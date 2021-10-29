Macron calls Biden meeting "the beginning of the process of trust" that they are "building together"

U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands during a meeting at La Villa Bonaparte in Rome, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Evan Vucci/AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke first during his meeting with President Biden, their first face-to-face following a diplomatic clash last month over an agreement for the US and United Kingdom to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

While Biden sat next to him, Macron spoke to reporters in French.

Macron discussed coordination in the fight against terrorism with European and international partners.

"Over the past few weeks, President Biden took some fundamental decisions which benefited to our armies, and these are very much, this is the embodiment of the support. ... Then we acknowledged some bilateral agreements on armament exportations, the nuclear sector, the space industry, and of course the most advanced technology," Macron said, which was translated into English.

"We'll continue to work together on the main international issues — climate change, the digital sector, health — which will be on the agenda of the G20 and we'll also upgrade our discussions on the arms control, which remains a key issue," he said.