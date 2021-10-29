NOW: Biden meets with French President Macron after major diplomatic clash

President Biden meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Rome, their first in-person meeting following last month's major diplomatic dust-up over an agreement for the US and United Kingdom to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

The highly anticipated bilateral meeting between the long-standing allies is taking place ahead of the Group of 20 meeting in Rome and the United Nations' subsequent climate summit in Glasgow.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Rome that he expects the meeting to be "constructive and deeply substantive," and that Biden and Macron will cover a gamut of issues facing their alliance, from "counterterrorism in the Middle East to great power competition to economic, trade and technology issues."

Sullivan said a "forward-looking" statement is expected to be released following the meeting, which will touch on areas of cooperation, counterterrorism, the Indo-Pacific, energy and technology.

The two leaders are also expected to be in the same room for other meetings throughout the G20 summit.

