World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 opening ceremony

By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 7:22 a.m. ET, February 4, 2022
34 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
4 min ago

President Xi Jinping waves to the crowd as he takes his seat at the Opening Ceremony

China's President Xi Jinping (L) and his wife Peng Liyuan (R) are seen during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium in Beijing on February 4.
China's President Xi Jinping (L) and his wife Peng Liyuan (R) are seen during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium in Beijing on February 4. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)

President Xi Jinping sparked the loudest cheer of the night so far as he waved to the crowd as the Opening Ceremony began.

He also waved to International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach before taking his seat.

He stood up once again to sing the national anthem as the Chinese flag was raised within the National Stadium.

Outside the arena, volunteers gather to watch what is so far a spectacular curtain raiser for this year's Winter Olympics.

President XI waves to the crowd as he makes his way to his seat.
President XI waves to the crowd as he makes his way to his seat.

1 min ago

Now: The Opening Ceremony has begun

Performers create a flower display with LED lights during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 4 in Beijing, China.
Performers create a flower display with LED lights during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 4 in Beijing, China. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

The Opening Ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics' Opening Ceremony at the Beijing National Stadium is underway.

It will last 100 minutes, end with fireworks and will feature an estimated 3,000 performers. Teenagers account for 95% of the performers at the ceremony, according to state media. 

Director Zhang Yimou returns 14 years after directing the 2008 Opening Ceremony. He said this time around, the show won’t be as grand or as long — 2008 included 15,000 participants.

40 min ago

Beijing is allowing 150,000 spectators to attend the Olympics

From CNN's Gawon Bae in Seoul

General view outside the Beijing National Stadium -- or "Bird's Nest" -- prior to the Opening Ceremony on February 4.
General view outside the Beijing National Stadium -- or "Bird's Nest" -- prior to the Opening Ceremony on February 4. (Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images/Getty Images)

Some 150,000 spectators will be invited to attend the 2022 Winter Games, according to the Vice President of the Beijing Organizing Committee, Yang Shu'an.

Yang said Olympic venues will be split evenly between spectators from inside the “closed loop" system, which separates Games-related personnel from the public, and those living outside of it.

Beijing has enforced a strict "closed loop" system to combat the spread of Covid-19 among Olympics-related personnel. Since the system officially began on Jan. 23, a total of 308 Olympic-related Covid-19 cases have now been identified, 111 of which involve athletes or team officials.

The 150,000 spectators from outside the "closed loop" will include international people residing in mainland China, diplomatic personnel, marketing partners, winter sports enthusiasts, residents and local students, he explained.

Spectators inside the “closed loop” will consist of members of the Olympic family, National Olympic Committees delegations, athletes, media representatives and broadcasters, Yang added. 

On January 17, the IOC announced tickets for the Games would not go on sale for international visitors or the general public, citing Covid-19 concerns. Instead, it decided groups of spectators would need to be invited to fill the stands. 

34 min ago

Reigning Nordic Combined World Champion to miss opening event due to Covid-19

From CNN’s Gawon Bae in Seoul

Norway's Jarl Magnus Riiber at the Nordic Combined World Cup event in Seefeld, Austria, Jan. 29.
Norway's Jarl Magnus Riiber at the Nordic Combined World Cup event in Seefeld, Austria, Jan. 29. (Lisa Leutner/AP)

Reigning men’s Nordic Combined world champion Jarl Magnus Riiber will miss his opening event of the Beijing Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19, Norway’s Olympic Committee spokesperson Gro Eide confirmed to CNN.

Several teammates of Riiber have been identified as close contacts, Eide confirmed without providing names.

“The gold is yours, guys,” the Norwegian champion wrote on his Instagram account with a virus emoji and a winking face.

Riiber is a four-time World Champion and won a silver medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics in the men’s team event.

The first men’s Nordic Combined medal event takes place on Wednesday (February 9) with the individual normal hill.

46 min ago

Crowd begins warming up ahead of the Olympic Ceremony

From CNN's Nectar Gan in Beijing

It’s less than half an hour to go before the Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics officially kicks off.

Inside Beijing’s National Stadium, also known as the Bird’s Nest, the seats are about half filled, with spectators sitting at least one seat apart.

Two MCs have taken to the stage and have started warming up the audience, instructing them to rehearse countdowns, shout slogans -- including the Games' motto "Together for a shared future" -- and wave flashlights on their phones.

With temperatures dropping below freezing in the open-air stadium, many spectators are shivering, holding on to the blankets handed out by organizers.

A 'pre-show' involving dancers and a light show has also gotten underway.

The view inside the stadium as spectators are encouraged to wave torches in the air.
The view inside the stadium as spectators are encouraged to wave torches in the air.

