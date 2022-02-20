Norway finishes Beijing 2022 with most golds won at a Winter Olympics

Norway won 16 gold medals which represents the most ever won at a single Winter Games. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

With the final medal event of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in the books, Norway finishes the Games with a dominant lead in the medal count.

Norway tallied the most gold medals, 16, and the highest total number of medals, 37, of all the countries competing in Beijing.

Norway’s 16 gold medals represent the most ever won at a single Winter Games.

Here’s a look at the top 5 nations on the medal table:

Norway won 16 gold, eight silver and 13 bronze for a total of 37 medals. Germany won 12 gold, 10 silver and five bronze, for a total of 27. Host China won nine gold, four silver and two bronze, for a total of 15. USA won eight gold, 10 silver and seven bronze, for a total of 25. Sweden won eight gold, five silver and five bronze, for a total of 18.

Netherlands also finished with eight gold medals, but placed sixth by virtue of having one less bronze medal than Sweden.

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) collected 32 total medals, the second highest of any team competing in these Games.

Standings could still change: However, there is still a question mark over the medals in the figure skating team event. The medal ceremony was postponed and the results could change depending on the outcome of an investigation into the failed drug test of ROC figure skater Kamila Valieva.