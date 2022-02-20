Beijing 2022 is saying goodbye to Winter Olympics

The Olympic flag flies in Beijing National Stadium on February 20. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

After 16 days of competition, 109 gold medals and more than one controversial moment, Beijing 2022 is officially coming to a conclusion.

The National Stadium, commonly known as the Bird's Nest, is hosting the Closing Ceremony as China waves goodbye to the Winter Games.

With the pandemic and political tensions posing a threat before and during competition, the sport has been reasonably unscathed.

Now is time to remember the highs and lows and look forward to the next Winter Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy.

The crowd in the stadium is getting warmed up, so settle in for light shows and ever-enthusiastic dancing.