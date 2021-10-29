World
Biden meets with Pope and Macron ahead of G20 summit

By Kara Fox, Aditi Sangal, Kathryn Snowdon, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 3:09 p.m. ET, October 29, 2021
32 Posts
3 hr 24 min ago

NOW: Biden meets with French President Macron after major diplomatic clash

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

President Biden meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Rome, their first in-person meeting following last month's major diplomatic dust-up over an agreement for the US and United Kingdom to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

The highly anticipated bilateral meeting between the long-standing allies is taking place ahead of the Group of 20 meeting in Rome and the United Nations' subsequent climate summit in Glasgow.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Rome that he expects the meeting to be "constructive and deeply substantive," and that Biden and Macron will cover a gamut of issues facing their alliance, from "counterterrorism in the Middle East to great power competition to economic, trade and technology issues."

Sullivan said a "forward-looking" statement is expected to be released following the meeting, which will touch on areas of cooperation, counterterrorism, the Indo-Pacific, energy and technology.

The two leaders are also expected to be in the same room for other meetings throughout the G20 summit.

3 hr ago

Here's what the Pope and Biden discussed during their meeting, according to the Vatican

From CNN's Delia Gallagher and Sharon Braithwaite

U.S. President Joe Biden and Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican on October 29, 2021. 
U.S. President Joe Biden and Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican on October 29, 2021.  (Vatican Media/AP)

The Vatican said in a statement on Friday that President Biden, in his meetings with the Pope and his subsequent meeting with the Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, covered the topics of the protection of the planet, Covid-19 and refugees.

They did not specify further which topics were discussed specifically with the Pope.

They held "cordial discussions" and focused "on the joint commitment to the protection and care of the planet, the healthcare situation and the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the theme of refugees and assistance to migrants," the Vatican said Friday.

They also made reference to the protection of human rights, including freedom of religion and conscience.

During the talks, they exchanged views "on some matters regarding the current international situation, also in the context of the imminent G20 summit in Rome, and on the promotion of peace in the world through political negotiation."

3 hr 18 min ago

Biden and Macron will meet at the French Embassy in Rome. That is intentional, source says.

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

US President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are meeting at the French Embassy in Rome. With the backdrop of the current US-France diplomatic clash, the location of their sitdown is significant and intentional, a diplomatic source says.

The two leaders are meeting in-person for the first time since a diplomatic feud broke out between the two countries over a US deal with Australia for nuclear-powered submarines, which derailed France's own multibillion dollar deal. 

"The White House is kind of deferring to the French here as part of that effort to try to rebuild and restore this relationship back to where it was. Remember, when this happened, you saw the French so angry that they were seething over this," CNN's Kaitlan Collins explained.

As part of this tension, France also compared President Biden to former President Trump.

"They were saying he was adopting these kind of tactics and just dropping something on them and not letting them know and not having a clear line of communication. We're told that that really bothered President Biden," Collins added, saying it speaks to the level of severity with which the French viewed the United States' actions on this deal.

According to Biden's national security adviser, the two will discuss an array of issues from "counterterrorism in the Middle East to great power competition to economic, trade and technology issues."

They are expected to issue a joint statement, which aides have been crafting for days, following the meeting, according to the source. 

3 hr 4 min ago

Pope Francis "was wonderful," Jill Biden says

From CNN's Mick Krever

U.S. President Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden at the San Damaso Courtyard for a meeting with Pope Francis at the Apostolic Palace on October 29, 2021 in Vatican City, Vatican. 
U.S. President Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden at the San Damaso Courtyard for a meeting with Pope Francis at the Apostolic Palace on October 29, 2021 in Vatican City, Vatican.  (Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Pope Francis "was wonderful," first lady Jill Biden told CNN’s Kate Bennett after meeting him earlier on Friday.

“It was wonderful. He was wonderful,” she said as she entered a café in Rome for a meeting with French first lady Brigitte Macron.

3 hr 58 min ago

Ahead of the G20 summit, UN calls on world leaders to deliver on climate commitments

From CNN's Nada Bashir

UN Secretary General António Guterres warned Friday that the world is “careening towards climate catastrophe,” describing the G20 summit as an opportunity to “put things on track” as world leaders prepare to gather in Glasgow, Scotland for the COP26 climate conference.

“There is a serious risk that Glasgow will not deliver. Several recent climate announcements might leave the impression of a rosier picture. Unfortunately, this is an illusion. The current nationally determined contributions, formal commitments by governments, still condemn the world to a calamitous 2.7 degree increase,” Guterres said. 

