Chinese leader Xi Jinping and IOC President Thomas Bach receive warm welcome

Bars and restaurants inside the Olympic bubble have started to run out of alcohol in the final week of the Games.

Teams of freestyle skiers from Canada, the US and New Zealand tried to celebrate their last night in China on Saturday after they competed in the halfpipe event.

But they soon exhausted the supplies of alcohol and mixers at the Lobby Bar in the Genting Resort Secret Garden hotel in Zhangjiakou, and the teams resorted to buying boxes of room temperature beer from the hotel shop -- around $35 for a box of 12 Tsingtao beers -- and sharing around bottles of neat spirits.

In the Marco Polo hotel in Beijing, four out of the five choices of red wine had sold out on a recent visit -- leaving only the most expensive option available at around $80.

The Westin hotel in Beijing and the Marriott hotel in the alpine ski area of Yanqing also had to reduce the number of alcohol options available on the menus as supplies ran low.

Getting supplies into the closed loop is challenging, with tight restrictions on food and drinks, and organizers may not have anticipated the amount of alcohol the foreign teams and media would go through during the Games.

Cheers!