53 min ago

It’s like a major feature film: Veteran event director on producing the Olympics Opening Ceremony

From CNN's Matias Grez in London

In this file photo, Marco Balich, Executive director of the Rio Opening and Closing Ceremonies, speaks with the media ahead of Rio 2016.
In this file photo, Marco Balich, Executive director of the Rio Opening and Closing Ceremonies, speaks with the media ahead of Rio 2016. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Marco Balich knows a thing or two about Olympic ceremonies.

The Italian creative director has been involved in a record 14 Games, including his role as Executive Producer of both Rio 2016 Olympic ceremonies.

Balich spoke to CNN ahead of the Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony to explain the huge operation behind creating one of the world's biggest spectacles.

"It’s a two-year process," he explained. "In fact, it could be comparable to a major feature film in Hollywood studios.

"It’s six months to create the idea, six months to create the budgeting, six months to prototype and the last six months of harsh training and rehearsals."

In charge of today's Winter Olympic Opening Ceremony is renowned Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou, who also oversaw the Opening and Closing Ceremonies at Beijing 2008.

Given the complications Covid has provided over the past two years, Balich says Zhang's creative process will have been considerably more difficult than it was almost 14 years ago.

He believes "computer-driven sessions of creativity" can never adequately replace the in-person interactions that make the creative process so unique.

"Creativity needs live exchanges and there is no question about that," he explained. "I mean, nuances are made through a rapid exchange which you cannot do between two computers.

"So I think the difficulty that Zhang Yimou and the Tokyo people went through, the process was how you create a harmonic narrative without working elbow-to-elbow around a table."

1 hr ago

Here's how to watch the Olympic Opening Ceremony

From CNN Sport staff

The Winter Olympics in Beijing get underway on February 4 with close to 3,000 athletes from 91 nations competing across 109 medal events.

The Games will be held under strict Covid-19 countermeasures and feature seven different sports.

There will also be new events in bobsled, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, short track and ski jumping.

A detailed schedule of events is available on the Olympics website, as is a list of Games broadcasters in every country around the world.

In the United States, NBC has the broadcast rights to the Games. Viewers will also be able to follow the action on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Here is a short list of rights holders in selected other countries:

Australia: Seven Network

Canada: CBC, Radio Canada, Bell Media (TSN and RDS), Rogers Media (Sportsnet), Telelatino Network

India: Olympics.com

Ireland: Eurosport

Mexico: Claro

Nigeria: Supersport

Philippines: Cignal TV

Singapore: Mediacorp

South Korea: SBS, KBS, MBC

United Kingdom: Eurosport, BBC

Read here for more.

1 hr 17 min ago

FBI urges Olympic athletes to leave personal phones at home ahead of Beijing Games

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc and Katie Bo Lillis

The FBI is urging Olympic athletes to leave their personal cell phones at home and instead take burner phones to the Beijing Winter Olympics, citing the potential for "malicious cyber activities."

While not aware of "any specific cyber threat against the Olympics" the FBI added it's important that those at the Games be "vigilant and maintain best practices in their network and digital environments."

"The FBI urges all athletes to keep their personal cell phones at home and use a temporary phone while at the games. The National Olympic Committees in some Western countries are also advising their athletes to leave personal devices at home or use temporary phones due to cybersecurity concerns at the Games," the agency said in a notice.

The warning comes amid rising concerns by US national security officials about Chinese espionage and intellectual property theft.

Read the full story:

FBI urges Olympic athletes to leave personal phones at home ahead of Beijing games
RELATED

FBI urges Olympic athletes to leave personal phones at home ahead of Beijing games

1 hr 24 min ago

The honor of being a flagbearer in the Opening Ceremony

By CNN's Ben Morse in London

Brittany Bowe of USA looks on during a training session at the National Speed Skating Oval before the start of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games on January 30.
Brittany Bowe of USA looks on during a training session at the National Speed Skating Oval before the start of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games on January 30. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Carrying your country's flag during the Opening Ceremony at an Olympic Games is a massive honor and one only few athletes will able to experience in their lifetimes.

So ahead of the ceremonial beginning of the Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium, here are the flagbearers for some of the Games' biggest players:

  • China: Gao Tingyu and Zhao Dan
  • Canada: Marie-Philip Poulin and Charles Hamelin 
  • Germany: Claudia Pechstein and Francesco Friedrich
  • Japan: Arisa Go and Akito Watabe
  • The Netherlands: Lindsay van Zundert and Kjeld Nuis 
  • Norway: Kristin Skaslien and Kjetil Jansrud
  • ROC: Olga Fatkulina and Vadim Shipachyov
  • US: Brittany Bowe and John Shuster