"I think we are still on time to put things on track, and I think this G20 meeting is the opportunity to do that,” he continued, adding that the summit is an opportunity for world leaders to ensure that the upcoming COP26 climate conference will have “the right results.”

Speaking during a press briefing in Rome on the eve of the G20 summit, Guterres called on wealthy nations to uphold commitments to provide funding to help developing nations confront the climate crisis. 

"Ambition on climate finance includes making good on the commitment to provide 100 billion US dollars each year to developing countries,” Guterres said. 

“I welcome efforts led by Canada and Germany to help us get us there. It is a first step, but it delays the largest support for years without clear guarantees,” he added. 

4 hr 14 min ago

China and UK leaders speak ahead of G20 and COP26 summits

From CNN’s Rob Iddiols and Allegra Goodwin in London and Pauline Lockwood

Aside from US President Biden's meetings with world leaders ahead of the G20 and COP26 summits, the focus is also on some other players, including Chinese leader Xi Jinping and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who just had a telephone conversation on Friday, according to Chinese state media Xinhua. 

The call between the two leaders comes as China confirmed Xi would be addressing the G20 via video link. Xi has not traveled abroad during the pandemic. 

They had an “extensive conversation," a Downing Street spokesperson confirmed, adding that the discussion focused on issues including “the climate crisis ahead of COP26, global trade and economic cooperation, and security and human rights.” 

Johnson emphasized "the importance of all countries stepping up their ambition on climate change at COP26 and taking concrete action to cut emissions and expedite the transition to renewable energy, including phasing out coal," according to Downing Street.

“At the same time, they agreed to cooperate on areas of shared interest, such as developing clean and green technology and supporting the sustainable recovery of the global economy,” the spokesperson added.

Johnson also acknowledged China’s new Nationally Determined Contribution, and “welcomed the country’s work on the COP15 Biodiversity Summit, noting how critical protecting nature is to our overall climate objectives,” according to the statement.

The two leaders also spoke about “wider international security issues,” which included the situation in Afghanistan, and recognized that "there were areas of disagreement and difficulty in the bilateral relationship.”

4 hr 15 min ago

Biden says Pope told him he's a good Catholic and should continue receiving communion

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

Pope Francis met President Joe Biden at the Apostolic Palace on Friday, October 29, 2021 in Vatican City, Vatican.
Pope Francis met President Joe Biden at the Apostolic Palace on Friday, October 29, 2021 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

President Biden says Pope Francis told him he was a "good Catholic" and said he should continue receiving communion.

Biden revealed the details of his lengthy talks with Francis as he was greeting Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi in Rome.

Asked if he discussed abortion with Francis, Biden said he hadn't.

"We just talked about the fact he was happy I was a good Catholic and keep receiving communion," Biden said.

American bishops have moved forward with a plan that would permit individual bishops to deny communion to politicians who support abortion rights. Francis has spoken out against the moves. 

Asked whether he'd discussed the US Conference of Bishops with Francis, Biden said, "That's a private conversation."

Biden said he did not receive communion on Friday but that the Pope had blessed his rosary. 

He added he'd discussed climate change with Francis and agreed leaders "need to be more responsible" in dealing with the crisis.

Earlier, Biden said he and Francis had prayed for each other, and for peace.

4 hr 34 min ago

Biden meets with Italian Prime Minister Draghi

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

Italy's Prime Minister, Mario Draghi (R) greets US President Joe Biden upon his arrival for their meeting at the Chigi palace in Rome on October 29, 2021
Italy's Prime Minister, Mario Draghi (R) greets US President Joe Biden upon his arrival for their meeting at the Chigi palace in Rome on October 29, 2021 (Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images)

President Biden is meeting with the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi following an earlier meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Both meetings came after he and the first lady have an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

The Bidens touched down in Rome on Friday morning local time after departing Washington on Thursday.

Biden will attend the G20 Summit this weekend and is slated to hold a series of key meetings with world leaders in Rome. He will then travel to Glasgow on Monday to attend COP26, a UN climate summit.

5 hr 4 min ago

Biden is on his way to a meeting with the Italian prime minister

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

President Biden has departed the Italian presidential palace after a courtesy call. Cameras caught him making small talk with the president as they walked out of the palace.

Biden is en route now to the Chigi Palace for a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

He is running about 45 minutes behind schedule.