Britain wins gold in women's curling

Team Great Britain celebrates after defeating Team Japan in the women's curling final on Sunday.
Team Great Britain celebrates after defeating Team Japan in the women's curling final on Sunday. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Britain's Eve Muirhead led her team to win gold in the women's curling on Sunday, winning Team GB's first gold of the Winter Olympics.

It's also the first time GB has won gold in the curling since Rhona Martin skipped Britain to victory in Salt Lake City in 2002.

Japan took silver in their first ever Olympic final in the sport.

It was a rematch of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic bronze-medal game, which was won by Japan for its first curling medal. 

Sweden won bronze in the event last night after defeating Switzerland. 

The victory comes after Team GB picked up a silver in the men's curling — GB's first medal of the 2022 Winter Games — after falling short against Sweden on Saturday.

4 hr 23 min ago

Mikaela Shiffrin's hopes of an Olympic medal are over

Paula Moltzan of Team United States, left, and Maria Therese Tviberg of Team Norway ski during the Mixed Team Parallel Small Final on February 20.
Paula Moltzan of Team United States, left, and Maria Therese Tviberg of Team Norway ski during the Mixed Team Parallel Small Final on February 20. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

US skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin had her dreams of winning an Olympic medal dashed on Sunday, after Norway beat Team USA in the small final of the mixed team parallel.

Norway took the bronze in the final alpine event of the Winter Olympics, with the US in fourth.

The event tops an upsetting Olympics for Shiffrin, who on Thursday was left reeling from a third did-not-finish (DNF) at the Games.

She arrived at the Winter Olympics looking to win a third consecutive gold at a Games, but after crashing out of the alpine combined event, the 26-year-old suffered 60% of her career DNF's at the National Alpine Skiing Centre this month.

Shiffrin had already failed to finish in her favorite disciplines — the slalom and giant slalom — earlier in the Games, events that had reaped gold at Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018 respectively.

Going into the mixed team event and after her alpine combined upset, Shiffrin said: "It's really strange, but I'm not even afraid of that right now, and maybe it's because I don't have any emotional energy to give any more."

But it's not all bad for Shiffrin: By competing in the mixed team event, she became only the second woman to race all six alpine skiing events at the Winter Olympics.

Read more here.

4 hr 5 min ago

Austria wins gold in the mixed team parallel slalom

Austria's Katharina Liensberger competes in the mixed team parallel big final on Sunday.
Austria's Katharina Liensberger competes in the mixed team parallel big final on Sunday. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images)

Austria won gold in the mixed team parallel slalom on Sunday, beating Germany in the final alpine event of the Winter Olympics.

Katharina Truppe, Stefan Brennsteiner, Katharina Liensberger and Johannes Strolz of Austria became Olympic champions after winning the big final.

Germany's Lena Duerr, Julian Rauchfuss, Emma Aicher and Alexander Schmid took the silver.

Team Norway beat Team USA in the small final of the mixed team parallel, taking bronze.

USA took fourth place, ending US skier Mikaela Shiffrin's dreams of a medal after an upsetting Olympics.

The fight over bronze came down to a tie, with USA's Paula Moltzan and River Radamus winning their final runs but Norway's Fabian Wilkens Solheim and Thea Louise Stjernesund taking theirs.

The tie was decided on Stjernesund's 24.32 pipping Moltzan's 24.72. 