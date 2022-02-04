China's President Xi Jinping (L) and his wife Peng Liyuan (R) are seen during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium in Beijing on February 4. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)

President Xi Jinping sparked the loudest cheer of the night so far as he waved to the crowd as the Opening Ceremony began.

He also waved to International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach before taking his seat.

He stood up once again to sing the national anthem as the Chinese flag was raised within the National Stadium.

Outside the arena, volunteers gather to watch what is so far a spectacular curtain raiser for this year's Winter Olympics.