Taiwan Olympians parade ahead of Hong Kong at Opening Ceremony in symbolic slight

Flag bearers Ping-Jui Ho and Yu Ting Huang of Team Chinese Taipei carry their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04 in Beijing, China. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Olympians representing Taiwan at the Beijing Winter Olympics paraded ahead of athletes from China’s Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong — a position which could be seen as implying China’s sovereignty over the island.

When the Taiwan team entered the stadium, the Olympic live commentary announced “Chinese Taipei” – Taiwan’s official name in the Olympics. Chinese state media CCTV, however, introduced the team as “China Taipei” – a designation that implies the island is part of China.

Beijing has previously suggested its “one country, two systems” formula for Hong Kong could be adopted in Taiwan “upon reunification.”

Taiwan is diplomatically boycotting the Beijing 2022 Games.

Some background: Taiwan and mainland China have been separately governed since the Nationalists retreated to Taiwan at the end of the Chinese civil war more than 70 years ago. Taiwan is now a flourishing democracy, but the mainland's ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continues to view the island as an inseparable part of its territory — despite having never controlled it.

Today, relations between Taipei and Beijing are at their lowest point in decades. Earlier this month, China's military sent a record number of warplanes into the air around Taiwan.