It will last 100 minutes, end with fireworks and will feature an estimated 3,000 performers. Teenagers account for 95% of the performers at the ceremony, according to state media.
Director Zhang Yimou returns 14 years after directing the 2008 Opening Ceremony. He said this time around, the show won’t be as grand or as long — 2008 included 15,000 participants.
40 min ago
Beijing is allowing 150,000 spectators to attend the Olympics
From CNN's Gawon Bae in Seoul
Some 150,000 spectators will be invited to attend the 2022 Winter Games, according to the Vice President of the Beijing Organizing Committee, Yang Shu'an.
Yang said Olympic venues will be split evenly between spectators from inside the “closed loop" system, which separates Games-related personnel from the public, and those living outside of it.
Beijing has enforced a strict "closed loop" system to combat the spread of Covid-19 among Olympics-related personnel. Since the system officially began on Jan. 23, a total of 308 Olympic-related Covid-19 cases have now been identified, 111 of which involve athletes or team officials.
The 150,000 spectators from outside the "closed loop" will include international people residing in mainland China, diplomatic personnel, marketing partners, winter sports enthusiasts, residents and local students, he explained.
Spectators inside the “closed loop” will consist of members of the Olympic family, National Olympic Committees delegations, athletes, media representatives and broadcasters, Yang added.
On January 17, the IOC announced tickets for the Games would not go on sale for international visitors or the general public, citing Covid-19 concerns. Instead, it decided groups of spectators would need to be invited to fill the stands.
34 min ago
Reigning Nordic Combined World Champion to miss opening event due to Covid-19
From CNN’s Gawon Bae in Seoul
Reigning men’s Nordic Combined world champion Jarl Magnus Riiber will miss his opening event of the Beijing Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19, Norway’s Olympic Committee spokesperson Gro Eide confirmed to CNN.
Several teammates of Riiber have been identified as close contacts, Eide confirmed without providing names.
Riiber is a four-time World Champion and won a silver medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics in the men’s team event.
The first men’s Nordic Combined medal event takes place on Wednesday (February 9) with the individual normal hill.
46 min ago
Crowd begins warming up ahead of the Olympic Ceremony
From CNN's Nectar Gan in Beijing
It’s less than half an hour to go before the Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics officially kicks off.
Inside Beijing’s National Stadium, also known as the Bird’s Nest, the seats are about half filled, with spectators sitting at least one seat apart.
Two MCs have taken to the stage and have started warming up the audience, instructing them to rehearse countdowns, shout slogans -- including the Games' motto "Together for a shared future" -- and wave flashlights on their phones.
With temperatures dropping below freezing in the open-air stadium, many spectators are shivering, holding on to the blankets handed out by organizers.
A 'pre-show' involving dancers and a light show has also gotten underway.
53 min ago
It’s like a major feature film: Veteran event director on producing the Olympics Opening Ceremony
From CNN's Matias Grez in London
Marco Balich knows a thing or two about Olympic ceremonies.
The Italian creative director has been involved in a record 14 Games, including his role as Executive Producer of both Rio 2016 Olympic ceremonies.
Balich spoke to CNN ahead of the Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony to explain the huge operation behind creating one of the world's biggest spectacles.
"It’s a two-year process," he explained. "In fact, it could be comparable to a major feature film in Hollywood studios.
"It’s six months to create the idea, six months to create thebudgeting, six months to prototype and the last six months of harsh training and rehearsals."
In charge of today's Winter Olympic Opening Ceremony is renowned Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou, who also oversaw the Opening and Closing Ceremonies at Beijing 2008.
Given the complications Covid has provided over the past two years, Balich says Zhang's creative process will have been considerably more difficult than it was almost 14 years ago.
He believes "computer-driven sessions of creativity" can never adequately replace the in-person interactions that make the creative process so unique.
"Creativity needs live exchanges and there is no question about that," he explained. "I mean, nuances are made through a rapid exchange which you cannot do between two computers.
"So I think the difficulty that Zhang Yimou and the Tokyo people went through, the process was how you create a harmonic narrative without working elbow-to-elbow around a table."
1 hr ago
Here's how to watch the Olympic Opening Ceremony
From CNN Sport staff
The Winter Olympics in Beijing get underway on February 4 with close to 3,000 athletes from 91 nations competing across 109 medal events.
The Games will be held under strict Covid-19 countermeasures and feature seven different sports.
There will also be new events in bobsled, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, short track and ski jumping.
FBI urges Olympic athletes to leave personal phones at home ahead of Beijing Games
From CNN's Paul LeBlanc and Katie Bo Lillis
The FBI is urging Olympic athletes to leave their personal cell phones at home and instead take burner phones to the Beijing Winter Olympics, citing the potential for "malicious cyber activities."
While not aware of "any specific cyber threat against the Olympics" the FBI added it's important that those at the Games be "vigilant and maintain best practices in their network and digital environments."
"The FBI urges all athletes to keep their personal cell phones at home and use a temporary phone while at the games. The National Olympic Committees in some Western countries are also advising their athletes to leave personal devices at home or use temporary phones due to cybersecurity concerns at the Games," the agency said in a notice.
The warning comes amid rising concerns by US national security officials about Chinese espionage and intellectual property theft.