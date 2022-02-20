Chinese leader Xi Jinping and IOC President Thomas Bach receive warm welcome

Bars and restaurants inside the Olympic bubble have started to run out of alcohol in the final week of the Games.
Teams of freestyle skiers from Canada, the US and New Zealand tried to celebrate their last night in China on Saturday after they competed in the halfpipe event.
But they soon exhausted the supplies of alcohol and mixers at the Lobby Bar in the Genting Resort Secret Garden hotel in Zhangjiakou, and the teams resorted to buying boxes of room temperature beer from the hotel shop -- around $35 for a box of 12 Tsingtao beers -- and sharing around bottles of neat spirits.
In the Marco Polo hotel in Beijing, four out of the five choices of red wine had sold out on a recent visit -- leaving only the most expensive option available at around $80.
The Westin hotel in Beijing and the Marriott hotel in the alpine ski area of Yanqing also had to reduce the number of alcohol options available on the menus as supplies ran low.
Getting supplies into the closed loop is challenging, with tight restrictions on food and drinks, and organizers may not have anticipated the amount of alcohol the foreign teams and media would go through during the Games.
Sunday was a golden day for five European countries at Beijing 2022
There were five gold medals up for grabs on Sunday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here's a breakdown of who took home gold for their delegations on Day 16 of the Games.
Alpine Skiing
Mixed Team Parallel Big: Austria
Bobsleigh
4-man: Francesco Friedrich, Germany
Cross-Country Skiing
Women's 30km Mass Start Free: Therese Johaug, Norway
Norway's Therese Johaug wins third gold medal in last Winter Games
Norway's Therese Johaug won her third gold medal at Beijing 2022 in the women’s 30km mass start cross-country skiing event.
The 33-year-old had already won the women's 10km classic and the women's 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon in what is her third, and last, Winter Games.
"It’s special for me because I know that this was my last Olympics. It’s a dream that it could end like this," she said. "I came here with no individual gold medals and today I have three. It's been an amazing Olympics for me here in China."
Jessie Diggins of the US won the silver medal, with Kerttu Niskanen of Finland claiming bronze.
Johaug's success means Norway increases its lead in the medal table with the country now boasting 16 golds and 37 in total.
Food poisoning no barrier to cross-country silver for Team USA's Jessie Diggins
As if competing on an empty stomach was bad enough, Jessie Diggins faced the prospect of trekking 30km through the snow in below freezing temperatures on a recently poisoned one.
The American cross-country skier revealed that just 30 hours before the mass start event on Sunday, she had been suffering from food poisoning.
Yet Diggins powered through to win silver, becoming the first American ever to win multiple cross-country skiing medals in the same Olympics after her previous bronze in the free sprint event.
"One of the hardest things I've ever done in my whole life," said Diggins. "I felt like I was dying in the finish.
"We had so much cheering out there. When it got really hard everyone was just breathing with me."
German bobsled winner Francesco Friedrich says "we are extremely lucky this is our job"
Germany's Francesco Friedrich, who led his four-man bobsled team to victory on Sunday and became the first man ever to win the double-double, said he will continue to bobsleigh for as long as he can.
Friedrich's win was history making — it's the first time a driver has won the two- and four-man gold at multiple Olympics.
“We really enjoy doing what we do," he said. "We are extremely lucky that this is our job and we have such a passion for it. It’s not something that’s given to everyone in life. So every year and every competition we give it our utmost, and as long as we can do this, we will continue to do this.”
Friedrich beat the fellow German team led by Johannes Lochner, which took silver.
Lochner said they needed to be more powerful to win gold.
“By and large I’m very happy. We were too far off in the start zone, so it’s our own fault really. We made it only for the silver; for the gold we needed to be more powerful. But raking in a silver at the Olympic Games is just great, it’s awesome.”
On whether he will continue to 2026, Lochner said he'll have to see.
“Another Olympic Games, that’s not on my agenda really. I need to talk to my family at home and my parents to see where we’re going. I don’t have a plan yet," he said. “I’ll be looking at the world championships at St. Moritz, that would be a nice end to my career.”
Great Britain's Eve Muirhead says it's a "dream come true" to win curling gold
Team GB's Eve Muirhead said it felt like a "dream come true" after her team won the country'sfirst Olympic gold in women's curling since 2002.
Britain's Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff beat Japan 10-3 in the curling final, claiming their country's first gold at Beijing 2022.
"We fought very hard as a team to get it. We have come so far from the beginning of this season," said Muirhead. “Without these girls being so strong, this dream would not have come true. They helped me become a better curler, and a better person. Together we are a very, very strong unit and I think today we proved that.”
On what it means for GB, 20 years after Rhona Martin won gold at Salt Lake City, Muirhead said it "is something very, very special."
“I think Team Great Britain have been strong at the Olympic Games since Rhona won, but we just haven’t crossed the line," she said. “To have this moment now and know that I followed in Rhona’s footsteps and have this gold medal around my neck, is something very, very special."
Teammate Wright, who was working full time as a nurse during the pandemic while training for Beijing, said she was "really lucky to do both."
“To have the support of the girls at work to make everything here possible, I am really lucky. I can’t wait to show them this medal because it is just as much theirs as it is mine," she said.
Dodds said of the gold medal match: "dreams come true."
"When you see us relaxed and having fun, that is when we play our best. I think we showed that today," she said.